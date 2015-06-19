Editor's choice
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South...more
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces fire a grenade launcher, following what servicemen said was a shooting attack from the positions of fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine,...more
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Larisa Katz shows off her headwear on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A protester waves a Greek flag at the entrance of the Greek parliament, during a rally calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The sun rises while workers use rotor blades to cut limestone at a quarry in the desert of Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt May 28, 2015. In the limestone quarries of Minya province south of Cairo, labourers in sandals and makeshift masks use...more
Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. The...more
President Obama reacts after being told where to stand as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor directs others to the center of the stage during the investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Warner Theatre in Washington June 17,...more
Protesters are hit by a petrol bomb during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago, Chile, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. A gunman opened fire on Wednesday evening at the historic African-American church in downtown...more
Syrian refugee children from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad sit under a make shift tent pitched up next to a truck in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 18, 2015. Almost 60 million people worldwide were forcibly uprooted by conflict...more
A stuntman flies through the air following an explosion during the filming of the Koldo Serra directed feature film Gernika in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain, June 17, 2015. The film centres on an American journalist reporting the aerial...more
Members of the Edmonton Police Service follow the hearse carrying the coffin of slain Edmonton Police officer, Constable Daniel Woodall, during the Regimental Funeral Procession in Edmonton, Canada, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
A woman with children wades through a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Haitian woman peeks through a fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. The deadline expires Wednesday night for tens of thousands of undocumented Haitians born in the Dominican...more
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi on Sunday during floods that...more
Blind and visually impaired Palestinian girls read the Braille version of the Koran during a Koran memorization class at the main center of Dar al-Koran Society, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, June 18, 2015. Thousands of...more
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. Police on Tuesday began hauling away mostly African migrants from...more
Hundreds of attendees stand in silence during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Berkeley balcony collapse in Berkeley, California, June 17, 2015. Three men and three women in their early 20s, including an American friend of the Irish...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Free Syrian Army fighters fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern countryside of Quneitra, Syria, June 17, 2015. Rebels in southern Syria announced a major offensive on Wednesday to capture remaining...more
Frenchman Frank Samson, who is taking part in an re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as Napoleon, poses in front of the Lion's Mound of Waterloo during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, June 17, 2015....more
Togrul Asgarov (L) of Azerbaijan and Frank Chamizo Marquez of Italy fight during their gold medal fight of the Men's 65Kg freestyle wrestling fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Instructors from the Ujamaa self-defence programme train a group of women to protect themselves against rape at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2015. Across Nairobi, more than 200 elderly women, aged up to 105, are...more
People look at a man, who residents said was killed by al Qaeda militants, hanging on a bridge in Yemen's southeastern city of Mukalla June 17, 2015. Al Qaeda militants in Yemen killed two alleged Saudi spies on Wednesday, residents said, accusing...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wipes her nose next to Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L-R), Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel before the session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in...more
Visitors react on the rock as a man jumps into the water, above Cleopatra's Beach, on a summer�s day before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on June 18, at the Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh, northwest of Cairo, Egypt, June...more
Signs symbolizing veto to a Beijing-backed electoral reform are displayed by pro-democracy lawmakers during a Legislative Council meeting in Hong Kong, June 17, 2015. More than a thousand people converged on Hong Kong's Legislative Council early on...more
A nun looks at damage caused by a fire in the Church of Loaves and Fishes on the shores of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, June 18, 2015. Fire gutted part of the Church on Thursday and investigators suspected arson as a possible cause, a...more
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Immigrants from Syria stand near their bicycles as they hide from the rain under a bridge near the Greek border with Macedonia, June 17, 2015. Hungary announced plans on Wednesday to build a four-metre-high fence along its border with Serbia to stem...more
Fully veiled Egyptian women play on the beach on a summer day before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on June 18, at the Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh, northwest of Cairo, Egypt June 16, 2015. Picture taken June 16, 2015....more
