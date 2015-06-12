Four albino sisters, from L-R, Iveily, Donilcia, Jade and Yaisseth Morales, who are part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, pose for a photograph with their mother, brothers and sisters outside their...more

Four albino sisters, from L-R, Iveily, Donilcia, Jade and Yaisseth Morales, who are part of the albino or "Children of the Moon" group in the Guna Yala indigenous community, pose for a photograph with their mother, brothers and sisters outside their house on Ustupu Island in the Guna Yala region, Panama, April 24, 2015. Alabaster-skinned people born on a sun-scorched group of islands off Panama's Caribbean coast are venerated as Children of the Moon. Albinos make up between 5 and 10 percent of the roughly 80,000 indigenous Gunas who live on the mainland of the Guna Yala region and its islands. With their sensitive skin and eyes, young Guna albinos must be shuttled to and from school, avoiding the baking heat, while they watch their friends play in the streets. June 13th is International Albinism Awareness Day. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

