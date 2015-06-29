Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 29, 2015 | 1:15pm BST

Editor's choice

Tourists stand in front of huts that form part of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort where a turtle digs for food amongst the coral in the island's lagoon, north-east of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. UNESCO World Heritage delegates recently snorkeled on Australia�s Great Barrier Reef, thousands of coral reefs, which stretch over 2,000 km off the northeast coast. Surrounded by manta rays, dolphins and reef sharks, their mission was to check the health of the world's largest living ecosystem, which brings in billions of dollars a year in tourism. Some coral has been badly damaged and animal species, including dugong and large green turtles, are threatened. UNESCO will say on Wednesday whether it will place the reef on a list of endangered World Heritage sites, a move the Australian government wants to avoid at all costs, having lobbied hard overseas. Earlier this year, UNESCO said the reef's outlook was "poor". REUTERS/David Gray

Tourists stand in front of huts that form part of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort where a turtle digs for food amongst the coral in the island's lagoon, north-east of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. UNESCO World...more

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Tourists stand in front of huts that form part of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort where a turtle digs for food amongst the coral in the island's lagoon, north-east of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. UNESCO World Heritage delegates recently snorkeled on Australia�s Great Barrier Reef, thousands of coral reefs, which stretch over 2,000 km off the northeast coast. Surrounded by manta rays, dolphins and reef sharks, their mission was to check the health of the world's largest living ecosystem, which brings in billions of dollars a year in tourism. Some coral has been badly damaged and animal species, including dugong and large green turtles, are threatened. UNESCO will say on Wednesday whether it will place the reef on a list of endangered World Heritage sites, a move the Australian government wants to avoid at all costs, having lobbied hard overseas. Earlier this year, UNESCO said the reef's outlook was "poor". REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 24
Vallia (L), a 75-year-old pensioner from Athens, holds onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get her pension, next to other pensioners in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Vallia (L), a 75-year-old pensioner from Athens, holds onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get her pension, next to other pensioners in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls...more

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Vallia (L), a 75-year-old pensioner from Athens, holds onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get her pension, next to other pensioners in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 24
A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
3 / 24
A South Korean Marine looks up as he and the others take part in a landing operation drill at a shore in Taean, South Korea, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A South Korean Marine looks up as he and the others take part in a landing operation drill at a shore in Taean, South Korea, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A South Korean Marine looks up as he and the others take part in a landing operation drill at a shore in Taean, South Korea, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 24
The Dalai Lama greets well-wishers before addressing a crowd gathered at the Stone Circles at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The Dalai Lama greets well-wishers before addressing a crowd gathered at the Stone Circles at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
The Dalai Lama greets well-wishers before addressing a crowd gathered at the Stone Circles at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 24
Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
6 / 24
Women pray near bouquets of flowers laid on the beach of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. Hundreds of armed police patrolled the streets of Tunisia's beach resorts on Sunday and the government said it will deploy hundreds more inside hotels after the Islamist militant attack in Sousse that killed 39 foreigners, mostly Britons. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Women pray near bouquets of flowers laid on the beach of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. Hundreds of armed police patrolled the streets of Tunisia's beach resorts on Sunday and the...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Women pray near bouquets of flowers laid on the beach of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. Hundreds of armed police patrolled the streets of Tunisia's beach resorts on Sunday and the government said it will deploy hundreds more inside hotels after the Islamist militant attack in Sousse that killed 39 foreigners, mostly Britons. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 24
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said. REUTERS/Mike Brown

