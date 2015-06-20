Edition:
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Performers take part in the re-enactment of "The French Attack" battle as part as the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. A 21-year-old white man has been charged with nine counts of murder in connection with an attack on a historic black South Carolina church, police said on Friday, and media reports said he had hoped to incite a race war in the United States. REUTERS/Pool

Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. A 21-year-old white man has been charged with nine counts of murder in connection with an attack on a...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. A 21-year-old white man has been charged with nine counts of murder in connection with an attack on a historic black South Carolina church, police said on Friday, and media reports said he had hoped to incite a race war in the United States. REUTERS/Pool
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Students practice yoga in the lawns of their school ahead of International Day of Yoga, in Chennai, India, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Immigrants from Syria climb from a motorway down a slope at Tabanovce, Macedonia, near the Serbian border June 19, 2015. Hungary announced plans on Wednesday to build a four-meter-high fence along its border with Serbia to stem the flow of illegal migrants. Several thousand migrants are daily crossing the Balkans towards Hungary on their way to other European Union countries. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Immigrants from Syria climb from a motorway down a slope at Tabanovce, Macedonia, near the Serbian border June 19, 2015. Hungary announced plans on Wednesday to build a four-meter-high fence along its border with Serbia to stem the flow of illegal migrants. Several thousand migrants are daily crossing the Balkans towards Hungary on their way to other European Union countries.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Immigrants from Syria climb from a motorway down a slope at Tabanovce, Macedonia, near the Serbian border June 19, 2015. Hungary announced plans on Wednesday to build a four-meter-high fence along its border with Serbia to stem the flow of illegal migrants. Several thousand migrants are daily crossing the Balkans towards Hungary on their way to other European Union countries. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Alpha Jet aircraft from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Alpha Jet aircraft from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 19, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Alpha Jet aircraft from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People attend a pie fight in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2015. The event was organized by a cinema as part of an opening for a 10-day retrospective of the comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People attend a pie fight in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2015. The event was organized by a cinema as part of an opening for a 10-day retrospective of the comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
People attend a pie fight in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2015. The event was organized by a cinema as part of an opening for a 10-day retrospective of the comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Jake Messham performs on his bike as part of the 'Messhams Wall of Death' attraction as Dreamland Margate opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. Billed as Britain's original pleasure park Dreamland re-opened on Friday with over 17 restored and retrofitted rides and amusements, after closing more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jake Messham performs on his bike as part of the 'Messhams Wall of Death' attraction as Dreamland Margate opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. Billed as Britain's original pleasure park Dreamland re-opened on Friday with over 17 restored and retrofitted rides and amusements, after closing more than a decade ago.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Jake Messham performs on his bike as part of the 'Messhams Wall of Death' attraction as Dreamland Margate opens to the public at Margate in Britain, June 19, 2015. Billed as Britain's original pleasure park Dreamland re-opened on Friday with over 17 restored and retrofitted rides and amusements, after closing more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
First lady Michelle Obama gestures as she speaks during her visit to the U.S. Army Garrison at Vicenza, northern Italy, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

First lady Michelle Obama gestures as she speaks during her visit to the U.S. Army Garrison at Vicenza, northern Italy, June 19, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
First lady Michelle Obama gestures as she speaks during her visit to the U.S. Army Garrison at Vicenza, northern Italy, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Ash spew from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah, June 19, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walks at an underground shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, June 19, 2015. An outbreak of MERS in South Korea appears to have levelled off, a health official said on Friday, as the country reported just one new patient, a day after Thailand reported its first case. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walks at an underground shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, June 19, 2015. An outbreak of MERS in South Korea appears to have levelled off, a health official said on Friday, as the country reported just one new patient, a day after Thailand reported its first case.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walks at an underground shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, June 19, 2015. An outbreak of MERS in South Korea appears to have levelled off, a health official said on Friday, as the country reported just one new patient, a day after Thailand reported its first case. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Syrian refugee woman from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad and her children wait while spending the day in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 18, 2015. Almost 60 million people worldwide were forcibly uprooted by conflict and persecution at the end of last year, the highest ever recorded number, the U.N. refugee agency said on Thursday. UNHCR said Syria, where conflict has raged since 2011, was the world's biggest source of internally displaced people and refugees. There were 7.6 million displaced people in Syria by the end of last year and almost 4 million Syrian refugees, mainly living in the neighboring countries of Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Syrian refugee woman from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad and her children wait while spending the day in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 18, 2015. Almost 60 million people worldwide were forcibly uprooted by conflict and...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Syrian refugee woman from the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad and her children wait while spending the day in Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 18, 2015. Almost 60 million people worldwide were forcibly uprooted by conflict and persecution at the end of last year, the highest ever recorded number, the U.N. refugee agency said on Thursday. UNHCR said Syria, where conflict has raged since 2011, was the world's biggest source of internally displaced people and refugees. There were 7.6 million displaced people in Syria by the end of last year and almost 4 million Syrian refugees, mainly living in the neighboring countries of Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Larisa Katz shows off her headwear on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Larisa Katz shows off her headwear on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London, June 18, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Larisa Katz shows off her headwear on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Mourners Ashley Edge (L) and Brad Hutchinson hold one another outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015, a day after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. The Reverend Clementa Pinckney, the church's Pastor as listed on the board, was one of the victims. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mourners Ashley Edge (L) and Brad Hutchinson hold one another outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015, a day after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. The Reverend Clementa Pinckney, the church's Pastor as listed on the board, was one of the victims.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Mourners Ashley Edge (L) and Brad Hutchinson hold one another outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, June 18, 2015, a day after a mass shooting left nine dead during a bible study at the church. The Reverend Clementa Pinckney, the church's Pastor as listed on the board, was one of the victims. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported on Friday.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A migrant wrapped in a blanket reads the Koran as he prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, as Muslim holy month Ramadan started in France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A migrant wrapped in a blanket reads the Koran as he prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, as Muslim holy month Ramadan started in France, June 18, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A migrant wrapped in a blanket reads the Koran as he prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, as Muslim holy month Ramadan started in France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Pro-democracy protesters, carrying yellow umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central movement, and banners, take part in a rally outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 18, 2015. Hong Kong's legislature on Thursday vetoed a China-vetted electoral reform package that had been criticized by opposition pro-democracy lawmakers and activists as undemocratic, potentially easing the prospect of fresh mass protests. The banners read, "I need real universal suffrage". REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

Pro-democracy protesters, carrying yellow umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central movement, and banners, take part in a rally outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 18, 2015. Hong Kong's legislature on Thursday vetoed a China-vetted electoral...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Pro-democracy protesters, carrying yellow umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central movement, and banners, take part in a rally outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 18, 2015. Hong Kong's legislature on Thursday vetoed a China-vetted electoral reform package that had been criticized by opposition pro-democracy lawmakers and activists as undemocratic, potentially easing the prospect of fresh mass protests. The banners read, "I need real universal suffrage". REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
A migrant reacts while staying on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A migrant reacts while staying on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 18, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A migrant reacts while staying on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, June 16, 2015. The clothes were donated as part of the Fashion Saves Lives sale and the money raised will go towards Save the Children's work to help end child deaths from preventable causes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, June 16, 2015. The...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighbourhood of London, June 16, 2015. The clothes were donated as part of the Fashion Saves Lives sale and the money raised will go towards Save the Children's work to help end child deaths from preventable causes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The Flame Towers, one of Baku's famous skyscrapers, is pictured at sunset, Azerbaijan, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The Flame Towers, one of Baku's famous skyscrapers, is pictured at sunset, Azerbaijan, June 18, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
The Flame Towers, one of Baku's famous skyscrapers, is pictured at sunset, Azerbaijan, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis listens to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde during an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis listens to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde during an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, June 18, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis listens to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde during an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces fire a grenade launcher, following what servicemen said was a shooting attack from the positions of fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces fire a grenade launcher, following what servicemen said was a shooting attack from the positions of fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 18, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces fire a grenade launcher, following what servicemen said was a shooting attack from the positions of fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, in Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Lego figures representing Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are placed on top of the Brandenburg Gate in front of the Reichstag building, all made of Lego bricks, in Legoland in Berlin, June 18, 2015. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will visit Germany next week. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Lego figures representing Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are placed on top of the Brandenburg Gate in front of the Reichstag building, all made of Lego bricks, in Legoland in Berlin, June 18, 2015. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will visit Germany next week.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Lego figures representing Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are placed on top of the Brandenburg Gate in front of the Reichstag building, all made of Lego bricks, in Legoland in Berlin, June 18, 2015. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will visit Germany next week. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Scotland's First Minister tastes a strawberry tart at the young farmers stand at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland, June 18. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister tastes a strawberry tart at the young farmers stand at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland, June 18.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Scotland's First Minister tastes a strawberry tart at the young farmers stand at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland, June 18. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A waffle van is seen in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. The commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo will take place in Belgium on June 19 and 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A waffle van is seen in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. The commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo will take place in Belgium on June 19 and 20.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A waffle van is seen in the Allied Bivouac camp during the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. The commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo will take place in Belgium on June 19 and 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. Some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake Fire, which was raging across some 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares) and was just 5 percent contained, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. Some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake...more

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A smoke plume from the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest is seen at sunset, rising over a windmill farm from Palm Springs, California, June 18, 2015. Some 500 firefighters backed by air tankers and bulldozers were battling the Lake Fire, which was raging across some 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares) and was just 5 percent contained, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Ulyana Diakova and Anatoliy Leonov of Azerbaijan compete during the acrobatic gymnastics mixed pair final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Ulyana Diakova and Anatoliy Leonov of Azerbaijan compete during the acrobatic gymnastics mixed pair final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19 , 2015.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Ulyana Diakova and Anatoliy Leonov of Azerbaijan compete during the acrobatic gymnastics mixed pair final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester waves a Greek flag at the entrance of the Greek parliament, during a rally calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens, June 18, 2015. Hopes of a breakthrough at Thursday's gathering of European finance ministers, once seen as the last opportunity for an agreement, looked increasingly remote. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester waves a Greek flag at the entrance of the Greek parliament, during a rally calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens, June 18, 2015. Hopes of a...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A protester waves a Greek flag at the entrance of the Greek parliament, during a rally calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens, June 18, 2015. Hopes of a breakthrough at Thursday's gathering of European finance ministers, once seen as the last opportunity for an agreement, looked increasingly remote. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial picture of a highway that collapsed in Heyuan, Guangdong province, China, June 19, 2015. Four cargo vehicles fell off the collapsed highway in the accident early June 19. So far, one person was killed and four injured. The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial picture of a highway that collapsed in Heyuan, Guangdong province, China, June 19, 2015. Four cargo vehicles fell off the collapsed highway in the accident early June 19. So far, one person was killed and four injured. The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to local media.

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
An aerial picture of a highway that collapsed in Heyuan, Guangdong province, China, June 19, 2015. Four cargo vehicles fell off the collapsed highway in the accident early June 19. So far, one person was killed and four injured. The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
