A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A migrant boy reacts after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. In the past month, an estimated 30,000 refugees have passed...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush and Iowa Governor Terry Branstad eat pork chops at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A building, that was destroyed in past Israeli shelling, is seen in the background as Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean Sea in the northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People react to a sudden volley of gunfire near the scene where Garland Tyree barricaded himself in his home after shooting a New York Fire Department lieutenant, in Staten Island, New York August 14, 2015. The man, identified by Police Commissioner...more
U.S. marines raise the U.S. flag while watched over by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C, at lectern, back to camera) at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, August 14, 2015. U.S. Marines raised the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump answers a question at a news conference before a campaign rally in Hampton, New Hampshire August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actors reenact the famous picture of a sailor kissing a nurse on the 70th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, near a replica sculpture in New York's Times Square August 14, 2015. The replica is being displayed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of...more
Firefighters run as smoke rises at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. Investigators searched for clues on Friday to identify what caused two huge explosions at a warehouse storing volatile...more
Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos reacts as deputies attempt to disrupt his speech during a night parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, early August 14, 2015. Greek lawmakers debated a draft bill on the latest bailout deal, which the...more
Workers place the seal of The United States of America on the wall at the main entrance of the U.S. embassy in Havana, August 14, 2015. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry travels to Cuba on Friday to raise the U.S. flag at the recently restored...more
Benjamin Aceituno reaches for a photo frame of his son Juan Carlos Aceituno, who disappeared during his journey through Mexico to reach the U.S., at the town of the Ermita outside Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 12, 2015. A group of Argentine forensic...more
A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People are pictured through a damaged window of a house, near the site of Thursday's car bomb attack in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 14, 2015. There were no casualties from the blast which was located near a mosque, according to police and medics....more
Palestinians spray soap as they celebrate during a mass wedding for 53 couples in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 13, 2015. The wedding was funded by the Islamic Society. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Aug 13, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Lawn mowers work on the 11th fairway before the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, August 13, 2015. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Protesters take part in "Artists Take Fight Against Police Murders" in New York's Times Square August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators clash with the police during a march in Quito, Ecuador, August 13, 2015. Dozens of workers, union leaders and indigenous Ecuadorians on Thursday blocked roads to Quito with branches and rocks to protest President Rafael Correa's plans...more
Joshua Reyes, 3, (C), sleeps between his parents during a concert in honour of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro for his birthday at the Anti-Imperialist stage in Havana, August 12, 2015.REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watching during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. The Perseid meteor shower is sparked every August when the Earth...more
A young Palestinian crawls under a barbed wire during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by Islamic Jihad movement, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Models get ready backstage during the Islamic Fashion Festival at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Coral reefs and marine fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. Wadi Al-Hitan holds an impressive...more
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro, Bolivia's President Evo Morales and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sit together in a van in Havana, August 13, 2015. Fidel Castro is celebrating his 89th birthday on August 13. Cilia Flores (rear L), wife...more
A German federal police officer is helped by a colleague to adjust his protective suit during a security drill at Schoenefeld airport near Berlin, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Demonstrators clash with police during a march in Quito, Ecuador, August 13, 2015. Dozens of workers, union leaders and indigenous Ecuadorians on Thursday blocked roads to Quito with branches and rocks to protest President Rafael Correa's plans to...more
Smoke rises next to a damaged building at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. Investigators searched for clues on Friday to identify what caused two huge explosions at a warehouse storing volatile...more
Sri Lanka's Jehan Mubarak (L) and India's Rohit Sharma watch as a monkey runs past them middle of the ground during the third day of their first test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Businessmen are reflected in a fountain as they stand outside an office building in Tokyo, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman (R) hugs his wife Tracy in front of the gate of Cipinang prison shortly after he released from prison in Jakarta, August 14, 2015. An Indonesian court will free two international school teachers who were jailed for...more
A survivor talk on his mobile phone at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
