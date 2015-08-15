Edition:
A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A migrant boy reacts after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. In the past month, an estimated 30,000 refugees have passed through Macedonia, another step in their uncertain search for a better life in western Europe. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant boy reacts after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. In the past month, an estimated 30,000 refugees have passed through Macedonia, another step in their uncertain search for a better life in western Europe.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A migrant boy reacts after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. In the past month, an estimated 30,000 refugees have passed through Macedonia, another step in their uncertain search for a better life in western Europe. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad eat pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad eat pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad eat pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A building, that was destroyed in past Israeli shelling, is seen in the background as Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A building, that was destroyed in past Israeli shelling, is seen in the background as Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A building, that was destroyed in past Israeli shelling, is seen in the background as Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People react to a sudden volley of gunfire near the scene where Garland Tyree barricaded himself in his home after shooting a New York Fire Department lieutenant, in Staten Island, New York August 14, 2015. The man, identified by Police Commissioner Bill Bratton as Tyree Garland, 38, but identified in court records as Garland Tyree, also known as "S.I.", is dead, police said on Friday. He died after barricading himself for six hours in his Staten Island home, which he torched to thwart authorities trying to arrest him at 5:45 a.m. for a federal parole violation, police said. The firefighter, who has not yet been identified by officials, was shot twice and wounded by the man, who used an assault rifle, Bratton said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People react to a sudden volley of gunfire near the scene where Garland Tyree barricaded himself in his home after shooting a New York Fire Department lieutenant, in Staten Island, New York August 14, 2015. The man, identified by Police Commissioner...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People react to a sudden volley of gunfire near the scene where Garland Tyree barricaded himself in his home after shooting a New York Fire Department lieutenant, in Staten Island, New York August 14, 2015. The man, identified by Police Commissioner Bill Bratton as Tyree Garland, 38, but identified in court records as Garland Tyree, also known as "S.I.", is dead, police said on Friday. He died after barricading himself for six hours in his Staten Island home, which he torched to thwart authorities trying to arrest him at 5:45 a.m. for a federal parole violation, police said. The firefighter, who has not yet been identified by officials, was shot twice and wounded by the man, who used an assault rifle, Bratton said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. marines raise the U.S. flag while watched over by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C, at lectern, back to camera) at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. U.S. Marines raised the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years on Friday, symbolically ushering in an era of renewed diplomatic relations between the two Cold War-era foes. REUTERS/Stringer

U.S. marines raise the U.S. flag while watched over by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C, at lectern, back to camera) at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. U.S. Marines raised the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years on Friday, symbolically ushering in an era of renewed diplomatic relations between the two Cold War-era foes.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
U.S. marines raise the U.S. flag while watched over by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C, at lectern, back to camera) at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. U.S. Marines raised the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years on Friday, symbolically ushering in an era of renewed diplomatic relations between the two Cold War-era foes. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump answers a question at a news conference before a campaign rally in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump answers a question at a news conference before a campaign rally in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump answers a question at a news conference before a campaign rally in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors reenact the famous picture of a sailor kissing a nurse on the 70th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, near a replica sculpture in New York's Times Square August 14, 2015. The replica is being displayed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the iconic photograph of the most famous kiss in American history that was captured between an American sailor and nurse on August 14, 1945, marking the end of World War Two. The actors are hired by a tour bus company to pose for groups to photograph. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Actors reenact the famous picture of a sailor kissing a nurse on the 70th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, near a replica sculpture in New York's Times Square August 14, 2015. The replica is being displayed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Actors reenact the famous picture of a sailor kissing a nurse on the 70th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, near a replica sculpture in New York's Times Square August 14, 2015. The replica is being displayed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the iconic photograph of the most famous kiss in American history that was captured between an American sailor and nurse on August 14, 1945, marking the end of World War Two. The actors are hired by a tour bus company to pose for groups to photograph. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Firefighters run as smoke rises at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. Investigators searched for clues on Friday to identify what caused two huge explosions at a warehouse storing volatile chemicals at a busy port in northeast China, as foreign and local companies assessed the damage to their operations. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Firefighters run as smoke rises at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. Investigators searched for clues on Friday to identify what caused two huge explosions at a warehouse storing volatile chemicals at a busy port in northeast China, as foreign and local companies assessed the damage to their operations.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Firefighters run as smoke rises at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. Investigators searched for clues on Friday to identify what caused two huge explosions at a warehouse storing volatile chemicals at a busy port in northeast China, as foreign and local companies assessed the damage to their operations. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos reacts as deputies attempt to disrupt his speech during a night parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, early August 14, 2015. Greek lawmakers debated a draft bill on the latest bailout deal, which the government hopes will be approved ahead of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Friday. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos reacts as deputies attempt to disrupt his speech during a night parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, early August 14, 2015. Greek lawmakers debated a draft bill on the latest bailout deal, which the government hopes will be approved ahead of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Friday.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos reacts as deputies attempt to disrupt his speech during a night parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, early August 14, 2015. Greek lawmakers debated a draft bill on the latest bailout deal, which the government hopes will be approved ahead of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Friday. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Workers place the seal of The United States of America on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry travels to Cuba on Friday to raise the U.S. flag at the recently restored American embassy in Havana, another symbolic step in the thawing of relations between the two Cold War-era foes. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Workers place the seal of The United States of America on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry travels to Cuba on Friday to raise the U.S. flag at the recently restored American embassy in Havana, another symbolic step in the thawing of relations between the two Cold War-era foes.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Workers place the seal of The United States of America on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry travels to Cuba on Friday to raise the U.S. flag at the recently restored American embassy in Havana, another symbolic step in the thawing of relations between the two Cold War-era foes. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Benjamin Aceituno reaches for a photo frame of his son Juan Carlos Aceituno, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the town of the Ermita outside Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 12, 2015. A group of Argentine forensic scientists have gathered in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, hoping to help provide answers on the fate of the missing by building a DNA database from family members of those who have gone missing on the trek north. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Benjamin Aceituno reaches for a photo frame of his son Juan Carlos Aceituno, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the town of the Ermita outside Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 12, 2015. A group of Argentine forensic...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Benjamin Aceituno reaches for a photo frame of his son Juan Carlos Aceituno, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the town of the Ermita outside Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 12, 2015. A group of Argentine forensic scientists have gathered in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, hoping to help provide answers on the fate of the missing by building a DNA database from family members of those who have gone missing on the trek north. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece, August 13, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People are pictured through a damaged window of a house, near the site of Thursday's car bomb attack in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 14, 2015. There were no casualties from the blast which was located near a mosque, according to police and medics. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People are pictured through a damaged window of a house, near the site of Thursday's car bomb attack in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 14, 2015. There were no casualties from the blast which was located near a mosque, according to police and medics.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People are pictured through a damaged window of a house, near the site of Thursday's car bomb attack in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 14, 2015. There were no casualties from the blast which was located near a mosque, according to police and medics. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Palestinians spray soap as they celebrate during a mass wedding for 53 couples in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 13, 2015. The wedding was funded by the Islamic Society. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians spray soap as they celebrate during a mass wedding for 53 couples in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 13, 2015. The wedding was funded by the Islamic Society.

