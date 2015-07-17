Editor's Choice

Edition:
Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to unveil a plaque during a tour of Sydney Russell School in Dagenham, east London, July 16, 2015. The Queen and Prince Philip were visiting various parts of Barking and Dagenham as part of the celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the London Borough. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to unveil a plaque during a tour of Sydney Russell School in Dagenham, east London, July 16, 2015. The Queen and Prince Philip were visiting various parts of Barking and Dagenham as part of the celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the London Borough. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to unveil a plaque during a tour of Sydney Russell School in Dagenham, east London, July 16, 2015. The Queen and Prince Philip were visiting various parts of Barking and Dagenham as part of the celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the London Borough. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's property in Henry County, Virginia, August 9, 2014. The Ku Klux Klan, which had about 6 million members in the 1920s, now has some 2,000 to 3,000 members nationally in about 72 chapters, or klaverns, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that monitors extremist groups. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A tattoo on the knuckles of a Klansman reads �Love� as he participates with members of the Nordic Order Knights and the Rebel Brigade Knights, groups that both claim affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, in a cross lighting ceremony on a fellow member's property in Henry County, Virginia, August 9, 2014. The Ku Klux Klan, which had about 6 million members in the 1920s, now has some 2,000 to 3,000 members nationally in about 72 chapters, or klaverns, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that monitors extremist groups. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. Four Marines were killed on Thursday by a gunman who opened fire at two military offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before being fatally shot in an attack officials called a brazen, brutal act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. Four Marines were killed on Thursday by a gunman who opened fire at two military offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before being fatally shot in an attack officials called a brazen, brutal act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. Four Marines were killed on Thursday by a gunman who opened fire at two military offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before being fatally shot in an attack officials called a brazen, brutal act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after a supporter kissed her hand during a campaign stop in a back yard of a home in Windham, New Hampshire July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after a supporter kissed her hand during a campaign stop in a back yard of a home in Windham, New Hampshire July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts after a supporter kissed her hand during a campaign stop in a back yard of a home in Windham, New Hampshire July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors Cornelius Obonya as Jedermann (C), Stephan Kreiss as Duenner Vetter (R) and actress Brigitte Hobmeier as Buhlschaft perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's drama "Jedermann" (Everyman) at Domplatz square in Salzburg, Austria, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Actors Cornelius Obonya as Jedermann (C), Stephan Kreiss as Duenner Vetter (R) and actress Brigitte Hobmeier as Buhlschaft perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's drama "Jedermann" (Everyman) at Domplatz square in Salzburg, Austria, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actors Cornelius Obonya as Jedermann (C), Stephan Kreiss as Duenner Vetter (R) and actress Brigitte Hobmeier as Buhlschaft perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's drama "Jedermann" (Everyman) at Domplatz square in Salzburg, Austria, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Japan's Yuki Ota (L) competes against Alexander Massialas of the U.S. during their men's foil final at the World Fencing Championships in Moscow, Russia, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Japan's Yuki Ota (L) competes against Alexander Massialas of the U.S. during their men's foil final at the World Fencing Championships in Moscow, Russia, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Japan's Yuki Ota (L) competes against Alexander Massialas of the U.S. during their men's foil final at the World Fencing Championships in Moscow, Russia, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Women in traditional costumes hold hands as spectators watch the procession of the El Carmen Virgin being carried into the sea during a procession in Malaga, Spain July 16, 2015. Many seaside towns celebrate the annual feast of the El Carmen Virgin, who is worshiped as the patron saint of sailors. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Women in traditional costumes hold hands as spectators watch the procession of the El Carmen Virgin being carried into the sea during a procession in Malaga, Spain July 16, 2015. Many seaside towns celebrate the annual feast of the El Carmen Virgin, who is worshiped as the patron saint of sailors. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Women in traditional costumes hold hands as spectators watch the procession of the El Carmen Virgin being carried into the sea during a procession in Malaga, Spain July 16, 2015. Many seaside towns celebrate the annual feast of the El Carmen Virgin, who is worshiped as the patron saint of sailors. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Dylann Roof (R), the 21-year-old man charged with murdering nine worshipers at a historic black church in Charleston last month, listens to the proceedings with assistant defense attorney William Maguire during a hearing at the Judicial Center in Charleston, South Carolina July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Dylann Roof (R), the 21-year-old man charged with murdering nine worshipers at a historic black church in Charleston last month, listens to the proceedings with assistant defense attorney William Maguire during a hearing at the Judicial Center in Charleston, South Carolina July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Dylann Roof (R), the 21-year-old man charged with murdering nine worshipers at a historic black church in Charleston last month, listens to the proceedings with assistant defense attorney William Maguire during a hearing at the Judicial Center in Charleston, South Carolina July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Photographed through a prison cell window, U.S. President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographed through a prison cell window, U.S. President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Photographed through a prison cell window, U.S. President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A protester bleeds as he is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. Greek anti-establishment protesters threw dozens of petrol bombs at police in front of parliament on Wednesday ahead of a key vote on a bailout deal, in some of the most serious violence in over two years. Police responded with tear gas, sending hundreds of people fleeing in central Syntagma Square. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester bleeds as he is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. Greek anti-establishment protesters threw dozens of petrol bombs at police in front of parliament on Wednesday ahead of a key vote on a bailout...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A protester bleeds as he is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. Greek anti-establishment protesters threw dozens of petrol bombs at police in front of parliament on Wednesday ahead of a key vote on a bailout deal, in some of the most serious violence in over two years. Police responded with tear gas, sending hundreds of people fleeing in central Syntagma Square. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An explosion at a petrochemical plant is seen in Rizhao, Shandong province, July 16, 2015. According to Xinhua News Agency, a fire broke out after the explosion, which was caused by a liquified hydrocarbon leak at the plant, on Thursday morning. REUTERS/China Daily

