Editor's Choice

Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the fourth day of a suspension of public transport services San...more

Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested and accused of collaboration in the organization of attacks against bus drivers during the fourth day of a suspension of public transport services San Salvador, El Salvador July 30, 2015. Violent gangs in El Salvador lifted the order to bus drivers to strike since Monday in a conflict that has killed six people and left thousands of commuters stranded on the streets of the Central American capital, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Close