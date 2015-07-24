Editor's Choice
A woman walks past a stranded car as she tries to cross a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush poses for a photograph with a group of day care children during a campaign stop in Lancaster, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boys help members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent with the unloading of parcels of medical and humanitarian aid in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The Reynolds Creek Wildland Fire burns in Glacier National Park, Montana in this photo taken July 21, 2015. Strong winds and warm temperatures were slowing efforts to contain the 4,000 acre wildfire, forcing campers to evacuate near the eastern...more
The McDonald's Restaurant Store Museum is seen in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, Illinois, July 23, 2015. It is a recreation of the first McDonald's restaurant that opened in Des Plaines in April 1955. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student is hit by water cannon from a riot truck during a rally against the goverment to demand changes and new reforms in the education system in front of the national congress in Valparaiso, Chile, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Workers clear floating plants and garbage off the surface of the Yangtze River at a section in Chongqing municipality, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Kjell Lindgren of the U.S., Oleg Kononenko of Russia and Kimiya Yui of Japan leaves a trail across the sky on this long exposure picture, as it blasts off at the...more
A fan rides a bicycle as he is suspended from a cable during the 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
French farmers block the A6 highway in Limonest, near Lyon, France, to protest against a squeeze in margins by retailers and food processors July 23, 2015. France announced measures worth up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) on Wednesday to support...more
A woman and a dog swim during hot temperatures down the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Yazidi sisters, who escaped from captivity by Islamic State (IS) militants, sit in a tent at Sharya refugee camp on the outskirts of Duhok province July 3, 2015. The sisters were among one hundred women, men and children taken by IS as prisoners...more
A cooling tower of a coal-burning power plant topples during a controlled demolition in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, July 22, 2015. Picture taken July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An armed man escorts others carrying the coffins of the victims of Monday's bomb attack in Suruc, during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2015. A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 30 people, mostly young students,...more
A girl rides a horse as the break away group of riders passes during the 17th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Digne-les-Bains to Pra Loup in the French Alps mountains, France, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor is silhouetted as she slides down a huge water pipe at a public swimming pool on a hot sunny day in Vienna, Austria, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People take part in a free weekly yoga class on the front lawn of Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada July 22, 2015. The free weekly classes are organized by a local retailer selling yoga clothing. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Ziv Orenstein (C), who is accused by U.S. authorities of engaging in a stock manipulation scheme involving U.S. penny stocks, hides his face in his T-shirt as he sits in a courtroom at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court July 22, 2015. The Jerusalem...more
A tourist walks on a bullring in Ronda, southern Spain, July 22, 2015. Spain received almost 6.7 million international tourists, mostly Asians and Americans, in June, a 1.4 percent increase than in the same month last year. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A fragment of a Koran manuscript is seen in the library at the University of Birmingham in Britain July 22, 2015. A British university said on Wednesday that fragments of a Koran manuscript found in its library were from one of the oldest surviving...more
Gold prospectors work at an open-pit mine in the village of Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 15, 2015. President Barack Obama visits Kenya and Ethiopia later this month. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An Iraqi helicopter flies over military vehicles in Husaybah, in Anbar province July 22, 2015. Iraqi security forces and Sunni tribal fighters launched an offensive on Tuesday to dislodge Islamic State militants and secure a supply route in Anbar...more
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) listens to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos as Justice Minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos (C) looks on during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 23, 2015. Greece's leftist government tried on...more
A Palestinian woman looks out her makeshift shelter near her house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The Soyuz TMA-17M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Kjell Lindgren of the U.S., Oleg Kononenko of Russia and Kimiya Yui of Japan blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 23, 2015....more
Kjell Lindgren of the U.S., a member of the International Space Station (ISS) crew, gestures to his family from a bus before departure for a final pre-launch preparation at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People gather along the banks of the Nile River during a search for the victims of a boat accident on the River Nile in the Warraq area of Giza, Egypt, early July 23, 2015. At least 15 people drowned when the small boat collided with a barge and...more
Seven-year-old Barack Obama, named after U.S. President Barack Obama, walks at the Senator Obama primary school in Kogelo village west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 16, 2015. President Barack Obama visits Kenya and Ethiopia later this month. His...more
A French farmer pushes tyres onto fire with his tractor to block the A1 Lille-Paris highway early in the morning in Seclin, northern France, July 22, 2015. The French President on Tuesday promised measures to help livestock and dairy farmers who have...more
A humanoid robot falls during the 2015 Robocup finals in Hefei, Anhui province, July 22, 2015. The Robocup, or "Robot Soccer World Cup", is an annual international robotics competitions which is held between July 17 - 23 this year in China's Hefei....more
