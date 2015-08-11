Editor's choice
An Iranian refugee and his daughter, pending temporary documentation, sit at the port of the Greek island of Kos as a ferry departs for the port of Piraeus near Athens August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Relatives of Palestinian Anas Taha mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, near Jerusalem August 10, 2015. Israeli troops shot dead Taha who stabbed an Israeli man at a petrol station in the occupied West Bank on Sunday along a...more
The Willow fire is shown burning across northwestern Arizona in this handout photo August 8, 2015. Firefighters battling the major wildfire in northwestern Arizona on Monday reported progress in containing a blaze that forced people out of about...more
Protesters prepare to march in downtown St. Louis August 10, 2015. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Ferguson, Missouri, after gunfire erupted on the anniversary of a high-profile police shooting and prosecutors on Monday charged an...more
A pool of congealed blood marks the spot where police arrested Tyrone Harris after he was shot by police on Sunday night, in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. Prosecutors on Monday charged 18-year-old Harris with assault on police officers after an...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reaches out to shake a supporter's hand as she arrives for a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near Taif, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2015. Saudis usually participate in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Faris, from Sudan, learns French at "The New Jungle" camp in Calais, France, August 8, 2015. For most of the 3,000 inhabitants of the "Jungle", a shanty town on the sand dunes of France's north coast, the climax of each day is the nightly bid to...more
Downhill bikers Kemal Mulic (C), Tarik Hadzic (L) and Kamer Kolar train on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. Abandoned and left to crumble into...more
Protesters yell at a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. Two people were shot in the midst of a late-night confrontation between riot police and protesters, after a...more
A Frontex helicopter patrols over a Syrian child that has just arrived at a beach at the Greek island of Lesbos August 10, 2015. Thousands of refugees and migrants are stranded on Greek islands -- in some cases for over two weeks -- waiting for...more
An Egyptian serviceman fires an anti-aircraft missile with a Russian-made Igla ground-to-air launcher as he stands on top of an armoured personnel carrier during the Air defense battle masters competition as part of the International Army Games 2015...more
A participant dives for a pig in the 'greased pig contest" at the Festival du Cochon (Pig Festival) in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A trapped car is pushed along a flooded street after typhoon Soudelor hit Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, August 9, 2015. The typhoon battered China's east coast on Sunday, killing eight people and forcing authorities to cancel hundreds of flights...more
Children whose families say have been abused, hide their faces while their mothers are interviewed by a Reuters correspondent in their village of Husain Khan Wala, Punjab province, Pakistan August 9, 2015. Parents at the center of a growing child...more
Government employees are hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by Indian police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, August 10, 2015. Indian police on Monday detained dozens of protesting government employees in Srinagar...more
Protesters perform a "die-in" while they take part in a rally at Barclays Center marking the first anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, in Brooklyn, New York August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman casts her vote as children peek through a window at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 9, 2015. Haitians voted Sunday for the first time in four years in a test of stability for an impoverished country continually rocked by...more
Children wearing LED-lit costumes perform during Singapore's Golden Jubilee celebration parade at Padang near the central business district, August 9, 2015. Singapore marks 50 years of independence on Sunday. An island of 5.5 million people that sits...more
Policemen stand at the site of a car bomb blast at the entrance gate to the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, August 10, 2015. A car bomb exploded near the entrance to Kabul airport and casualties are feared, officials said on Monday, days after series...more
A devotee covered in motor oil poses for a pictures during celebrations honoring the patron saint of Managua, Santo Domingo de Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Neighbors gather behind police barrier tape at the scene of a shooting during which eight people were killed, in Houston, Texas, August 9, 2015. Eight people, five of them children, were killed at a house in Houston and a suspect in the shooting...more
Migrants look out of a window on the Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos as it arrives in Trapani, on the island of Sicily, Italy, August 9, 2015. Some 241 mostly West African migrants on the ship arrived on the Italian island of...more
The camera rolls as actors dressed as historical Chinese soldiers act as though they have been hit by artillery, during filming of "The Last Prince" television series on location near Hengdian World Studios near Hengdian July 24, 2015. Mass battle...more
A relative is seen next to the coffin of Miguel Angel Jimenez, leader of the community police of Guerrero State (UPOEG), during his wake in Xaltianguis in the state of Guerrero, August 9, 2015. At least fifteen people were killed during the weekend...more
Daiya Seto of Japan competes to place first in the men's 400m individual medley final at the Aquatics World Championships in Kazan, Russia, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Blindfolded men, who were detained by paramilitary soldiers during a raid on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) political party's headquarters, are led out of an anti-terrorism court in Karachi, Pakistan, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Jubilant Afghan migrants onboard an overcrowded dinghy arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
Downhill biker Kemal Mulic trains on the disused bobsled track from the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics on Trebevic mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 8, 2015. Abandoned and left to crumble into oblivion, most of the 1984 Winter...more
A woman dressed as an indigenous person walks outside a church during celebrations honouring the patron saint of Managua, Santo Domingo de Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A partially burned American flag lies on the street near the spot where Michael Brown was killed before an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the his death in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. Hundreds of people marched, prayed and held...more
An elephant walks through a swamp in Amboseli National park, Kenya, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Danny Da Costa of FC Ingolstadt challenges Dominic Reisner of Unterhaching (R) during their German Cup (DFB Pokal) first round soccer match in Unterhaching, Germany, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
An aerial view shows People's Liberation Army soldiers and local residents placing sand bags to block floodwater after a dam breached under the influence of Typhoon Soudelor, in Pingyang county, Zhejiang province, China, August 9, 2015. Typhoon...more