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Palestinians spray soap as they celebrate during a mass wedding for 53 couples in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 13, 2015. The wedding was funded by the Islamic Society. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Aug 13, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Lawn mowers work on the 11th fairway before the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, August 13, 2015. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Lawn mowers work on the 11th fairway before the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, August 13, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Aug 13, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Lawn mowers work on the 11th fairway before the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, August 13, 2015. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Protesters take part in "Artists Take Fight Against Police Murders" in New York's Times Square August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Protesters take part in "Artists Take Fight Against Police Murders" in New York's Times Square August 13, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Protesters take part in "Artists Take Fight Against Police Murders" in New York's Times Square August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators clash with the police during a march in Quito, Ecuador, August 13, 2015. Dozens of workers, union leaders and indigenous Ecuadorians on Thursday blocked roads to Quito with branches and rocks to protest President Rafael Correa's plans to hike taxes and reform the constitution to allow indefinite presidential re-election. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Demonstrators clash with the police during a march in Quito, Ecuador, August 13, 2015. Dozens of workers, union leaders and indigenous Ecuadorians on Thursday blocked roads to Quito with branches and rocks to protest President Rafael Correa's plans to hike taxes and reform the constitution to allow indefinite presidential re-election.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Demonstrators clash with the police during a march in Quito, Ecuador, August 13, 2015. Dozens of workers, union leaders and indigenous Ecuadorians on Thursday blocked roads to Quito with branches and rocks to protest President Rafael Correa's plans to hike taxes and reform the constitution to allow indefinite presidential re-election. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Joshua Reyes, 3, (C), sleeps between his parents during a concert in honour of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro for his birthday at the Anti-Imperialist stage in Havana, August 12, 2015.REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Joshua Reyes, 3, (C), sleeps between his parents during a concert in honour of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro for his birthday at the Anti-Imperialist stage in Havana, August 12, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Joshua Reyes, 3, (C), sleeps between his parents during a concert in honour of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro for his birthday at the Anti-Imperialist stage in Havana, August 12, 2015.REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watching during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watching during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle.

