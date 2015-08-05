Editor's choice
A migrant waits to disembark from a Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian harbor of Messina, Italy August 4, 2015. Around 300 migrants were taken to safety in Messina after being rescued at sea near Libya. The migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa had been...more
Migrants run after crossing a fence as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (top) is helped by Brazilian national rugby players on Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 4, 2015. Bach met with current and former Brazilian Olympians during the...more
Inmate firefighters return from setting a fire break along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California August 4, 2015. California's biggest and fiercest wildfire of the year grew as it raged for a seventh day through drought-parched...more
A tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games-2015 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Jared Peartree, 19, poses for a photograph outside his grandmother's house in Brooklyn, October 2, 2014. Peartree says he was 18 and 19 years-old when he was incarcerated on Rikers Island from 2013 to 2014 because "My past kinda caught up with me."...more
Inmate firefighters stand along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California, August 3, 2015. The blaze, which has scorched about 60,000 acres (24,281 hectares) east of Lower Lake, a town about 110 miles (180 km) north of San...more
Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six...more
Rescue workers recover a body from the debris at the site of a collapsed residential building on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, August 4, 2015. At least 12 people were killed and nine injured when the building collapsed in the early hours on...more
Touring bikers participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Custer State Park, South Dakota, August 3, 2015. Custer State Park is a popular destination for bikers during the rally and is the most heavily trafficked time at the park in the...more
Migrants on a rubber dinghy wait to be rescued by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya on Monday morning....more
A stranded humpback whale surfaces at the docks of Puerto Madero neighbourhood as people watch in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An aerial view of the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. Rio de Janeiro starts the one year countdown to host the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gary Hunt of Britain performs during the men's 27m High Diving competition preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 3, 2015. Pictured in the background are Kul Sharif Mosque (L) and Annunciation Cathedral....more
A Palestinian youth takes a shower at a natural spring water pool to cool off on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Cal Fire firefighter sets a backfire with a driptorch along Highway 20 during the Rocky Fire near Lower Lake, California, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fighters loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi gather on a road leading to the al-Anad military and air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, August 3, 2015. Fighters loyal to Yemen's exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi,...more
Abdul Majeed, brother of Shafqat Hussain who was convicted of killing a child in 2004, sits in an ambulance beside the body of Safqat after his execution in Karachi, Pakistan, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An airplane flies past a rainbow at dusk in Beijing, China, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Guo Guanglin
A baby is disembarked, with other migrants, from the Bourbon Argos ship in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, Italy, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants walk in single file along the train tracks near the Channel Tunnel access in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 3, 2015. Nightly attempts by large groups of the migrants in Calais to force their way through the rail tunnel linking France...more
A woman holds a child as travellers wait for the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province to reopen after in was closed due to low visibility, on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Migrants reach out to grab hold of Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescuers on a RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) before being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix some 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015....more
Italy's Federica Pellegrini makes a turn as she competes in the women's 200m freestyle preliminaries at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Children of local herders gather at a reindeer camping ground, some 124 miles northeast of Naryan-Mar, the administrative centre of Nenets Autonomous Area, far northern Russia, August 2, 2015. People, including local herders and members of their...more
Israeli boys cool off in the water of a natural spring water pool on a hot day, near the West Bank village of Beit Jala, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Two collapsed cranes are seen in Alphen aan de Rijn, the Netherlands ,August 3, 2015. Two cranes hoisting a massive section of bridge collapsed in a western Dutch town on Monday, flattening a row of houses and injuring at least 20 people, authorities...more
A fire fighter monitors a backfire during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.