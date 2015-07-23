Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 23, 2015 | 4:05am BST

Editor's Choice

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
1 / 35
A woman and a dog swim during hot temperatures down the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A woman and a dog swim during hot temperatures down the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A woman and a dog swim during hot temperatures down the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
2 / 35
A Palestinian woman looks out her makeshift shelter near her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman looks out her makeshift shelter near her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A Palestinian woman looks out her makeshift shelter near her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 35
An image of Iranian leaders is projected on a giant screen in front of demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An image of Iranian leaders is projected on a giant screen in front of demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
An image of Iranian leaders is projected on a giant screen in front of demonstrators during a rally opposing the nuclear deal with Iran in Times Square, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 35
Signed petitions supporting French tobacconists fall on demonstrators who stage a protest march in Paris, France, July 22, 2015. France's tobacconists are protesting plans to force cigarette companies to use plain, unbranded packaging, as part of anti-smoking legislation. Placard reads, "President Hollande, stop using a smokescreen". REUTERS/John Schults

Signed petitions supporting French tobacconists fall on demonstrators who stage a protest march in Paris, France, July 22, 2015. France's tobacconists are protesting plans to force cigarette companies to use plain, unbranded packaging, as part of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Signed petitions supporting French tobacconists fall on demonstrators who stage a protest march in Paris, France, July 22, 2015. France's tobacconists are protesting plans to force cigarette companies to use plain, unbranded packaging, as part of anti-smoking legislation. Placard reads, "President Hollande, stop using a smokescreen". REUTERS/John Schults
Close
5 / 35
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
6 / 35
An armed man escorts others carrying the coffins of the victims of Monday's bomb attack in Suruc, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2015. A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 30 people, mostly young students, in an attack on the Turkish town of Suruc near the Syrian border on Monday. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

An armed man escorts others carrying the coffins of the victims of Monday's bomb attack in Suruc, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2015. A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 30 people, mostly young students,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
An armed man escorts others carrying the coffins of the victims of Monday's bomb attack in Suruc, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2015. A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 30 people, mostly young students, in an attack on the Turkish town of Suruc near the Syrian border on Monday. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 35
A fan rides a bicycle as he is suspended from a cable during the 161-km (100 miles) 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A fan rides a bicycle as he is suspended from a cable during the 161-km (100 miles) 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A fan rides a bicycle as he is suspended from a cable during the 161-km (100 miles) 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
8 / 35
Ziv Orenstein (C), who is accused by U.S. authorities of engaging in a stock manipulation scheme involving U.S. penny stocks, hides his face in his T-shirt as he sits in a courtroom at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court July 22, 2015. The Jerusalem court on Wednesday ordered two Israelis, one of them Orenstein, charged with securities fraud in the United States to be held in custody after U.S. authorities requested their arrest for the purpose of extradition. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ziv Orenstein (C), who is accused by U.S. authorities of engaging in a stock manipulation scheme involving U.S. penny stocks, hides his face in his T-shirt as he sits in a courtroom at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court July 22, 2015. The Jerusalem...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Ziv Orenstein (C), who is accused by U.S. authorities of engaging in a stock manipulation scheme involving U.S. penny stocks, hides his face in his T-shirt as he sits in a courtroom at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court July 22, 2015. The Jerusalem court on Wednesday ordered two Israelis, one of them Orenstein, charged with securities fraud in the United States to be held in custody after U.S. authorities requested their arrest for the purpose of extradition. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 35
A girl rides a horse as the break away group of riders passes during the 161-km (100 miles) 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A girl rides a horse as the break away group of riders passes during the 161-km (100 miles) 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A girl rides a horse as the break away group of riders passes during the 161-km (100 miles) 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
10 / 35
People prepare graves for the victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack, at a cemetery in Suruc, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People prepare graves for the victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack, at a cemetery in Suruc, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
People prepare graves for the victims who were killed in Monday's bomb attack, at a cemetery in Suruc, Turkey, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 35
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is escorted by members of the U.S. military at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is escorted by members of the U.S. military at her son's vigil at Sprayberry...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga in a domestic terror attack, is escorted by members of the U.S. military at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
12 / 35
A BMX rider performs a trick at a skate park in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A BMX rider performs a trick at a skate park in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A BMX rider performs a trick at a skate park in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
13 / 35
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos looks on before a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 22, 2015. It is crucial for parliament to adopt reforms required by Greece's international creditors so that talks on a multi-billion euro bailout can start this week, Tsakalotos said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos looks on before a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 22, 2015. It is crucial for parliament to adopt reforms required by Greece's international creditors so that talks on a multi-billion euro bailout...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos looks on before a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 22, 2015. It is crucial for parliament to adopt reforms required by Greece's international creditors so that talks on a multi-billion euro bailout can start this week, Tsakalotos said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
14 / 35
A French farmer pushes tyres onto fire with his tractor to block the A1 Lille-Paris highway early in the morning in Seclin, northern France, July 22, 2015. The French President on Tuesday promised measures to help livestock and dairy farmers who have been protesting for weeks over what they say is a squeeze on their profits by retailers and food processors. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A French farmer pushes tyres onto fire with his tractor to block the A1 Lille-Paris highway early in the morning in Seclin, northern France, July 22, 2015. The French President on Tuesday promised measures to help livestock and dairy farmers who have...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A French farmer pushes tyres onto fire with his tractor to block the A1 Lille-Paris highway early in the morning in Seclin, northern France, July 22, 2015. The French President on Tuesday promised measures to help livestock and dairy farmers who have been protesting for weeks over what they say is a squeeze on their profits by retailers and food processors. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
15 / 35
Children play in a inflatable pool filled with smashed watermelons to cool off, at an amusement park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Children play in a inflatable pool filled with smashed watermelons to cool off, at an amusement park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
Children play in a inflatable pool filled with smashed watermelons to cool off, at an amusement park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 35
A humanoid robot falls during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. The Robocup, or "Robot Soccer World Cup", is an annual international robotics competitions which is held between July 17 - 23 this year in China's Hefei. REUTERS/Stringer

