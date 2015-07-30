Editor's Choice
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the third day of a suspension of public transport services in San...more
People sunbathe at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Chen Ruolin of China performs a jump during the mixed team event final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A coffin, containing the body of an unidentified migrant, is carried off the Irish Navy ship LE Niamh in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 29, 2015. Rescuers found 14 dead migrants on a boat off the coast of Libya with more than 450 others...more
Israeli paramilitary police (L) stand in front of Jewish settlers protesting the demolition of two partially-built dwellings in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 29, 2015. Israel gave final approval on Wednesday for plans...more
A woman covers herself from the sun with a blue hat during a hot summer day in New York July 29, 2015. Demand for power in New York and New England was expected to reach the highest level so far this year as air conditioners get cranked up this week...more
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel, July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep,...more
Zoo staff and members of a veterinary team prepare an eight-year-old lion named Samuni for a surgical procedure to remove a tumour from his abdomen at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Muslim children watch other children play at a park in Sakaimachi near Ota, Gunma prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Migrants wait to disembark from the Irish Navy ship LE Niamh in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 29, 2015. Rescuers found 14 dead migrants on a boat off the coast of Libya with more than 500 others aboard, an Italian coast guard spokesman...more
Secretary of State John Kerry takes a pause as he testify before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Iran nuclear agreement in Washington, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People try to board a government transport during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 28, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike on Monday in a conflict that has...more
Former intelligence chief of Gaddafi's regime Abdullah al-Senussisi (C) and other Gaddafi regime officials sit behind bars during a verdict hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya July 28, 2015. A Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on...more
A woman touches a poster of U.S. citizen Rodrigo Rojas, a 19-year-old U.S. student who was killed during a Santiago labor strike in 1986, during a rally to claim justice at Santiago, Chile, July 28, 2015. Last week, the justice arrested seven...more
Children look at a scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather, Britain, July 28, 2015. The annual event asks residents of Heather to make scarecrows to raise thousands of...more
A malnourished child lies in a bed at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. The war in Yemen has killed more than 3,500 people. U.N. children's agency UNICEF says the death toll includes 365 children. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Beech Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Local farm workers help a man cross the flooded Chenab river in Chinoit outside Faisalabad, Pakistan, July 28, 2015. Flash flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains has killed at least 28 in Pakistan and affected hundreds of thousands of people,...more
A student holds a portrait of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, India, July 28, 2015. Kalam, considered the father of the country's missile programme, died on Monday in hospital at the age of 83, a...more
A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said on Tuesday...more
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS) criminal gang gestures as he sits on the floor after a shootout in the basement of the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, July 28, 2015. A prison guard was stripped of his gun by a member of a gang that...more
President Barack Obama (2nd L of the group under wing) talks with Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam (L in group) and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (2nd R in group) after viewing a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Ethiopian...more
Members of Team Italy are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A girl holds a sign as she attends a "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to hold a vote on legislation in coming days on a Republican bill...more
Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters react as they carry the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Mustapha al-Hooli in Beirut's southern suburbs July 28, 2015. The fighter was killed during what activists said were clashes between Hezbollah fighters...more
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) leaps as he throws after forcing out New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. texas, July 28 ,2015. Mandatory Credit: Jim...more
Plants grow on houses in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to more than 2,000 fishermen. The...more
Sun Ayue, one of very few residents of the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan is seen from inside the room where he lives July 25, 2015. Sun, a 59-year-old former fisherman who doesn't often leave the village, except...more
Migrants gather on the side of the road as lorries queue to embark on shuttles at the Eurotunnel terminal early in the morning in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Visitors at the Musee d'Orsay are seen in silhouette as they look behind a giant clock face at the former Orsay railway station, in Paris, France, July 28, 2015. The national museum of the Musee d'Orsay opened in December 1986 and it displays...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.