Editor's choice
A wild cow leaps over revelers into the bull ring after the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 8, 2015. One runner was gored in the run that lasted 2 minutes and 14 seconds, according to local...more
Richard Gasquet of France falls during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A model presents hair styling with creations by Irene Luft at Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Palestinian math teacher Ali Wahdan kisses his son inside his makeshift shelter, in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip July 6, 2015. Wahdan, a maths teacher from Gaza, lost his wife, 11 members of his family and a leg to Israeli bombardment...more
Damage in the building of the Houthi movement's politburo is seen through a broken window of an adjacent house after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A dead bird of prey lies in the road next to debris following a tornado in Framersheim near Mainz, Germany, July 8, 2015, following a tornado. A tornado that was triggered by violent storms following a period of unusually warm weather touched down in...more
A man looks at floral tributes for victims of the July 7, 2005 London bombings at Aldgate Station in London, Britain July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An abandoned battery factory is seen in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 1, 2015. Approximately 6,000 people were held captive at the site. The number of people who were killed there is unknown, but it thought to number in the dozens, according...more
Senior Forensic Anthropologist Dragana Vucetic of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) works to attempt to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP center near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 11,...more
A Kashmiri Muslim man offers prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Serena Williams of the U.S.A. celebrates after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) holds a placard with the word "No" (Oxi in Greek) as Leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) and member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nigel Farage reacts ahead of Greek Prime Minister...more
Palestinian Sanaa Abu Jaudi (L), 16, from the West Bank city of Jenin, takes a selfie photo with friends in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, during...more
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Homeowner Helmut Loleit, stands in the rubble of the kitchen of his destroyed house following a tornado in Framersheim near Mainz, Germany, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People check a car damaged by a car bomb attack near a mosque in Sanaa, Yemen July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People enjoy a sunny weather at lake 'Puchheimer Meer' near Fuerstenfeldbruck, southern Germany, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Villagers use pumps to get water from a partially dried-up pond as drought hits Penglai, Shandong province, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A fuel rod is inserted into a reactor vessel inside the No. 1 reactor building at Kyushu Electric Power's Sendai nuclear power station in Satsumasendai, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, July 8, 2015. Kyushu Electric Power Co started loading uranium fuel...more
Pope Francis speaks as he meets members of the civil society at the San Francisco Church in Quito, Ecuador, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a casino in Paris, France, July...more
A soldier of the U.S. Army 23rd chemical battalion wearing a gas mask takes a deep breath as others march during a competition to test individual soldier skills at Camp Stanley in Uijeongbu, South Korea, July 8, 2015. The 23rd chemical battalion left...more
Cleaners spray clean the 37-meter tall tourism icon of the Merlion on the resort island of Sentosa ahead of the city-state's 50th anniversary celebrations in Singapore July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors play with rescued dogs at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. Yang said she spent 300,000 RMB ($48,248 USD) to purchase 500 dogs to rescue them from dog meat dealers at Yulin's annual dog meat festival last month....more
A woman pauses by a broken marble National Bank sign outside a branch in Athens, Greece July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