An explosion at a petrochemical plant is seen in Rizhao, Shandong province, July 16, 2015. According to Xinhua News Agency, a fire broke out after the explosion, which was caused by a liquified hydrocarbon leak at the plant, on Thursday morning. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
An explosion at a petrochemical plant is seen in Rizhao, Shandong province, July 16, 2015. According to Xinhua News Agency, a fire broke out after the explosion, which was caused by a liquified hydrocarbon leak at the plant, on Thursday morning. REUTERS/China Daily
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
A new close-up image of a region near Pluto's equator reveals a range of youthful mountains rising as high as 3,500 meters above the surface of the icy body, in a picture released by NASA in Laurel, Maryland July 15, 2015. REUTERS/NASA New Horizons

A new close-up image of a region near Pluto's equator reveals a range of youthful mountains rising as high as 3,500 meters above the surface of the icy body, in a picture released by NASA in Laurel, Maryland July 15, 2015. REUTERS/NASA New Horizons

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A new close-up image of a region near Pluto's equator reveals a range of youthful mountains rising as high as 3,500 meters above the surface of the icy body, in a picture released by NASA in Laurel, Maryland July 15, 2015. REUTERS/NASA New Horizons
President Obama returns a salute as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in Oklahoma City July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama returns a salute as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in Oklahoma City July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
President Obama returns a salute as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in Oklahoma City July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Men push their bicycles through the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Men push their bicycles through the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Men push their bicycles through the flooded banks of the river Ganges after heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other lowly, outdoor work. REUTERS/Stringer

Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other lowly, outdoor work. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other lowly, outdoor work. REUTERS/Stringer
A motorcycle modified to run on rails is seen inside a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A motorcycle modified to run on rails is seen inside a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A motorcycle modified to run on rails is seen inside a tunnel connected to the Altiplano Federal Penitentiary and used by drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to escape, in Almoloya de Juarez, on the outskirts of Mexico City, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Hungary's Geza Imre is thrown into the air by his teammates as he celebrates his victory over France's Gauthier Grumier in their men's epee final at the World Fencing Championships in Moscow July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Hungary's Geza Imre is thrown into the air by his teammates as he celebrates his victory over France's Gauthier Grumier in their men's epee final at the World Fencing Championships in Moscow July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Hungary's Geza Imre is thrown into the air by his teammates as he celebrates his victory over France's Gauthier Grumier in their men's epee final at the World Fencing Championships in Moscow July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Muslim worshipers pray, during the holy month of Ramadan in the Gallipoli Mosque, located in the western Sydney suburb of Auburn, Australia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Muslim worshipers pray, during the holy month of Ramadan in the Gallipoli Mosque, located in the western Sydney suburb of Auburn, Australia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Muslim worshipers pray, during the holy month of Ramadan in the Gallipoli Mosque, located in the western Sydney suburb of Auburn, Australia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Members of the Russian honor guard perform a ceremonial change-over at the Military Glory hall of the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of the Russian honor guard perform a ceremonial change-over at the Military Glory hall of the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Members of the Russian honor guard perform a ceremonial change-over at the Military Glory hall of the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view shows the city of Athens and the temple of Parthenon, illuminated atop the Acropolis, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A general view shows the city of Athens and the temple of Parthenon, illuminated atop the Acropolis, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A general view shows the city of Athens and the temple of Parthenon, illuminated atop the Acropolis, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A police investigator covers his face as he walks out of a crime scene in Olocuilta July 15, 2015. Three men were killed by suspected gang members as they collected water for their families. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A police investigator covers his face as he walks out of a crime scene in Olocuilta July 15, 2015. Three men were killed by suspected gang members as they collected water for their families. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A police investigator covers his face as he walks out of a crime scene in Olocuilta July 15, 2015. Three men were killed by suspected gang members as they collected water for their families. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A tricycle rides over fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A tricycle rides over fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A tricycle rides over fur of raccoon dogs at a fur market in Chongfu county, Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Javier Aquino (L) of mexico's Tigres is tackled by Rodrigo Dourado of Brazil's Internacional during the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal soccer match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Javier Aquino (L) of mexico's Tigres is tackled by Rodrigo Dourado of Brazil's Internacional during the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal soccer match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Javier Aquino (L) of mexico's Tigres is tackled by Rodrigo Dourado of Brazil's Internacional during the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal soccer match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A Chilean dock worker is detained by riot police during a protest against the government for better working conditions in Valparaiso, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A Chilean dock worker is detained by riot police during a protest against the government for better working conditions in Valparaiso, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A Chilean dock worker is detained by riot police during a protest against the government for better working conditions in Valparaiso, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A girl plays as worshippers attend night prayers at Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara, Turkey July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A girl plays as worshippers attend night prayers at Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara, Turkey July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A girl plays as worshippers attend night prayers at Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara, Turkey July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A rescue worker tries to remove a trapped car from a flooded river in Chongqing Municipality, July 15, 2015. According to local media, more than ten vehicles fell into the river in a landslide caused by a heavy rainfall on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer

A rescue worker tries to remove a trapped car from a flooded river in Chongqing Municipality, July 15, 2015. According to local media, more than ten vehicles fell into the river in a landslide caused by a heavy rainfall on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A rescue worker tries to remove a trapped car from a flooded river in Chongqing Municipality, July 15, 2015. According to local media, more than ten vehicles fell into the river in a landslide caused by a heavy rainfall on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) sits next to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (L) as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) sits next to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (L) as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) sits next to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (L) as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Three-year-old Hanhan is seen after a surgery to implant three pieces of titanium mesh to replace her skull, as her aunt cries while holding her hand at a hospital in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 15, 2015. According to local media, Hanhan suffers from hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain. The hospital said she would have to go through more surgeries before making recovery. REUTERS/Stringer

Three-year-old Hanhan is seen after a surgery to implant three pieces of titanium mesh to replace her skull, as her aunt cries while holding her hand at a hospital in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 15, 2015. According to local media, Hanhan...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Three-year-old Hanhan is seen after a surgery to implant three pieces of titanium mesh to replace her skull, as her aunt cries while holding her hand at a hospital in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 15, 2015. According to local media, Hanhan suffers from hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain. The hospital said she would have to go through more surgeries before making recovery. REUTERS/Stringer
Coal miners pray as they break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, 2427 feet deep inside the Stara Jama coal mine, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 15, 2015. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Coal miners pray as they break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, 2427 feet deep inside the Stara Jama coal mine, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 15, 2015. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Coal miners pray as they break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, 2427 feet deep inside the Stara Jama coal mine, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 15, 2015. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

