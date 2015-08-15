People react to a sudden volley of gunfire near the scene where Garland Tyree barricaded himself in his home after shooting a New York Fire Department lieutenant, in Staten Island, New York August 14, 2015. The man, identified by Police Commissioner Bill Bratton as Tyree Garland, 38, but identified in court records as Garland Tyree, also known as "S.I.", is dead, police said on Friday. He died after barricading himself for six hours in his Staten Island home, which he torched to thwart authorities trying to arrest him at 5:45 a.m. for a federal parole violation, police said. The firefighter, who has not yet been identified by officials, was shot twice and wounded by the man, who used an assault rifle, Bratton said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

