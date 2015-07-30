Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015 | 3:15am BST

Editor's Choice

Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the third day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 29, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike on Monday in a conflict that has killed six people and left thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital, police and bus company officials said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the third day of a suspension of public transport services in San...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the third day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 29, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike on Monday in a conflict that has killed six people and left thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital, police and bus company officials said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
1 / 31
People sunbathe at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People sunbathe at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
People sunbathe at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 31
Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Migrants make their way across a fence near near train tracks as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 31
Chen Ruolin of China performs a jump during the mixed team event final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Chen Ruolin of China performs a jump during the mixed team event final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Chen Ruolin of China performs a jump during the mixed team event final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 31
A coffin, containing the body of an unidentified migrant, is carried off the Irish Navy ship LE Niamh in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 29, 2015. Rescuers found 14 dead migrants on a boat off the coast of Libya with more than 450 others aboard, an Italian coast guard spokesman said on Tuesday, giving no details about how they had died. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A coffin, containing the body of an unidentified migrant, is carried off the Irish Navy ship LE Niamh in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 29, 2015. Rescuers found 14 dead migrants on a boat off the coast of Libya with more than 450 others...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A coffin, containing the body of an unidentified migrant, is carried off the Irish Navy ship LE Niamh in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 29, 2015. Rescuers found 14 dead migrants on a boat off the coast of Libya with more than 450 others aboard, an Italian coast guard spokesman said on Tuesday, giving no details about how they had died. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
5 / 31
Israeli paramilitary police (L) stand in front of Jewish settlers protesting the demolition of two partially-built dwellings in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 29, 2015. Israel gave final approval on Wednesday for plans to build 300 new homes in the Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, announcing the move as it carried out a court demolition order against the two vacant apartment blocs at the site. Dozens of Jewish settlers have gathered over the past several days at Beit El settlement to protest against the demolition. REUTERS/Emil Salman

Israeli paramilitary police (L) stand in front of Jewish settlers protesting the demolition of two partially-built dwellings in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 29, 2015. Israel gave final approval on Wednesday for plans...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Israeli paramilitary police (L) stand in front of Jewish settlers protesting the demolition of two partially-built dwellings in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 29, 2015. Israel gave final approval on Wednesday for plans to build 300 new homes in the Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, announcing the move as it carried out a court demolition order against the two vacant apartment blocs at the site. Dozens of Jewish settlers have gathered over the past several days at Beit El settlement to protest against the demolition. REUTERS/Emil Salman
Close
6 / 31
A woman covers herself from the sun with a blue hat during a hot summer day in New York July 29, 2015. Demand for power in New York and New England was expected to reach the highest level so far this year as air conditioners get cranked up this week to deal with the heat wave blanketing the U.S. Northeast. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman covers herself from the sun with a blue hat during a hot summer day in New York July 29, 2015. Demand for power in New York and New England was expected to reach the highest level so far this year as air conditioners get cranked up this week...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A woman covers herself from the sun with a blue hat during a hot summer day in New York July 29, 2015. Demand for power in New York and New England was expected to reach the highest level so far this year as air conditioners get cranked up this week to deal with the heat wave blanketing the U.S. Northeast. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 31
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel, July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep, are devouring land where the shoreline once stood. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel, July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A sinkhole is seen on the shore of the Dead Sea, Israel, July 27, 2015. The Dead Sea is shrinking, and as its waters vanish at a rate of more than one meter a year, hundreds of sinkholes, some the size of a basketball court, some two storeys deep, are devouring land where the shoreline once stood. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 31
Zoo staff and members of a veterinary team prepare an eight-year-old lion named Samuni for a surgical procedure to remove a tumour from his abdomen at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Zoo staff and members of a veterinary team prepare an eight-year-old lion named Samuni for a surgical procedure to remove a tumour from his abdomen at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Zoo staff and members of a veterinary team prepare an eight-year-old lion named Samuni for a surgical procedure to remove a tumour from his abdomen at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 31
