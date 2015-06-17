Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir waves to his supporters at the airport in the capital Khartoum, after attending an African Union conference in Johannesburg, June 15, 2015. Al-Bashir flew out of South Africa on Monday in defiance of a Pretoria court...more

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir waves to his supporters at the airport in the capital Khartoum, after attending an African Union conference in Johannesburg, June 15, 2015. Al-Bashir flew out of South Africa on Monday in defiance of a Pretoria court that later said he should have been arrested to face genocide charges at the International Criminal Court. Despite a legal order for him to stay in the country ahead of the ruling on his detention, the government let Bashir leave unhindered, with South Africa's ruling party accusing the ICC of being biased against Africans and "no longer useful". REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

