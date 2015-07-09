Edition:
A wild cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Richard Gasquet of France falls during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A model presents hair styling with creations by Irene Luft at Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Palestinian math teacher Ali Wahdan kisses his son inside his makeshift shelter, in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip July 6, 2015. Wahdan, a maths teacher from Gaza, lost his wife, 11 members of his family and a leg to Israeli bombardment of the town of Beit Hanoun, in the north of the Gaza Strip, during last year's war between Israel and Hamas. Nearly 12 months on, doctors have decided to amputate his other leg. It is a cruel reminder of how little progress he has made since the 50-day war. In almost all respects, his life and prospects have crumbled. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Damage in the building of the Houthi movement's politburo is seen through a broken window of an adjacent house after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A dead bird of prey lies in the road next to debris following a tornado in Framersheim near Mainz, Germany, July 8, 2015, following a tornado. A tornado that was triggered by violent storms following a period of unusually warm weather touched down in the village last night. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A man looks at floral tributes for victims of the July 7, 2005 London bombings at Aldgate Station in London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
An abandoned battery factory is seen in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 1, 2015. Approximately 6,000 people were held captive at the site. The number of people who were killed there is unknown, but it thought to number in the dozens, according to the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina. On Saturday, Bosnia marks the 20th anniversary of Europe�s worst mass killing since World War Two - the slaughter of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces during five July days in 1995. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Senior Forensic Anthropologist Dragana Vucetic of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) works to attempt to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP center near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim man offers prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) holds a placard with the word "No" (Oxi in Greek) as Leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage reacts ahead of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Palestinian Sanaa Abu Jaudi (L), 16, from the West Bank city of Jenin, takes a selfie photo with friends in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, during the holy month of Ramadan, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Homeowner Helmut Loleit, stands in the rubble of the kitchen of his destroyed house following a tornado in Framersheim near Mainz, Germany, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
People check a car damaged by a car bomb attack near a mosque in Sanaa, Yemen July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
People enjoy a sunny weather at lake 'Puchheimer Meer' near Fuerstenfeldbruck, southern Germany, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Villagers use pumps to get water from a partially dried-up pond as drought hits Penglai, Shandong province, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A fuel rod is inserted into a reactor vessel inside the No. 1 reactor building at Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, July 8, 2015. Kyushu Electric Power Co started loading uranium fuel rods into a reactor on Tuesday, marking the first attempt to reboot Japan's nuclear industry in nearly two years after the sector was shutdown following the 2011 Fukushima disaster. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Pope Francis speaks as he meets members of the civil society at the San Francisco Church in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a casino in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A soldier of the U.S. Army 23rd chemical battalion wearing a gas mask takes a deep breath as others march during a competition to test individual soldier skills at Camp Stanley in Uijeongbu, South Korea, July 8, 2015. The 23rd chemical battalion left South Korea in 2004 but the battalion with about 250 soldiers returned to South Korea in January 2013 to support South Korean military and the U.S. troops based in the South, according to the infantry division. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Cleaners spray clean the 37-meter tall tourism icon of the Merlion on the resort island of Sentosa ahead of the city-state's 50th anniversary celebrations in Singapore July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Visitors play with rescued dogs at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. Yang said she spent 300,000 RMB ($48,248 USD) to purchase 500 dogs to rescue them from dog meat dealers at Yulin's annual dog meat festival last month. She keeps more than 1,000 dogs in her shelters, mostly abandoned or purchased from dog meat traders. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A woman pauses by a broken marble National Bank sign outside a branch in Athens, Greece July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
