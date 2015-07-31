Editor's Choice
Migrants walk past the barbed wire fence on the main access route to the Ferry harbour Terminal in Calais, northern France, July 30, 2015. Migrants massed around the entrance to the Channel Tunnel said on Thursday they would keep trying to sneak...more
An Orthodox Jewish assailant (C) stabs participants at an annual gay pride parade, wounding six, in Jerusalem on Thursday, police and witnesses said July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kobi Schutz
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. The Rocky Fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in Lake County, 110 miles (180 km) north of San Francisco. By Thursday morning it had spread to 8,000 acres (3,237...more
Mourners carry the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. Suspected...more
Members of the Beijing delegation celebrate after Beijing was awarded the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, defeating Almaty in the final round of voting, during the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the...more
A migrant from Rwanda, who gave his name as Alex, aged 35 and is the father of two children, stands on an overpass as he watches a train pass on tracks below in Calais, France, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Scrap parts of vehicles are seen at an automobile recycling factory of GEM Co., Ltd, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, July 30, 2015. Growth in China's manufacturing sector likely steadied in July but remained at a subdued pace, a Reuters poll showed....more
A security personnel plays with a girl in the compound of a health and rest centre which serves as temporary accommodation for refugees from eastern regions of the country in the town of Korostyshiv, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, July 30, 2015. More than...more
Sri Lanka's Kithuruwan Vithanage is bowled out by Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir during their first Twenty 20 cricket match in Colombo July 30,2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
The feet of a deceased landslide victim after being retrieved form the area at Lumle village in Kaski district July 30, 2015. Landslides triggered by torrential rain in Nepal swept through villages on Thursday, killing at least 30 people close to the...more
Odelia Pedroso, 59, hangs clothes at the courtyard of her home in downtown Havana, Cuba July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A resident of an illegal settlement protest the destruction of their homes by the officials and police on the outskirts of Islamabad July 30, 2015. According to local media, clashes broke out in Islamabad between authorities and residents of a slum...more
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the...more
A migrant family walks on a road after crossing the border illegally from Serbia, near Asotthalom, Hungary July 30, 2015. Migrants are entering Serbia from southern neighbor Macedonia at a rate of over 1,000 per day. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A man jokes next to the wax figure of Albert Einstein at Grevin Wax Museum in central Seoul, South Korea, July 30, 2015. French wax museum Musee Grevin has opened its first Asian branch in central Seoul with about 80 wax figures including hallyu (the...more
A toucan that has a fractured leg receives electroacupuncture treatment at the veterinary hospital in Brasilia Zoo, July 30, 2015. The zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals with...more
A tourist swims inside the Blue Cave of the island of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost island July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the fourth day of a suspension of public transport services San...more
Climbers place a huge 262x262 feet (80x80 metres) Swiss national flag on the western face of the north-eastern Swiss landmark Mount Saentis, Switzerland July 31, 2015. The flag marks the Swiss National Day. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Palestinian man looks out a house that was badly damaged from a suspected attack by Jewish extremists on two houses at Kafr Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. The house had been empty and there were no casualties there....more
An asylum seeker shaves at a makeshift help centre after crossing the border into the European Union's visa-free Schengen travel zone, in Szeged, Hungary July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A polar bear swims underwater in its enclosure on a hot summer day at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Afghan boy runs in shallow water for fun on the outskirts of Kabul city, Afghanistan July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
