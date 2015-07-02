Edition:
People swim during the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich July 1, 2015. The participants crossed Lake Zurich over a distance of 1,500 meters (4,921 feet). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talks to the media as he leaves the Finance Ministry building on his motorbike in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People attend the opening ceremony for the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. A limited number of banks opened specially to pay out retirement benefits have become a powerful symbol of the misery facing Greece and the problems mounting for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Mass lightning bolts light up night skies by the Daggett airport from monsoon storms passing over the high deserts early Wednesday, north of Barstow, California July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A body is carried by rescuers during a search and rescue operation following a ferry capsize in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. The ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central Philippines in heavy waves on Thursday, killing at least 36 people but the majority of those on board were rescued, the coast guard and police said. The MBCA Kim-Nirvana, a motorized outrigger with 173 passengers and 16 crew on board, capsized suddenly minutes after leaving the port of Ormoc. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seen on a television monitor while addressing the nation in Athens, Greece July 1, 2015. Tsipras called on Greeks to vote 'no' in Sunday's referendum on a bailout package offered by creditors, in a defiant address that dispelled speculation he was rowing back on the plan under mounting pressure. REUTERS/ERT/Pool

The moon rises above a church on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People stand on water slide platform at 'Grugabad' open-air swimming pool on a hot summer day in Essen, Germany, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Serena Williams of the U.S.A. reacts after missing a point during her match against Timea Babos of Hungary at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman hugs a baby in a cableway in Caracas, Venezuela July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Smoke rises in Egypt's North Sinai as seen from the border of southern Gaza Strip with Egypt July 1, 2015. Islamic State militants launched a wide-scale coordinated assault on several military checkpoints in Egypt's North Sinai on Wednesday in which 50 people were killed, security sources said, the largest attack yet in the insurgency-hit province. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Swet Eka, an Indonesian soldier, cries beside the coffin of her husband (also a soldier), one of the victims in an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, inside military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia province July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The coffin of Adrian Evans, one of the British nationals killed in the Tunisia terror attack, is carried from an RAF C17 after his repatriation at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford in Britain July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Giddens/Pool

Activists of the All-Ukrainian Network of People Living With HIV/AIDS, a non-governmental group, protest against the lack of government-supplied medicine for the around 30,000 HIV infected people in Ukraine, in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev, Ukraine, July 1, 2015. The placard reads:"A queue for medicines". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man walks past a capsized ship at a marina in the town of Elefsina, near Athens, Greece June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Horses race during the general practice session for the Palio di Siena horse race in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2015. Each July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Hajra Catic poses under pictures of victims of the genocide in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina June 11, 2015. Catic is among several thousand of women who still search for the remains of their closest relatives 20 years after the Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys. With the help of Edmin Jakubovic, who was the last person to see her son injured on the ground, Catic has been constantly searching for her son in the woods. Six months ago, she found a skull and a jaw, but the DNA results are still not available. She fears that if she doesn't find his remains, it will be as he had never existed. All that is left of her son is his picture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry answers journalists questions as he stands in front of Palais Coburg, the venue for nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, July 1, 2015. Major powers and Iran are making progress in their talks on a nuclear agreement but some very difficult issues remain, Kerry told reporters on Wednesday. "We have some very difficult issues, but we believe we are making progress and we are going to continue to work because of that." REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

An Afghan worker dries animal skin at a traditional factory in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

A woman fans herself while waiting for a train on the London underground on a hot day in London, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Obama family dogs Bo (L) and Sunny are on hand as visitors can now take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. The White House lifted a 40-year-old ban on taking photos during public tours of the executive mansion on Wednesday and invited visitors to share their shots on Twitter using #WhiteHouseTour. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama picks up Kelly Bryant at her home to take her to the event where Obama was to speak about the Affordable Care Act during a visit to Taylor Stratton Elementary School in Nashville, Tennessee July 1, 2015. Bryant is a breast care survivor who wrote Obama a letter to tell of her positive experience with the Affordable Care Act. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde sits for an interview at IMF headquarters in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