Muslim children watch other children play at a park in Sakaimachi near Ota, Gunma prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Muslim children watch other children play at a park in Sakaimachi near Ota, Gunma prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Muslim children watch other children play at a park in Sakaimachi near Ota, Gunma prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
10 / 31
Migrants wait to disembark from the Irish Navy ship LE Niamh in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 29, 2015. Rescuers found 14 dead migrants on a boat off the coast of Libya with more than 500 others aboard, an Italian coast guard spokesman said on Tuesday, giving no details about how they had died. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait to disembark from the Irish Navy ship LE Niamh in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 29, 2015. Rescuers found 14 dead migrants on a boat off the coast of Libya with more than 500 others aboard, an Italian coast guard spokesman...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Migrants wait to disembark from the Irish Navy ship LE Niamh in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 29, 2015. Rescuers found 14 dead migrants on a boat off the coast of Libya with more than 500 others aboard, an Italian coast guard spokesman said on Tuesday, giving no details about how they had died. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
11 / 31
Secretary of State John Kerry takes a pause as he testify before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Iran nuclear agreement in Washington, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Secretary of State John Kerry takes a pause as he testify before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Iran nuclear agreement in Washington, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry takes a pause as he testify before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Iran nuclear agreement in Washington, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 31
People try to board a government transport during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 28, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike on Monday in a conflict that has killed six people and left thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital, police and bus company officials said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People try to board a government transport during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 28, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike on Monday in a conflict that has...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
People try to board a government transport during the second day of a suspension of public transport services in San Salvador, El Salvador July 28, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador ordered bus drivers to strike on Monday in a conflict that has killed six people and left thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital, police and bus company officials said. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 31
Former intelligence chief of Gaddafi's regime Abdullah al-Senussisi (C) and other Gaddafi regime officials sit behind bars during a verdict hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya July 28, 2015. A Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on Muammar Gaddafi's most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, on Tuesday for war crimes and acts to crush peaceful protests during the country's 2011 revolution that ended his father's rule. The court also sentenced to death by firing squad eight other former Gaddafi regime officials including his former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi and ex-prime minister Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi, on the same charges, said Sadiq al-Sur, chief investigator at the Tripoli state prosecutor's office. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Former intelligence chief of Gaddafi's regime Abdullah al-Senussisi (C) and other Gaddafi regime officials sit behind bars during a verdict hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya July 28, 2015. A Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Former intelligence chief of Gaddafi's regime Abdullah al-Senussisi (C) and other Gaddafi regime officials sit behind bars during a verdict hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, Libya July 28, 2015. A Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on Muammar Gaddafi's most prominent son, Saif al-Islam, on Tuesday for war crimes and acts to crush peaceful protests during the country's 2011 revolution that ended his father's rule. The court also sentenced to death by firing squad eight other former Gaddafi regime officials including his former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi and ex-prime minister Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi, on the same charges, said Sadiq al-Sur, chief investigator at the Tripoli state prosecutor's office. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
14 / 31
A woman touches a poster of U.S. citizen Rodrigo Rojas, a 19-year-old U.S. student who was killed during a Santiago labor strike in 1986, during a rally to claim justice at Santiago, Chile, July 28, 2015. Last week, the justice arrested seven military retirees for their possible involvement in a case where Rojas and Carmen Gloria Quintana, who suffered serious injuries, were burned alive in a day of protest. The poster reads "We are Rodrigo, No More Silent Pacts (of Militaries)" REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman touches a poster of U.S. citizen Rodrigo Rojas, a 19-year-old U.S. student who was killed during a Santiago labor strike in 1986, during a rally to claim justice at Santiago, Chile, July 28, 2015. Last week, the justice arrested seven...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A woman touches a poster of U.S. citizen Rodrigo Rojas, a 19-year-old U.S. student who was killed during a Santiago labor strike in 1986, during a rally to claim justice at Santiago, Chile, July 28, 2015. Last week, the justice arrested seven military retirees for their possible involvement in a case where Rojas and Carmen Gloria Quintana, who suffered serious injuries, were burned alive in a day of protest. The poster reads "We are Rodrigo, No More Silent Pacts (of Militaries)" REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 31
Children look at a scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather, Britain, July 28, 2015. The annual event asks residents of Heather to make scarecrows to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Children look at a scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather, Britain, July 28, 2015. The annual event asks residents of Heather to make scarecrows to raise thousands of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Children look at a scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather, Britain, July 28, 2015. The annual event asks residents of Heather to make scarecrows to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 31
