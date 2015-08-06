Chocolate, 36, an activist who wants to be identified by only her nickname, waves an American flag upside down while posing for a portrait in Ferguson, Missouri July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Chocolate said, "My life won't ever be the same. It has changed me to become an activist and protester. It has made me to get more involved with my community and especially with youth. When you ask a kid these days what they want to be when they grow up, their answer is "I want to be alive." When asked what changes she has seen in her community over the past year, Chocolate said, "We are all still trying to heal. There are still a lot of racist cops here. We can do what we do which is stand up for justice. No one has accepted what happened out here. There is still a disconnect with the police and the community." The message on the flag reads: Hands up, don't shoot. Lost voices. Mike Brown means we got to fight back! On August 9, 2014 a white police officer shot unarmed black teenager Michael Brown dead in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri. A year later Reuters photographer Adrees Latif returned to Ferguson, where he has documented events in the past year, to capture the portraits of local residents and canvass their views. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

