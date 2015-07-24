Editor's Choice

An Israeli boy, wearing orange ribbons, jumps on bales of hay during a rally marking the tenth anniversary of Israel's disengagement from Gaza, near the Kissufim crossing just outside the Gaza Strip July 23, 2015. In 2005 the late Israeli Prime...more

An Israeli boy, wearing orange ribbons, jumps on bales of hay during a rally marking the tenth anniversary of Israel's disengagement from Gaza, near the Kissufim crossing just outside the Gaza Strip July 23, 2015. In 2005 the late Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon dramatically ordered the withdrawal of thousands of Jewish settlers from the Gaza Strip, in what he called a bid for peace. Orange was the colour of the anti-disengagement movement in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