A malnourished child lies in a bed at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. The war in Yemen has killed more than 3,500 people. U.N. children's agency UNICEF says the death toll includes 365 children. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A malnourished child lies in a bed at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. The war in Yemen has killed more than 3,500 people. U.N. children's agency UNICEF says the death toll includes 365 children. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A malnourished child lies in a bed at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. The war in Yemen has killed more than 3,500 people. U.N. children's agency UNICEF says the death toll includes 365 children. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 31
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Beech Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Beech Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign stop at Beech Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 31
Local farm workers help a man cross the flooded Chenab river in Chinoit outside Faisalabad, Pakistan, July 28, 2015. Flash flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains has killed at least 28 in Pakistan and affected hundreds of thousands of people, according to aid agencies, with further downpours expected in the coming days. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain

Local farm workers help a man cross the flooded Chenab river in Chinoit outside Faisalabad, Pakistan, July 28, 2015. Flash flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains has killed at least 28 in Pakistan and affected hundreds of thousands of people,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Local farm workers help a man cross the flooded Chenab river in Chinoit outside Faisalabad, Pakistan, July 28, 2015. Flash flooding caused by torrential monsoon rains has killed at least 28 in Pakistan and affected hundreds of thousands of people, according to aid agencies, with further downpours expected in the coming days. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain
Close
19 / 31
A student holds a portrait of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, India, July 28, 2015. Kalam, considered the father of the country's missile programme, died on Monday in hospital at the age of 83, a doctor said. Popularly known as "Missile Man," Kalam led the scientific team that developed missiles able to carry India's nuclear warheads. He became a national folk hero after helping oversee nuclear tests in 1998 that solidified India's status as a nuclear weapons state. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student holds a portrait of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, India, July 28, 2015. Kalam, considered the father of the country's missile programme, died on Monday in hospital at the age of 83, a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A student holds a portrait of former Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam during a candle light march in Mumbai, India, July 28, 2015. Kalam, considered the father of the country's missile programme, died on Monday in hospital at the age of 83, a doctor said. Popularly known as "Missile Man," Kalam led the scientific team that developed missiles able to carry India's nuclear warheads. He became a national folk hero after helping oversee nuclear tests in 1998 that solidified India's status as a nuclear weapons state. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 31
A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said on Tuesday that forces were deployed to the settlement in the occupied West Bank in order to prevent people from barricading themselves inside the structures known as the "Drainhoff" buildings. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said on Tuesday...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said on Tuesday that forces were deployed to the settlement in the occupied West Bank in order to prevent people from barricading themselves inside the structures known as the "Drainhoff" buildings. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
21 / 31
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS) criminal gang gestures as he sits on the floor after a shootout in the basement of the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, July 28, 2015. A prison guard was stripped of his gun by a member of a gang that is rival to the Mara Salvatrucha criminal gang, and three MS members were injured in the ensuing shootout in the prison area in the basement of the Supreme Court of Justice, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS) criminal gang gestures as he sits on the floor after a shootout in the basement of the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, July 28, 2015. A prison guard was stripped of his gun by a member of a gang that...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS) criminal gang gestures as he sits on the floor after a shootout in the basement of the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, July 28, 2015. A prison guard was stripped of his gun by a member of a gang that is rival to the Mara Salvatrucha criminal gang, and three MS members were injured in the ensuing shootout in the prison area in the basement of the Supreme Court of Justice, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
22 / 31
President Barack Obama (2nd L of the group under wing) talks with Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam (L in group) and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (2nd R in group) after viewing a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Ethiopian Airlines at Bole International Airport before departing Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama (2nd L of the group under wing) talks with Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam (L in group) and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (2nd R in group) after viewing a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Ethiopian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
President Barack Obama (2nd L of the group under wing) talks with Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam (L in group) and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (2nd R in group) after viewing a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Ethiopian Airlines at Bole International Airport before departing Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 31
Members of Team Italy are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of Team Italy are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Members of Team Italy are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