An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Close
8 / 24
Security personnel guard the room during a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, at the Palais Coburg hotel in Vienna, Austria June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Security personnel guard the room during a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, at the Palais Coburg hotel in Vienna, Austria June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Security personnel guard the room during a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, at the Palais Coburg hotel in Vienna, Austria June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 24
A bus is seen lying sideways after crashing in Middelkerke, Belgium, June 28, 2015. The British bus with 34 children aboard overturned and crashed on a motorway in Belgium on Sunday morning, killing the driver, a local mayor said. None of the children nor the six accompanying adults were seriously injured in the accident, which happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a stretch of the E40 motorway near the Belgian coast. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A bus is seen lying sideways after crashing in Middelkerke, Belgium, June 28, 2015. The British bus with 34 children aboard overturned and crashed on a motorway in Belgium on Sunday morning, killing the driver, a local mayor said. None of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A bus is seen lying sideways after crashing in Middelkerke, Belgium, June 28, 2015. The British bus with 34 children aboard overturned and crashed on a motorway in Belgium on Sunday morning, killing the driver, a local mayor said. None of the children nor the six accompanying adults were seriously injured in the accident, which happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a stretch of the E40 motorway near the Belgian coast. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Close
10 / 24
Children play at an algae-covered beach in Haiyang, Shandong province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Children play at an algae-covered beach in Haiyang, Shandong province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Children play at an algae-covered beach in Haiyang, Shandong province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse LGBT rights activists before a gay pride parade in central Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2015. Turkish police fired water cannon and rubber pellets to disperse a crowd gathered in central Istanbul for the city's annual gay pride parade, a Reuters cameraman at the scene said. The police appeared intent on stopping the crowd gathering near Taksim Square, the cameraman said. Taksim is a traditional rallying ground for demonstrators and saw weeks of unrest in 2013. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Riot police use a water cannon to disperse LGBT rights activists before a gay pride parade in central Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2015. Turkish police fired water cannon and rubber pellets to disperse a crowd gathered in central Istanbul for the...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse LGBT rights activists before a gay pride parade in central Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2015. Turkish police fired water cannon and rubber pellets to disperse a crowd gathered in central Istanbul for the city's annual gay pride parade, a Reuters cameraman at the scene said. The police appeared intent on stopping the crowd gathering near Taksim Square, the cameraman said. Taksim is a traditional rallying ground for demonstrators and saw weeks of unrest in 2013. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
12 / 24
A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 24
Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
14 / 24
Crew members use a crane while cleaning windows on the cruise liner Mein Schiff 3 in Grand Harbour, Valletta, Malta, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Crew members use a crane while cleaning windows on the cruise liner Mein Schiff 3 in Grand Harbour, Valletta, Malta, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Crew members use a crane while cleaning windows on the cruise liner Mein Schiff 3 in Grand Harbour, Valletta, Malta, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
15 / 24
A man grabs the arm of a woman, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Yangtze River, as they walk onto the banks, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 27, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, jumped into the river soon after seeing the suicide attempt. He managed to rescue the woman. The reason of the suicide remained unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A man grabs the arm of a woman, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Yangtze River, as they walk onto the banks, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 27, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, jumped into the river soon after seeing the suicide...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A man grabs the arm of a woman, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Yangtze River, as they walk onto the banks, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 27, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, jumped into the river soon after seeing the suicide attempt. He managed to rescue the woman. The reason of the suicide remained unknown, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 24
A woman walks past participants at a gay pride march in Bilbao, northern Spain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

A woman walks past participants at a gay pride march in Bilbao, northern Spain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A woman walks past participants at a gay pride march in Bilbao, northern Spain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
17 / 24
A pro-China demonstrator (L) hits a local protester as police standing guard on the street look on during an anti-China protest at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2015. The police later broke up the fight, but did not detain either man. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-China demonstrator (L) hits a local protester as police standing guard on the street look on during an anti-China protest at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2015. The police later broke up the fight, but did not detain...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A pro-China demonstrator (L) hits a local protester as police standing guard on the street look on during an anti-China protest at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2015. The police later broke up the fight, but did not detain either man. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 24
People queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Kinama neighborhood during a parliamentary election near Bujumbura, in Burundi June 29, 2015. Burundians voted for a new parliament on Monday after a night of sporadic blasts and gunshots, and weeks of violent protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term in office. REUTERS/Paulo Nunes dos Santos

People queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Kinama neighborhood during a parliamentary election near Bujumbura, in Burundi June 29, 2015. Burundians voted for a new parliament on Monday after a night of sporadic blasts and gunshots, and...more

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
People queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Kinama neighborhood during a parliamentary election near Bujumbura, in Burundi June 29, 2015. Burundians voted for a new parliament on Monday after a night of sporadic blasts and gunshots, and weeks of violent protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term in office. REUTERS/Paulo Nunes dos Santos
Close
19 / 24
The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
20 / 24
New York Police Department members kiss in front of Stonewall Inn during the annual Gay Pride Parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New York Police Department members kiss in front of Stonewall Inn during the annual Gay Pride Parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
New York Police Department members kiss in front of Stonewall Inn during the annual Gay Pride Parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
21 / 24
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 24
Revelers embrace as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revelers embrace as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Revelers embrace as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
23 / 24
A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Jun 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures