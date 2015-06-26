Edition:
A worker walks at a coke plant in the town of Avdiyivka near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, June 23, 2015. Situated close to the 'contact line' between Ukrainian government forces and well-armed rebels, the Avdiyivka Coking Plant outside the rebel-held regional capital, Donetsk, has been hit by about 230 rocket and artillery attacks since hostilities erupted over a year ago. The Avdiyivka plant, owned by industrial tycoon Rinat Akhmetov's Metinvest group, is one of Europe's biggest coking plants and provides the fuel for the steel-making industry, itself a vital branch of Ukraine's economy. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A Muslim woman prays before having her Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A chair is hurled at police by protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system in Santiago, Chile June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L-R), Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as it is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 25, 2015. Islamic State fighters launched simultaneous attacks against the Syrian government and Kurdish militia overnight, moving back onto the offensive after losing ground in recent days to Kurdish-led forces near the capital of their "caliphate." After recent losses to the Kurdish forces backed by U.S.-led air strikes, Islamic State sought to retake the initiative with attacks on the Kurdish-held town of Kobani at the Turkish border and government-held areas of Hasaka city in the northeast. REUTERS/Ali Sahin

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A boy, who was wounded by what activists said was violence caused by Islamic State fighters in Kobani, waits inside a vehicle to cross into Turkey at the Syrian-Turkish border crossing of Tel Abyad, Syria June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
French crime scene investigators, Gendarmes and rescue forces are seen at work next to a black plastic sheet outside a gas company site at the industrial area of Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. A decapitated head covered in Arabic writing was found at a a site belonged to Air Products, a U.S.-based industrial gases technology company, in southeast France on Friday, police sources and French media said, after two assailants rammed a car into the premises, exploding gas containers. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Revelers chat among their tents during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A man sells bread rolls outside an Alpha Bank branch in Athens, Greece, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk back to the Oval Office after speaking about the Supreme Court ruling to uphold the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, at the White House in Washington June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Gary Washington stands over the casket of his mother, Ethel Lance, as she is buried at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery in North Charleston, South Carolina June 25, 2015. Lance is one of the nine victims of the mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Free Syrian Army fighters fire from a tank during what they said was an offensive against the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern city of Deraa, Syria June 25, 2015. The rebels in the south launched their assault on Thursday to capture Deraa, which, if it falls, would be the third provincial capital lost by Assad in the four-year-long war, after Islamic State-held Raqqa and Idlib held by another rebel alliance. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Soldiers pull a carriage with coffin containing the remains of Pedro Camejo, Venezuela's Independence hero known as 'Negro Primero', during a military parade in his honor in Caracas, June 24, 2015. The remains of Pedro Camejo have been brought to the National Pantheon. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Dancers of the Friedrichstadt-Palast from the show "THE WYLD" pose during a promotional photocall in the carriage of an underground train in Berlin, Germany, June 23, 2015. The 10.6 million euro ($13.5 million) show is the largest production budget in the 95-year history of Friedrichstadt-Palast. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Serbia's Novak Djokovic throws his shirt into the crowd at the Boodles Tennis Challenge in Stoke Park, Buckinghamshire June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A rainbow sculpture inspired by the movie "The Wizard of Oz" is pictured at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Maria Nelly Murillo is carried by a medical team after descending from an air force plane at Enrique Olaya airport in Medellin, Colombia June 25, 2015. The young mother Maria Nelly and her baby son were found on Wednesday, virtually unscathed, by a Colombian Air Force team, after surviving a plane crash in a jungle area of the Choco western province, the military said. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A Muslim man tries to make his way through a fallen tent before offering Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
An aerial view shows flood victims standing atop their submerged houses in Amreli district of Gujarat, India, June 24, 2015. At least 24 people have died due to heavy rains and flood related incidents in the western state of Gujarat, local media reported. REUTERS/Indian Air Force/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
French riot police stand next to an overturned car as striking French taxi drivers demonstrate at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, France, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Uruguay players argue with an assistant referee during their quarter-finals Copa America 2015 soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Cast member Brittany Daniel kisses co-star David Spade at the premiere of "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser" at the Cary Grant theater at Sony Studios in Culver City, California June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A one-month-old eagle owl chick looks out from a plywood birdhouse inside an open-air cage at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
The coastline is seen covered by algae in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