24 / 31
A girl holds a sign as she attends a "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to hold a vote on legislation in coming days on a Republican bill halting federal funding of Planned Parenthood, following the release of videos involving use of aborted fetal tissue for medical research. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A girl holds a sign as she attends a "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to hold a vote on legislation in coming days on a Republican bill...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A girl holds a sign as she attends a "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to hold a vote on legislation in coming days on a Republican bill halting federal funding of Planned Parenthood, following the release of videos involving use of aborted fetal tissue for medical research. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
25 / 31
Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters react as they carry the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Mustapha al-Hooli in Beirut's southern suburbs July 28, 2015. The fighter was killed during what activists said were clashes between Hezbollah fighters alongside the army of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad against Syrian rebels in Syria. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters react as they carry the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Mustapha al-Hooli in Beirut's southern suburbs July 28, 2015. The fighter was killed during what activists said were clashes between Hezbollah fighters...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters react as they carry the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Mustapha al-Hooli in Beirut's southern suburbs July 28, 2015. The fighter was killed during what activists said were clashes between Hezbollah fighters alongside the army of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad against Syrian rebels in Syria. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Close
26 / 31
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) leaps as he throws after forcing out New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. texas, July 28 ,2015. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) leaps as he throws after forcing out New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. texas, July 28 ,2015. Mandatory Credit: Jim...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor (12) leaps as he throws after forcing out New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. texas, July 28 ,2015. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 31
Plants grow on houses in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to more than 2,000 fishermen. The remote village, on one of more than 400 islands in the Shengsi archipelago, was abandoned in the early 1990s as first wealthy residents then others moved away, aiming to leave problems with education and food delivery behind them. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Plants grow on houses in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to more than 2,000 fishermen. The...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Plants grow on houses in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to more than 2,000 fishermen. The remote village, on one of more than 400 islands in the Shengsi archipelago, was abandoned in the early 1990s as first wealthy residents then others moved away, aiming to leave problems with education and food delivery behind them. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
28 / 31
Sun Ayue, one of very few residents of the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan is seen from inside the room where he lives July 25, 2015. Sun, a 59-year-old former fisherman who doesn't often leave the village, except for an occasional game of mahjong in the town across the hill, lives alone in a house with no running water and electricity. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sun Ayue, one of very few residents of the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan is seen from inside the room where he lives July 25, 2015. Sun, a 59-year-old former fisherman who doesn't often leave the village, except...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Sun Ayue, one of very few residents of the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan is seen from inside the room where he lives July 25, 2015. Sun, a 59-year-old former fisherman who doesn't often leave the village, except for an occasional game of mahjong in the town across the hill, lives alone in a house with no running water and electricity. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
29 / 31
Migrants gather on the side of the road as lorries queue to embark on shuttles at the Eurotunnel terminal early in the morning in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Migrants gather on the side of the road as lorries queue to embark on shuttles at the Eurotunnel terminal early in the morning in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Migrants gather on the side of the road as lorries queue to embark on shuttles at the Eurotunnel terminal early in the morning in Calais, northern France, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
30 / 31
Visitors at the Musee d'Orsay are seen in silhouette as they look behind a giant clock face at the former Orsay railway station, in Paris, France, July 28, 2015. The national museum of the Musee d'Orsay opened in December 1986 and it displays collections of art from the period 1848 to 1914. France has been the world's most visited country since the 1980's, welcoming 84 million tourists last year. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Visitors at the Musee d'Orsay are seen in silhouette as they look behind a giant clock face at the former Orsay railway station, in Paris, France, July 28, 2015. The national museum of the Musee d'Orsay opened in December 1986 and it displays...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Visitors at the Musee d'Orsay are seen in silhouette as they look behind a giant clock face at the former Orsay railway station, in Paris, France, July 28, 2015. The national museum of the Musee d'Orsay opened in December 1986 and it displays collections of art from the period 1848 to 1914. France has been the world's most visited country since the 1980's, welcoming 84 million tourists last year. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Jul 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Jul 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

24 Jul 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

24 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures