Pictures | Fri Jul 10, 2015 | 1:30pm BST

A runner falls in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls at Telefonica corner during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Former U.S. Presidents George W. Bush (L) and Bill Clinton share a laugh during a moderated conversation at the graduation of the inaugural class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program, a partnership between the presidential centers of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas, Texas July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) talks to journalist from a balcony of the Palais Coburg hotel where the Iran nuclear talks are being held in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A man jumps over a campfire during a celebration of the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday near Omsk, Russia, July 9, 2015. The ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked with grand overnight festivities. During the Ivana Kupala, people jump over burning campfires and bathe in a lake or a river, as they believe it will purge them of their sins and make them healthier. REUTERS/Dmitry Feoktistov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for a session of the ruling Syriza's leftist party parliamentary group at the Parliament building in Athens, Greece July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Colombian Air Force pilots in their Blackhawk-Arpia helicopters perform aerobatics during the F-Air Colombia 2015 air festival in Rionegro, Colombia July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Israeli soldiers repair a malfunction in Israel's border fence with southern Gaza July 8, 2015. While it is by no means a mass phenomenon, a rising number of Palestinians are trying their luck at jumping the fence from Gaza into Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Antonio Brown (R) is comforted at a prayer vigil for his son 7-year-old Amari Brown, who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 9, 2015. The boy was the youngest of 10 people killed and more than 50 injured in gun violence over the Independence Day weekend, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner and local media reports. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A woman reacts as she stands near a relative's grave, at the Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. The bodies of the 136 recently identified victims of Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Pensioners shout anti-austerity slogans during a protest outside the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Maria Sharapova of Russia wipes her face during her match against Serena Williams of the U.S.A. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A model presents a wedding dress creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show in Paris, France, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (L) and former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talk during a parliamentary session in Athens July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Kontarinis/Eurokinissi

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Etixx-Quick Step rider Tony Martin of Germany (C), race leader's yellow jersey, is supported by team mates Julien Vermote of Belgium and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland after a fall during the 191.5-km (118.9 miles) 6th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Abbeville to Le Havre, France, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley spoke to a gathered crowd before signing a legislation permanently removing the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds, following an emotional debate spurred by the massacre of nine black churchgoers last month, in Columbia, South Carolina, United States, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Members of the Ribatejo forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal July 9, 2015. Forcados are traditional Portuguese bullfighters who catch bulls with their bare hands. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Pope Francis receives a typical sombrero from Bolivian President Evo Morales during a World Meeting of Popular Movements in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, July 9, 2015. The word "Tahuichi" is from the Tupi-Guarani and means "Big Bird". REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Protesters call for businesses to sever their relationships with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump over his recent comments about Mexican immigrants as they demonstrate outside the site of a new hotel owned by Trump at the Old Post Office Building in Washington July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner waves from a car after leaving a court where he is fighting against extradition to the U.S. for corruption charges, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A Mozabite Berber man reacts at his burnt house after clashes between Arabs and Mozabits in Guerrara near Ghardaia, Algeria July 9, 2015. At least 22 people have been killed in ethnic clashes between Arab and Amazigh communities around the Algerian desert town of Ghardaia, with several businesses and homes burned down, medical sources and state media said on Wednesday. The violence that erupted over the weekend was some of the worst in years in the flashpoint region where tensions often run high between Arabs and Mozabite Berbers - one of the Amazigh people of North Africa - competing for jobs, houses and land. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Mo Farah of Britain finishes the 5000 meters men event at the IAAF Diamond League Athletissima athletics meeting at the Pontaise Stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
A group of tourists takes a selfie in front of the temple of the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens, Greece July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Pilot John Romain (L) and Thomas S. Kaplan (R) speak to Britain's Prince William during his visit to the Imperial War Museum, to receive a newly restored Supermarine Spitfire Mark I N3200 on behalf of the museum, in Duxford, England July 9, 2015. American philanthropist Kaplan donated the Spitfire to the museum. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
Shi'ite Muslims reach out to touch a model of the Tomb of Imam Ali Ibn Abu Talib, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, during the religious procession of Yaum-e-Ali, which marks the death anniversary of Imam Ali in Lahore, Pakistan July 9, 2015. Imam Ali died in 661 AD in Najaf. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