A humanoid robot falls during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. The Robocup, or "Robot Soccer World Cup", is an annual international robotics competitions which is held between July 17 - 23 this year in China's Hefei....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A humanoid robot falls during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. The Robocup, or "Robot Soccer World Cup", is an annual international robotics competitions which is held between July 17 - 23 this year in China's Hefei. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 35
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Onlookers gather around the body of man in the streets of Bujumbura's Niyakabiga district on presidential election day in Burundi, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
18 / 35
Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 35
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A policewoman tries to stop a member of the All India Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the Congress party, who was trying to cross over a barricade, during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 35
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L) and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu gesture during their joint statements in Jerusalem July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L) and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu gesture during their joint statements in Jerusalem July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L) and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu gesture during their joint statements in Jerusalem July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool
Close
21 / 35
An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly-built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily

An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly-built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly-built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily
Close
22 / 35
People retrieve items from a store during a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People retrieve items from a store during a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
People retrieve items from a store during a fire at a multi-storey shopping complex in Mumbai, India, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
23 / 35
Two participants wearing traditional dress sit with other representatives as they attend the opening of the Summit of Conscience for the Climate in Paris, France, ahead of the COP21 summit July 21, 2015. Paris will host the World Climate Summit, called the COP21, from November 30 to December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

