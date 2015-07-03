Editor's choice
A pensioner is helped by a bank manager after collapsing while waiting along with dozens of other pensioners outside a National Bank in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. A limited number of banks opened specially to pay out retirement benefits have...more
A flamingo, which had its leg amputated, is pictured with its new prosthesis at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion...more
Li Tingting (L) and Teresa kiss at their wedding reception in Beijing, China July 2, 2015. Li, a 25-year-old prominent women's rights activist who was released from detention in April, held the wedding ceremony with her partner Teresa and announced...more
Dustin Brown of Germany celebrates after winning his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Palestinian protester falls on the ground after being pushed by Israeli border policemen during a protest marking the first anniversary of the killing of 16-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Abu Khudair, who was burnt in Jerusalem in a suspected...more
People enjoy the warm sunny weather in the futuristic-designed 'Badeschiff' (Pool ship) on the Spree river in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah share a moment shortly before renewing their vows as they celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in Cape Town, South Africa, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels
Pakistan Army soldiers and rescue workers conduct search operations at the site after a train fell in a canal near Gujranwala, Pakistan, July 2, 2015. A train carrying hundreds of Pakistan military personnel and their families plunged into a canal on...more
Police officers observe a national minute's silence for victim's of the attacks in Tunisia a week ago at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony during celebrations marking Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Rescue workers pull a man trapped by a sudden rise of water level during a heavy rainfall in the Lijiang River, Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Military policemen try to open a path ahead for the funeral of 21-year-old Mohamed Adel, one of the army officers who died in yesterday's Sinai attacks during clashes with Islamist militants, in Al-Kaliobeya, near Cairo, Egypt, July 2, 2015....more
A resident reacts as a couple have their wedding picture taken on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People are reflected on a building as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration in Iraklio on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
A son of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal bids farewell to one of his father's two African lion cubs before the cubs leave Gaza through the Erez crossing between northern Gaza Strip and Israel, July 3, 2015. Jamal said he is placing his two...more
Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the third Friday prayer of...more
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. At the end of each fishing session, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to...more
Anti-EU protesters hang a banner from Lycabettus hill in Athens, Greece, July 2, 2015. The banner reads in Greek and English: "No to austerity, no to fear". REUTERS/Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi
The coffin of John Stocker is carried from an RAF C-17, which repatriated the bodies of nine British nationals killed by a gunman in an attack at the Tunisian beach resort of Sousse, in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, Britain July 2, 2015....more
A woman walks past her damaged house, which according to locals was hit by shelling on Wednesday, the village of Sakhanka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Passengers of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry (far L) are rescued by a tugboat of the Philippine coast guard near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. The ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central...more
Workers illegally distribute old computers and printers to others for future recycling outside the government designated recycling center, at the township of Guiyu in China's southern Guangdong province, China June 8, 2015. The town of Guiyu in the...more
Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to walk off court after losing his match against Dustin Brown of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