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watching during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth passes through a stream of space debris left by comet Swift-Tuttle. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A young Palestinian crawls under a barbed wire during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by Islamic Jihad movement, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A young Palestinian crawls under a barbed wire during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by Islamic Jihad movement, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 13, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A young Palestinian crawls under a barbed wire during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by Islamic Jihad movement, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Models get ready backstage during the Islamic Fashion Festival at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Models get ready backstage during the Islamic Fashion Festival at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 13, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Models get ready backstage during the Islamic Fashion Festival at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Coral reefs and marine fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. Wadi Al-Hitan holds an impressive collection of fossils and bones, some of which date back over 40 million years. The entire site resembles an open-air museum with marked trails and itineraries that visitors can follow to admire the fossils and rock formations that extend over a vast area. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Coral reefs and marine fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. Wadi Al-Hitan holds an impressive...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Coral reefs and marine fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. Wadi Al-Hitan holds an impressive collection of fossils and bones, some of which date back over 40 million years. The entire site resembles an open-air museum with marked trails and itineraries that visitors can follow to admire the fossils and rock formations that extend over a vast area. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro, Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sit together in a van in Havana, August 13, 2015. Fidel Castro is celebrating his 89th birthday on August 13. Cilia Flores (rear L), wife of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Dalia Soto del Valle (rear R, seated behind Castro), wife of Fidel Castro, are seated in the back of the van. REUTERS/Agencia Boliviana de Informacion

Cuba's former President Fidel Castro, Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sit together in a van in Havana, August 13, 2015. Fidel Castro is celebrating his 89th birthday on August 13. Cilia Flores (rear L), wife...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro, Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sit together in a van in Havana, August 13, 2015. Fidel Castro is celebrating his 89th birthday on August 13. Cilia Flores (rear L), wife of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Dalia Soto del Valle (rear R, seated behind Castro), wife of Fidel Castro, are seated in the back of the van. REUTERS/Agencia Boliviana de Informacion
A German federal police officer is helped by a colleague to adjust his protective suit during a security drill at Schoenefeld airport near Berlin, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

A German federal police officer is helped by a colleague to adjust his protective suit during a security drill at Schoenefeld airport near Berlin, August 12, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A German federal police officer is helped by a colleague to adjust his protective suit during a security drill at Schoenefeld airport near Berlin, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Demonstrators clash with police during a march in Quito, Ecuador, August 13, 2015. Dozens of workers, union leaders and indigenous Ecuadorians on Thursday blocked roads to Quito with branches and rocks to protest President Rafael Correa's plans to hike taxes and reform the constitution to allow indefinite presidential re-election. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Demonstrators clash with police during a march in Quito, Ecuador, August 13, 2015. Dozens of workers, union leaders and indigenous Ecuadorians on Thursday blocked roads to Quito with branches and rocks to protest President Rafael Correa's plans to hike taxes and reform the constitution to allow indefinite presidential re-election.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Demonstrators clash with police during a march in Quito, Ecuador, August 13, 2015. Dozens of workers, union leaders and indigenous Ecuadorians on Thursday blocked roads to Quito with branches and rocks to protest President Rafael Correa's plans to hike taxes and reform the constitution to allow indefinite presidential re-election. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Smoke rises next to a damaged building at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. Investigators searched for clues on Friday to identify what caused two huge explosions at a warehouse storing volatile chemicals at a busy port in northeast China, as foreign and local companies assessed the damage to their operations. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Smoke rises next to a damaged building at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. Investigators searched for clues on Friday to identify what caused two huge explosions at a warehouse storing volatile chemicals at a busy port in northeast China, as foreign and local companies assessed the damage to their operations.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Smoke rises next to a damaged building at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. Investigators searched for clues on Friday to identify what caused two huge explosions at a warehouse storing volatile chemicals at a busy port in northeast China, as foreign and local companies assessed the damage to their operations. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Sri Lanka's Jehan Mubarak (L) and India's Rohit Sharma watch as a monkey runs past them middle of the ground during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Jehan Mubarak (L) and India's Rohit Sharma watch as a monkey runs past them middle of the ground during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Sri Lanka's Jehan Mubarak (L) and India's Rohit Sharma watch as a monkey runs past them middle of the ground during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Businessmen are reflected in a fountain as they stand outside an office building in Tokyo, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Businessmen are reflected in a fountain as they stand outside an office building in Tokyo, August 14, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Businessmen are reflected in a fountain as they stand outside an office building in Tokyo, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman (R) hugs his wife Tracy in front of the gate of Cipinang prison shortly after he released from prison in Jakarta, August 14, 2015. An Indonesian court will free two international school teachers who were jailed for sexually abusing students, the pair's lawyer and the brother of one the teachers said on Friday, in a case that critics say was fraught with irregularities. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman (R) hugs his wife Tracy in front of the gate of Cipinang prison shortly after he released from prison in Jakarta, August 14, 2015. An Indonesian court will free two international school teachers who were jailed for...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman (R) hugs his wife Tracy in front of the gate of Cipinang prison shortly after he released from prison in Jakarta, August 14, 2015. An Indonesian court will free two international school teachers who were jailed for sexually abusing students, the pair's lawyer and the brother of one the teachers said on Friday, in a case that critics say was fraught with irregularities. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
View Next
Trending Collections