Two participants wearing traditional dress sit with other representatives as they attend the opening of the Summit of Conscience for the Climate in Paris, France, ahead of the COP21 summit July 21, 2015. Paris will host the World Climate Summit,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Two participants wearing traditional dress sit with other representatives as they attend the opening of the Summit of Conscience for the Climate in Paris, France, ahead of the COP21 summit July 21, 2015. Paris will host the World Climate Summit, called the COP21, from November 30 to December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
Close
24 / 35
Toshiba Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka arrives for a news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2015. Japan's Toshiba Corp said Tanka was stepping down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he had been aware the company had been inflating its profits over a number of years. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Toshiba Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka arrives for a news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2015. Japan's Toshiba Corp said Tanka was stepping down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Toshiba Corp President and Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka arrives for a news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2015. Japan's Toshiba Corp said Tanka was stepping down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he had been aware the company had been inflating its profits over a number of years. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
25 / 35
Afghan boys are reflected as they ride on swings in Kabul, Afghanistan July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan boys are reflected as they ride on swings in Kabul, Afghanistan July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Afghan boys are reflected as they ride on swings in Kabul, Afghanistan July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
26 / 35
Belgium's King Philippe (R) and Queen Mathilde (2nd R) watch the traditional military parade with their children Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Crown Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel (front row, L-3rd R) in front of the Royal Palace in Brussels July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgium's King Philippe (R) and Queen Mathilde (2nd R) watch the traditional military parade with their children Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Crown Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel (front row, L-3rd R) in front of the Royal Palace in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Belgium's King Philippe (R) and Queen Mathilde (2nd R) watch the traditional military parade with their children Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Crown Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel (front row, L-3rd R) in front of the Royal Palace in Brussels July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
27 / 35
Participants of the World Congress of Santa Clauses 2015 take part in the annual swim at Bellevue beach, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Scanpix Denmark/Erik Refner

Participants of the World Congress of Santa Clauses 2015 take part in the annual swim at Bellevue beach, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Scanpix Denmark/Erik Refner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Participants of the World Congress of Santa Clauses 2015 take part in the annual swim at Bellevue beach, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Scanpix Denmark/Erik Refner
Close
28 / 35
President Barack Obama reaches up to high five a child upon his arrival in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama reaches up to high five a child upon his arrival in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
President Barack Obama reaches up to high five a child upon his arrival in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
29 / 35
An aerial view shows a French farmer in his tractor making bales of straw after wheat harvest in his field in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial view shows a French farmer in his tractor making bales of straw after wheat harvest in his field in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
An aerial view shows a French farmer in his tractor making bales of straw after wheat harvest in his field in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
30 / 35
Members of the Franciscan fraternity "O Caminho" (The Way), shave and cut the nails of a homeless man in front of Se Cathedral in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of the Franciscan fraternity "O Caminho" (The Way), shave and cut the nails of a homeless man in front of Se Cathedral in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Members of the Franciscan fraternity "O Caminho" (The Way), shave and cut the nails of a homeless man in front of Se Cathedral in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
31 / 35
A villager sits in a doorway of a house where revolutionary slogans are painted on the wall in Dongzhai village, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A villager sits in a doorway of a house where revolutionary slogans are painted on the wall in Dongzhai village, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A villager sits in a doorway of a house where revolutionary slogans are painted on the wall in Dongzhai village, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 35
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia interacts with his children as he stands behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia interacts with his children as he stands behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Oleg Kononenko of Russia interacts with his children as he stands behind a glass wall at a news conference at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
33 / 35
An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
An aerial view shows a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, northern France, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
34 / 35
Friends and Formula One drivers gather around the coffin of late Marussia F1 driver Jules Bianchi during the funeral ceremony at the Sainte Reparate Cathedral in Nice, France, July 21, 2015. Bianchi, 25, died in hospital in Nice on Friday, nine months after his crash at Suzuka in Japan and without regaining consciousness. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Friends and Formula One drivers gather around the coffin of late Marussia F1 driver Jules Bianchi during the funeral ceremony at the Sainte Reparate Cathedral in Nice, France, July 21, 2015. Bianchi, 25, died in hospital in Nice on Friday, nine...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Friends and Formula One drivers gather around the coffin of late Marussia F1 driver Jules Bianchi during the funeral ceremony at the Sainte Reparate Cathedral in Nice, France, July 21, 2015. Bianchi, 25, died in hospital in Nice on Friday, nine months after his crash at Suzuka in Japan and without regaining consciousness. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Jul 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Jul 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

18 Jul 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures