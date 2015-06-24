Editor's choice
Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats on Monday and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's...more
Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A youth jumps over a bonfire during the night of the San Juan on the beach in Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2015. Fires formed by burning unwanted furniture, old school books, wood and effigies of malign spirits are seen across Spain as people celebrate...more
Riders rear up on their horses while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain June 23, 2015. The riders of the horses are representatives of the...more
Riot policemen stand between anti-austerity and pro-EU protesters in front of the parliament building during a rally calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens,...more
A herder drives his sheep through a gate of the Yongtai ancient town, in Jingtai county, Gansu province, China, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A local resident sits amidst debris at his damaged house, which according to locals was hit by recent shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Clouds are reflected in the Midi Tower, the headquarters of the National Pensions Office, in downtown Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends a commemoration ceremony marking the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of World War Two victims at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kiev, Ukraine, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential Press...more
Mariana Garcia, 6, (C), listens to instructions during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" ballet in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Palestinian children look out through a bus window as they wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip June 23, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday for three days to allow...more
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. A devastating heat wave has killed more than 400 people in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi over the past three days, health...more
A woman looks out from a bridge towards garbage washed down by the rising Negro river, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, following heavy rains in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant on the day of local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, China June 22, 2015. For many residents of China's southern town of Yulin, the peak of summer is the perfect time to...more
Switzerland goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann (1) leaps to block a kick against Canada forward Christine Sinclair (12) in the second half of a game in the round of sixteen in the FIFA 2015 women's World Cup soccer tournament at BC Place Stadium in...more
Children watch a round of spider betting in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 25, 2015. Spider betting, both legal and illegal, is one of the more popular forms of sports betting among schoolchildren in the Philippines, attracting...more
Women take a selfie as they rest underneath a bridge at the Han river park in Seoul, South Korea, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Smog shrouds Chile's capital Santiago, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of parliament are evacuated after an attack on the Afghan parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/ Naqibullah Faiq
A mural made of rice plants is seen at a paddy field in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, June 22, 2015. The mural is one of the 13 murals created by the local government as a tourist attraction. Two more are still works in progress, according to...more
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Al Jazeera's journalist Ahmed Mansour (R) reacts after being released in Berlin, Germany, June 22, 2015. Mansour, one of Al Jazeera's best known journalists, was released in Germany on Monday, the television network and German authorities said, two...more
Members of security forces and police officers stand at the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Contestants of a tourism beauty pageant balance eggs on their collarbones as they cruise along the Yellow River in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, June 22, 2015. The contestants believe that if they are slim enough, their collarbones will allow them...more
A guide places a blanket over performance artist Marina Abramovic as she lies in a bed as part of a media preview of her latest work titled "Marina Abramovic: In Residence", on display as part of a public art project in Sydney, Australia June 23,...more
Tourists take pictures near a pavilion flooded by the swollen Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China June 19, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A Confederate battle flag lies on the ground next to the grave of David Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.