A relative of Palestinian Abdullah Ghanayem is consoled as she mourns during his funeral in the village of Qafr Malik near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 14, 2015. An Israeli army jeep struck and killed Ghanayem in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, with the military and locals giving conflicting accounts of the circumstances. A military spokeswoman said the jeep, which was in the village of Qafr Malik as part of an operation to arrest suspected militants, accidentally hit the Palestinian after he threw a petrol bomb at it. Local resident Nail Abdul Latah el Hajj denied the Palestinian had attacked the jeep, saying the man was walking to work at a chicken farm when he was run down and then crushed as the vehicle crashed into a wall and overturned. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

