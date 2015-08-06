Editor's choice
Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, India, August 5, 2015. At least 75 people have died and tens of thousands have had to take...more
A woman reacts as she prays for the atomic bomb victims in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic...more
Peace signs are drawn on the shields of riot police officers during a protest in front of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) building in Managua, Nicaragua August 5, 2015. The protesters said they were demonstrating to demand fairer elections in the...more
A fan of Argentina's River Plate lights a flare before the second leg of their Copa Libertadores final soccer match against Mexico's Tigres at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
French police search for migrants under a bridge next to a fence which migrants cross to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak confirms the debris found on Reunion Island is from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, early August 6, 2015. Razak confirmed early Thursday that a Boeing 777 wing segment discovered...more
The remains of a vehicle burned by the Rocky Fire is seen near Clearlake, California August 5, 2015. The blaze has charred some 68,300 acres, destroyed more than 50 buildings and displaced thousands of residents since erupting last week in the rugged...more
Boys jump into a lake in the central Bosnian town of Jajce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Commuters travel during rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Londoners face major transport disruption from Wednesday evening as train drivers and staff on the underground rail network walk out...more
Chocolate, 36, an activist who wants to be identified by only her nickname, waves an American flag upside down while posing for a portrait in Ferguson, Missouri July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Chocolate said,...more
The sun sets over the area where a search for missing migrants is taking place after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya, August 5, 2015. A boat packed with up to 700 African migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya on...more
A commuter braves the rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, August 5, 2015. Londoners face major transport disruption from Wednesday evening as train drivers and staff on the underground rail network walk out for the...more
Unused cooling towers are seen overlooking an informal settlement in Soweto, South Africa August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A migrant waits to disembark from a Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy, August 4, 2015. Around 300 migrants were taken to safety in the Sicilian port of Messina on Tuesday after being rescued at sea near Libya. The migrants...more
Laborers work on the giant bronze statue of former King Ram Khamhaeng (R) at Ratchapakdi Park in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, August 5, 2015. The park is being constructed by the Thai army to honor past Thai monarchs and is...more
Gina Simone (L), and Scott Cummings, of Oregon, embrace while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, August 4, 2015. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rally expected to draw hundreds of thousands of...more
Zimbabwean hunter Theo Bronkhorst arrives at the Hwange magistrates court, August 5, 2015. A Zimbabwean court on Wednesday postponed his trial for failing to stop American dentist Walter Palmer illegally killing the country's most prized lion last...more
A Tibetan pilgrim prays near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest...more
An aerial view of the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, July 29, 2015. Rio de Janeiro starts the one year countdown to host the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Wednesday, August 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Migrants sit by a roadside as darkness falls, near to the Eurotunnel site in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. Many migrants, each night, wait for darkness prior to heading for the Channel tunnel entrance, where they attempt to illegally jump onto...more
Vice President Joe Biden stands behind reporters as President Obama and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon make statements after their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Women dressed as mermaids swim in a river, as part of a promotional campaign at a tourism resort in Yongshun county, Hunan province, China, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants run after crossing a fence as they attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A boy skips at a school in Yemen's capital Sanaa sheltering people after the conflict forced them to flee their areas from the Houthi-controled northern province of Saada, August 4, 2015. A Saudi-led Arab alliance launched a military campaign on...more
Children perform a die-in in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. Japan will mark on Thursday the 70th anniversary of the attack on Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on August 6, 1945, killing...more
Children performers wearing LED-lit costumes dance during a Golden Jubilee celebration parade rehearsal in Singapore, August 1, 2015. Singapore marks 50 years of independence on August 9. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An unemployed man sorts out recyclable waste material which he sells for a living, in Daveland near Soweto, South Africa, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People stand around an exhibit in the Natural History Museum, London August 4, 2015. London's Science Museum, and Natural History Museum are first and second most Googled Museums in the world according to London and Partners. The same research claims...more
Giant panda Weiwei leans on ice blocks to cool off inside its enclosure at a zoo in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
An aerial view of a part of Sittwe city at Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar, August 5, 2015. The United States will announce an aid package for Myanmar to help the Southeast Asian country provide relief for the hundreds of thousands of people affected...more
An Afghan boy looks on from a hole in a wall on the outskirts of Jalalabad city, Afghanistan, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Cast members (L-R) Jamie Bell, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan pose the premiere of the film Fantastic Four in the Brooklyn borough of New York August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A migrant sits under trees near to the Eurotunnel site in Calais, France, August 4, 2015. Many migrants, each night, wait for darkness prior to heading for the Channel tunnel entrance, where they attempt to illegally jump onto moving freight trains...more
A demonstrator prays with the Bible outside of the congress during a rally against the draft law of the Chilean government which seeks to legalize abortion, in Valparaiso, August 4, 2015. President Michelle Bachelet's push to relax strict abortion...more
Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany August 5, 2015. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 5 to August 9....more
