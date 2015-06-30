A passenger on a stretcher is carried by ambulance officers as the passenger gets off a Shinkansen bullet train at Odawara station after it made an emergency stop, in Odawara, west of Tokyo June 30, 2015. Two passengers on a Japanese Shinkansen...more

A passenger on a stretcher is carried by ambulance officers as the passenger gets off a Shinkansen bullet train at Odawara station after it made an emergency stop, in Odawara, west of Tokyo June 30, 2015. Two passengers on a Japanese Shinkansen bullet train died after one doused himself in oil and set himself ablaze on Tuesday, media reports said. The train, carrying about 1,000 passengers, made an emergency stop on its way from Tokyo to the western city of Osaka after smoke started to fill at least one carriage, fire department officials said. A fire department official confirmed that one man was dead. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

