Editor's choice
Tourists stand in front of huts that form part of the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort where a turtle digs for food amongst the coral in the island's lagoon, north-east of the town of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2015. UNESCO World...more
Vallia (L), a 75-year-old pensioner from Athens, holds onto the door of a branch of the National Bank of Greece hoping to get her pension, next to other pensioners in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls...more
A woman dances in a cloud of bubbles while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A South Korean Marine looks up as he and the others take part in a landing operation drill at a shore in Taean, South Korea, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Dalai Lama greets well-wishers before addressing a crowd gathered at the Stone Circles at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Women pray near bouquets of flowers laid on the beach of the Imperial Marhaba resort, which was attacked by a gunman, in Sousse, Tunisia, June 28, 2015. Hundreds of armed police patrolled the streets of Tunisia's beach resorts on Sunday and the...more
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 28, 2015. The rocket exploded about two minutes after liftoff on Sunday, destroying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station, NASA said....more
Security personnel guard the room during a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, at the Palais Coburg hotel in Vienna, Austria June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A bus is seen lying sideways after crashing in Middelkerke, Belgium, June 28, 2015. The British bus with 34 children aboard overturned and crashed on a motorway in Belgium on Sunday morning, killing the driver, a local mayor said. None of the...more
Children play at an algae-covered beach in Haiyang, Shandong province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse LGBT rights activists before a gay pride parade in central Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2015. Turkish police fired water cannon and rubber pellets to disperse a crowd gathered in central Istanbul for the...more
A woman walks through an alley as used pairs of jeans are hung to dry before they are sold in a second-hand clothes market in Kolkata, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Crew members use a crane while cleaning windows on the cruise liner Mein Schiff 3 in Grand Harbour, Valletta, Malta, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man grabs the arm of a woman, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Yangtze River, as they walk onto the banks, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, June 27, 2015. The man, surnamed Liu, jumped into the river soon after seeing the suicide...more
A woman walks past participants at a gay pride march in Bilbao, northern Spain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A pro-China demonstrator (L) hits a local protester as police standing guard on the street look on during an anti-China protest at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2015. The police later broke up the fight, but did not detain...more
People queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Kinama neighborhood during a parliamentary election near Bujumbura, in Burundi June 29, 2015. Burundians voted for a new parliament on Monday after a night of sporadic blasts and gunshots, and...more
The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
New York Police Department members kiss in front of Stonewall Inn during the annual Gay Pride Parade in New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Revelers embrace as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman pulling a shopping cart reacts outside a closed Eurobank branch in Athens, Greece June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.