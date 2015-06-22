Edition:
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a yoga session to mark International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2015. Modi led tens of thousands of people in the yoga session in the center of the capital on Sunday to showcase the country's signature cultural export, which has prompted criticism of fomenting social divisions at home. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is welcomed by European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker (not seen) for a meeting ahead of a Eurozone emergency summit on Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A couple embraces during the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, June 20, 2015. According to organizers, attendance exceeded 90,000 for the four day festival, which featured more than 110 acts, and was set in 105-acre grounds of the Dover International Speedway. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Dogs for sale are seen in Dashichang dog market ahead of a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China June 21, 2015. In the market, some dogs are sold as pets, while others are sold for dog meat. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days for the festival, which this year falls on Monday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Raymond Smith pays his respects outside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 21, 2015, ahead of the first service in the church since a mass shooting left nine people dead during a bible study. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. A Taliban suicide bomber and six gunmen attacked the Afghan parliament on Monday as lawmakers met to consider a new defense minister, and another district in the volatile north fell to the militants as they intensified a summer offensive. REUTERS/ Naqibullah Faiq

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he attends a flight training session by female fighter pilots Jo Kum Hyang and Rim Sol in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Women take a selfie as they rest underneath a bridge at the Han river park in Seoul, South Korea, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
British singer Ed Sheeran holds his two awards as he is carried on the back of his video director Emil Nava backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Colombia's Pablo Armero sails over Peru's Luis Advincula as Peru's goalie Pedro Gallese fails to hold the ball during a scoring attempt in their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio Municipal Bicentenario German Becker in Temuco, Chile, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Brazil's Willian pauses during the first round Copa America 2015 soccer match against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Santiago, Chile, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Vancouver-based rock band Marianas Trench arrive at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Canada June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Mercedes Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton of Britain (front) and Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrate their first and second places with the team after the Austrian F1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A woman kisses a suspected gang member as he is arrested during an anti-gang search operation in San Salvador, El Salvador June 21, 2015. The Salvadoran Police and Army participated in a search operation in response of a deadly attack where two soldiers were killed by gang members on Sunday, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Men dressed as ancient Greek warriors stand in front of the parliament building during a performance in Athens, Greece, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Participants perform yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Revelers celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain June 21, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revelers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A Somali soldier takes position at the scene of a suicide attack by al Shabaab militants in Mogadishu, Somalia June 21, 2015. Four Islamist gunmen were killed after detonating a car bomb and shooting their way into a national intelligence agency training site, the internal security ministry said, adding that the government did not suffer any casualties during the attack. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Salome Pazhava of Georgia performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual ball final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Arrows stick in a target with a smiley icon during the warm up for the men's individual archery competition at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
People look at the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen June 21, 2015. Arab air strikes killed 15 people and wounded dozens across Yemen late on Saturday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Relatives mourn the death of Lata Jadhav, 35, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 21, 2015. Toxic homemade liquor has killed at least 94 slum dwellers in India's financial capital Mumbai, with more than 45 in hospital, police said on Sunday, in the latest disaster involving moonshine. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 21, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages, who are living around the slopes of Mount Sinabung, left their homes and moved to refugee camps, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Prince Albert II of Monaco kicks the ball during a charity soccer match in Bilje, Slovenia, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
