Editor's Choice

A Palestinian man walks at Shatti (beach) refugee camp during power cut, in Gaza City July 23, 2015. Palestinian Energy officials said residents of Gaza, home to 1.8 million people, have been experiencing up to 18 hours of electricity outage a day...more
Ethnic Yao minority women brush their long hair near a creek, in Huangluo village of Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, July 23, 2015. The village, known for the long hair of its female residents, attracts about 80,000 tourists a year....more
A member of the police (Front) stands outside a movie theatre where a man opened fire inside a crowded movie theater on Thursday night in Lafayette, Louisiana July 24, 2015. The 58-year-old gunman killed two people and injured seven others before...more
A girl clings to her mother as they travel on a flooded street amid heavy rainfall in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, July 24, 2015. Approximately a million people have been affected by severe downpours in several Chinese provinces, causing...more
A boy plays near a dock at Seaport Boat Launch that rests on a portion of dried up lake bed at Lake Elsinore in Lake Elsinore, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Amazon Fashion European Brand Ambassador Suki Waterhouse poses for photographers at the launch of the Amazon Fashion Photography Studio in east London, Britain July 23, 2015. Amazon's new 46,000 square foot fashion photography studio will produce...more
Boys help members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent with the unloading of parcels of medical and humanitarian aid in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A student is hit by water cannon from a riot truck during a rally against the goverment to demand changes and new reforms in the education system in front of the national congress in Valparaiso, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Seven-year-old Barack Obama, named after President Barack Obama, walks at the Senator Obama primary school in Kogelo village west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Workers clear floating plants and garbage off the surface of the Yangtze River at a section in Chongqing municipality, China, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A migrant rests after disembarking from the German navy vessel Schleswig Holstein in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy July 23, 2015. Traditionally a nation of emigrants, Italy is now struggling to absorb a ceaseless influx of immigrants from...more
French President Francois Hollande (C) and Labour minister Francois Rebsamen (L) attend a Tastevin confraternity induction ceremony at the Chateau Clos Vougeot, in the Burgundy wine region, eastern France, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man carries crutches as he walks on glass fragments inside a damaged hospital after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and fell near the hospital in the town of Tel al-Shehab in Deraa,...more
Flamingos stand at an enclosure at the zoo in Wuppertal, Germany July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Workers hang on ropes as they assist heavy machinery in arranging cargo containers at a shipping yard in Cavite city, south of Manila July 23, 2015. The Philippines will likely miss its export growth target of 8-10 percent this year after shipments...more
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush poses for a photograph with a group of day care children during a campaign stop in Lancaster, New Hampshire July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Israeli boy, wearing orange ribbons, jumps on bales of hay during a rally marking the tenth anniversary of Israel's disengagement from Gaza, near the Kissufim crossing just outside the Gaza Strip July 23, 2015. In 2005 the late Israeli Prime...more
A pregnant woman lays on a bed without sheets as she recovers after labour at a maternity hospital in Maracaibo, Venezuela June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter takes up position inside a damaged building in al-Vilat al-Homor neighborhood in Hasaka city, as he monitors the movements of Islamic State fighters who are stationed in Ghwayran neighborhood in...more
A boy plays during breaktime at the Senator Obama primary school in the village of Nyang'oma Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Tom Cruise waves to fans upon his arrival for the world premiere of "Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation" in front of State Opera house in Vienna, Austria, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An anti-narcotics police officers stands next to sacks of confiscated drugs before incinerating them in Panama City, July 23, 2015. According to Panama's anti-narcotics police, more than 11,023 lbs of cocaine and other types of drugs seized during...more
A woman walks past a stranded car as she tries to cross a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfall hit Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 23, 2015. Severe downpours hit the city on Thursday, flooding streets and shutting down public transportations, local...more
People hold placards denouncing Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's security-related legislation during an anti-government rally in Tokyo July 24, 2015. Abe, pushed through parliament's lower house legislation that could see troops sent to fight...more
