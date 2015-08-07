Editor's choice
A migrant from Aleppo, Syria, holds his 30-day-old baby on an overcrowded train as they travel through Macedonia August 2, 2015. Tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East and Africa, use the Balkans route to get into the European...more
A Counter-Strike (CS) grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. This August 9, 2015 will be the first anniversary of...more
Migrants' belongings, including a child's buoyancy ring, litter the deck of a wooden boat from which migrants were rescued 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants were rescued on the boat by the...more
A woman is pictured past empty refrigerator shelves at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. Venezuelan supermarkets are increasingly being targeted by looters, as swollen lines and prolonged food shortages spark frustration in the OPEC...more
Balloons are inflated at the Bristol International balloon fiesta in southwest England August 6, 2015. The largest hot air balloon festival in Europe takes place over four days and is in its 37th year. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rescued migrants are transferred to the Norwegian ship Siem Pilot off the coast of Libya August 6, 2015. An estimated 700 migrants on an overloaded wooden boat were rescued 10.5 miles (16 kilometers) off the coast of Libya by the international...more
Ronnie Redneck, of New York City, New York, revs his engine during the Sundance Burnouts hosted by The Dime Horseshoe Bar in Sundance, Wyoming, August 5, 2015. The Burnouts are a popular destination for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally participants. This...more
Palestinian spectators watch the first leg of the Palestine Cup final soccer match between Gaza Strip's Shejaia and Hebron's Al-Ahly at al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City August 6, 2015. A Palestinian team from the Gaza Strip hosted West Bank opposition...more
White canvas covers parts of the Rhone glacier to protect against melting near the Furka mountain pass at 2429 meters (7969 ft) altitude in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bao Lanfang (C), whose son, daughter-in-law and 3-year-old granddaughter were aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, kneels down in front of media before she and other family members express their demands to Malaysia Airlines outside its Beijing...more
Cal Fire Engineer Clint Singleton monitors a hotspot from a hill during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, August 5, 2015. The fiercest of some two dozen large blazes currently raging across state is the so-called Rocky Fire, which has...more
Flood-affected people sit on a broken embankment of a road damaged by the flood waters as they wait for relief supplies at Howrah district in West Bengal, India, August 5, 2015. At least 75 people have died and tens of thousands have had to take...more
A relative of Palestinians, who were killed an explosion, mourns at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 6, 2015. An explosion killed four Palestinians and wounded 30 on Thursday in the southern Gaza town of Rafah along the...more
Migrants are illuminated by police torches as they run to cross a fence during an attempt to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Recording artist Mariah Carey poses on her star with her son Moroccan Scott after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chocolate, 36, an activist who wants to be identified by only her nickname, waves an American flag upside down while posing for a portrait in Ferguson, Missouri July 24, 2015. When asked how Michael Brown's death affected her life, Chocolate said,...more
Peace signs are drawn on the shields of riot police officers during a protest in front of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) building in Managua, Nicaragua, August 5, 2015. The protesters said they were demonstrating to demand fairer elections in...more
A police investigator takes biometric data of a suspected member of the 18th Street gang at a crime scene in Ayutuxtepeque, El Salvador, August 6, 2015. A policeman and three gang members were killed in a gang attack when the policeman was helped by...more
Local residents hold paper lanterns in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. Japan will mark on Thursday the 70th anniversary of the attack on...more
Rowing athletes carry their boat ahead a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015. The World Rowing Junior Championships event is a test event for the Rio 2016...more
A woman reacts after praying for victims in front of the cenotaph for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing. Bells tolled...more
Evacuated resident Raymond Padilla, of Cache Creek, sits with his dog at the Moose Lodge during the Rocky Fire near Clearlake, California, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Young Palestinians form an obstacle to be jumped over during a military-style exercise graduation ceremony organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, August 5, 2015. Thousands of young Palestinians joined Hamas military-style summer camps during...more
Commuters brave the rush hour on the northern line on the London underground in London, Britain August 5, 2015. Londoners face major transport disruption from Wednesday evening as train drivers and staff on the underground rail network walk out for...more
Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Irwin Lipkin, one of Bernard Madoff's longest-serving employees, covers his face as he is pushed in a wheelchair as he leaves United States court in New York City following his sentencing hearing, August 5, 2015. Lipkin was sentenced to six months in...more
An aerial view of a part of Sittwe city at Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar, August 5, 2015. The United States will announce an aid package for Myanmar to help the Southeast Asian country provide relief for the hundreds of thousands of people affected...more
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak confirms the debris found on Reunion Island is from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Andrea Rojas, 70, poses with her collection of dolls at her home in Heredia, Costa Rica, August 5, 2015. Rojas has been collecting dolls for over twenty years and has more than 4,500 dolls. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Unused cooling towers are seen overlooking an informal settlement in Soweto, South Africa, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Daniel Shorts, of Rhode Island, signs his name on a wall at the Stone House Saloon outside of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, while participating in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, August 5, 2015. This year marks the 75th...more
French police search for migrants under a bridge next to a fence which migrants cross to access the Channel Tunnel in Frethun, near Calais, France, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
