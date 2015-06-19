The sun rises while workers use rotor blades to cut limestone at a quarry in the desert of Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt May 28, 2015. In the limestone quarries of Minya province south of Cairo, labourers in sandals and makeshift masks use unsheathed rotor blades to gouge the white, fossil-rich rock into house bricks. The workers in the snow-white landscape - farmers and university graduates among them - plan to strike next month. They told Reuters they make between $10 and $16 a day and suffer from scant safety measures and a lack of social and medical insurance despite some having lost arms, legs or fingers in accidents. Minya�s governor ordered in April that a hospital be built near the quarries, local officials said. With double-digit unemployment in a nation battered by political and economic turmoil since a 2011 uprising, the quarries attract men unable to find work elsewhere. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close