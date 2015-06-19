Edition:
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces fire a grenade launcher, following what servicemen said was a shooting attack from the positions of fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Larisa Katz shows off her headwear on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A protester waves a Greek flag at the entrance of the Greek parliament, during a rally calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
The sun rises while workers use rotor blades to cut limestone at a quarry in the desert of Minya governorate, south of Cairo, Egypt May 28, 2015. In the limestone quarries of Minya province south of Cairo, labourers in sandals and makeshift masks use unsheathed rotor blades to gouge the white, fossil-rich rock into house bricks. The workers in the snow-white landscape - farmers and university graduates among them - plan to strike next month. They told Reuters they make between $10 and $16 a day and suffer from scant safety measures and a lack of social and medical insurance despite some having lost arms, legs or fingers in accidents. Minya�s governor ordered in April that a hospital be built near the quarries, local officials said. With double-digit unemployment in a nation battered by political and economic turmoil since a 2011 uprising, the quarries attract men unable to find work elsewhere. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. The clothes were donated as part of the Fashion Saves Lives sale and the money raised will go towards Save the Children's work to help end child deaths from preventable causes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
President Obama reacts after being told where to stand as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor directs others to the center of the stage during the investiture ceremony for Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Warner Theatre in Washington June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Protesters are hit by a petrol bomb during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago, Chile, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A small prayer circle forms nearby where police are responding to a shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. A gunman opened fire on Wednesday evening at the historic African-American church in downtown Charleston and was still at large. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Syrian refugee children from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad sit under a make shift tent pitched up next to a truck in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 18, 2015. Almost 60 million people worldwide were forcibly uprooted by conflict and persecution at the end of last year, the highest ever recorded number, the U.N. refugee agency said on Thursday. UNHCR said Syria where conflict has raged since 2011, was the world's biggest source of internally displaced people and refugees. There were 7.6 million displaced people in Syria by the end of last year and almost 4 million Syrian refugees, mainly living in the neighbouring countries of Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A stuntman flies through the air following an explosion during the filming of the Koldo Serra directed feature film Gernika in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain, June 17, 2015. The film centres on an American journalist reporting the aerial bombing of the town during the Spanish Civil War by planes from Germany's Condor Legion, in aid of the nationalist military rebellion led by General Francisco Franco. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Members of the Edmonton Police Service follow the hearse carrying the coffin of slain Edmonton Police officer, Constable Daniel Woodall, during the Regimental Funeral Procession in Edmonton, Canada, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A woman with children wades through a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Haitian woman peeks through a fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. The deadline expires Wednesday night for tens of thousands of undocumented Haitians born in the Dominican Republic under a controversial new immigration law that has aroused international concern from the United Nations and human rights groups. Dominican officials have said those who fail to registar under a "Regularization Plan" will be deported within 45 days. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi on Sunday during floods that killed at least 12 people. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Blind and visually impaired Palestinian girls read the Braille version of the Koran during a Koran memorization class at the main center of Dar al-Koran Society, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, June 18, 2015. Thousands of Palestinians, among them blind and visually impaired students, are taking lessons which are sponsored by the Muslim organization Dar al-Koran Society. The society teaches people the right recitation of the Muslim holy book and helps them memorize the whole Koran, directors in the organization said. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. Police on Tuesday began hauling away mostly African migrants from makeshift camps on the Italy-France border as European Union ministers met in Luxembourg to hash out plans to deal with the immigration crisis. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Hundreds of attendees stand in silence during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Berkeley balcony collapse in Berkeley, California, June 17, 2015. Three men and three women in their early 20s, including an American friend of the Irish students, died in the collapse, and seven others were hospitalized. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighters fire rockets towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern countryside of Quneitra, Syria, June 17, 2015. Rebels in southern Syria announced a major offensive on Wednesday to capture remaining positions held by the Syrian military in Quneitra province, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where bombardments could be seen a short distance away. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Frenchman Frank Samson, who is taking part in an re-enactment of the Battle of Waterloo as Napoleon, poses in front of the Lion's Mound of Waterloo during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, June 17, 2015. The commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo will take place in Belgium on June 19 and 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Togrul Asgarov (L) of Azerbaijan and Frank Chamizo Marquez of Italy fight during their gold medal fight of the Men's 65Kg freestyle wrestling fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Instructors from the Ujamaa self-defence programme train a group of women to protect themselves against rape at the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in the capital Nairobi, Kenya, March 16, 2015. Across Nairobi, more than 200 elderly women, aged up to 105, are learning self defence to protect themselves against rape, which is widespread in Kenya, particularly in its slums. Research by the charity Ujamaa, which runs the self defence programme, shows that one in four women in Korogocho experience sexual assault. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
People look at a man, who residents said was killed by al Qaeda militants, hanging on a bridge in Yemen's southeastern city of Mukalla June 17, 2015. Al Qaeda militants in Yemen killed two alleged Saudi spies on Wednesday, residents said, accusing them of planting tracking devices which enabled the assassination of the group's leader in a suspected U.S. drone strike last week. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wipes her nose next to Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L-R), Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel before the session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Visitors react on the rock as a man jumps into the water, above Cleopatra's Beach, on a summer�s day before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on June 18, at the Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh, northwest of Cairo, Egypt, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Signs symbolizing veto to a Beijing-backed electoral reform are displayed by pro-democracy lawmakers during a Legislative Council meeting in Hong Kong, June 17, 2015. More than a thousand people converged on Hong Kong's Legislative Council early on Wednesday before lawmakers debate a Beijing-backed electoral reform plan that could trigger fresh protests in the Chinese-controlled city. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A nun looks at damage caused by a fire in the Church of Loaves and Fishes on the shores of the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel, June 18, 2015. Fire gutted part of the Church on Thursday and investigators suspected arson as a possible cause, a police spokesman said. The church, which Christians believe is where Jesus performed the Miracle of the Multiplication of the Loaves and the Fishes, lies on the shores of the Sea of Galilee and is a traditional site of pilgrimage in the Holy Land. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a demonstration called for by students and teachers in downtown Santiago June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Immigrants from Syria stand near their bicycles as they hide from the rain under a bridge near the Greek border with Macedonia, June 17, 2015. Hungary announced plans on Wednesday to build a four-metre-high fence along its border with Serbia to stem the flow of illegal migrants. Several thousand migrants are daily crossing the Balkans towards Hungary on their way to other European Union countries. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Fully veiled Egyptian women play on the beach on a summer day before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on June 18, at the Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh, northwest of Cairo, Egypt June 16, 2015. Picture taken June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Trending Collections

Pictures