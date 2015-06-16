Editor's choice
Abiba, 3, poses for a picture a day ahead of the International Day of the African Child, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pauses as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A Syrian refugee reacts as he waits behind border fences to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Republican U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush knock on doors of the auditorium to gain entrance to his formal announcement of his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination at a kickoff rally...more
Fabian Hambuechen of Germany competes on the horizontal bars during the men's gymnastics team event at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Models present creations from the Jimmy Choo Spring/Summer 2015 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, Britain June 15, 2015. "London Collections: Men" is a four-day showcase of men's fashion scheduled a month before London Fashion...more
A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. At least five people died and several are missing as a result of heavy rainfall and floods overnight in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, Georgian news agencies reported on...more
A relative of Palestinian Abdullah Ghanayem is consoled as she mourns during his funeral in the village of Qafr Malik near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 14, 2015. An Israeli army jeep struck and killed Ghanayem in the occupied West Bank on...more
A man catches a wild horse during the "Rapa Das Bestas" event in Mougas, northwestern Spain, June 14, 2015. Throughout the summer hundreds of wild horses are rounded up, trimmed and groomed in different villages in Galicia. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after speaking at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Youths clean a dome of a mosque ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man fishes from his boat as a group of migrants gather on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. On Saturday, some 200 migrants, principally from...more
A man takes part during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Syrian refugees disembark from a Greek ferry after arriving in the port of Piraeus near Athens June 14, 2015. Over 1,800 predominantly Syrian refugees and other immigrants who crossed the sea from the Turkish coast to the Greek island of Lesvos were...more
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Istvan Levai (R) of Slovakia fights with Denys Demyankov of Ukraine during their bronze medal fight of the Men's 66Kg greco-roman wrestling at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Italian police push back far right demonstrators from "Generation Identitaires" as they demonstrate against migrants at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. On...more
Afghan children play on the wreckage of an old Soviet armored vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A child smiles as she embraces Pope Francis during an audience for the participants of the Convention of the Diocese of Rome in St. Peter's square at the Vatican City, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A group of migrants protect themselves from the weather with emergency blankets as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015....more
A migrant holds his head in his hands as he sits near clothes that dry on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Armed Houthi followers rally against Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, June 14, 2015. Houthi forces and their army allies in Yemen seized the capital of a large desert province on the border with Saudi Arabia on Sunday, residents said, an...more
Aregentina's fans play at the beach in La Serena, Chile, June 14, 2015. Estadio La Portada in La Serena is one of the venues where the Copa America Chile 2015 group B soccer matches will be held. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A boat destroyed by winds caused by hurricane Carlos is seen at a marina in Acapulco, June 14, 2015. Hurricane Carlos strengthened off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast on Saturday as it moved closer to the beach resort of Acapulco, threatening to...more
Paula Plichta of Poland competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics team event at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soldiers and residents look at a restaurant damaged by a fallen tree and lamp post, caused by winds and rains brought by tropical storm Carlos in Acapulco, Mexico June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas
Syrian refugees walk to cross into Turkey at Akcakale border gate in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. On Sunday, Turkish authorities reopened the border after a few days of closure, a security source said, adding that they expected as many...more
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, June 14, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Participants wearing costumes cheer during the 45th annual Los Angeles Pride parade in West Hollywood, California June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Soldiers stand next to a Magna Carta memorial during an event marking the 800th anniversary of Magna Carta in Runymede, Britain June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.