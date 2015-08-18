Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 18, 2015 | 1:15am BST

Editor's choice

A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration, with numbers surging in the summer when calmer weather makes the voyage marginally less risky. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration, with numbers surging in the summer when calmer weather makes the voyage marginally less risky. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 31
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the center of the Thai capital, killing at least 12 people, police and a rescue worker said. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the center of the Thai...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the center of the Thai capital, killing at least 12 people, police and a rescue worker said. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 31
Masked members of YDG-H, youth wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), sit next to their weapons in Silvan, near the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 17, 2015. The PKK has attacked military targets on a near-daily basis since the Turkish government launched air strikes on rebel camps in northern Iraq on July 25, wrecking a two-year-old ceasefire. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Masked members of YDG-H, youth wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), sit next to their weapons in Silvan, near the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 17, 2015. The PKK has attacked military targets on a near-daily basis...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Masked members of YDG-H, youth wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), sit next to their weapons in Silvan, near the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 17, 2015. The PKK has attacked military targets on a near-daily basis since the Turkish government launched air strikes on rebel camps in northern Iraq on July 25, wrecking a two-year-old ceasefire. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
3 / 31
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. Billionaire Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took a break from the campaign trial on Monday as he reported for jury duty in New York. The real estate mogul's service came after a state judge in March fined him $250 for failing to respond to summonses to serve jury duty five times since 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. Billionaire Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took a break from the campaign trial on...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. Billionaire Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took a break from the campaign trial on Monday as he reported for jury duty in New York. The real estate mogul's service came after a state judge in March fined him $250 for failing to respond to summonses to serve jury duty five times since 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 31
Syrian refugee children look out from their tent during a visit by United Nations (U.N.) Humanitarian Chief and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien to their makeshift settlement in Saadnayel in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Syrian refugee children look out from their tent during a visit by United Nations (U.N.) Humanitarian Chief and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien to their makeshift settlement in Saadnayel in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley August 17, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Syrian refugee children look out from their tent during a visit by United Nations (U.N.) Humanitarian Chief and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien to their makeshift settlement in Saadnayel in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
5 / 31
Refugees struggle for goods delivered by private people outside the asylum processing center in Traiskirchen, Austria, August 17, 2015. Austria's treatment of asylum seekers at the center near Vienna is "scandalous", Amnesty International said on Friday, accusing the country of neglecting homeless and hungry migrants who are flocking in record numbers to western Europe. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Refugees struggle for goods delivered by private people outside the asylum processing center in Traiskirchen, Austria, August 17, 2015. Austria's treatment of asylum seekers at the center near Vienna is "scandalous", Amnesty International said on...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Refugees struggle for goods delivered by private people outside the asylum processing center in Traiskirchen, Austria, August 17, 2015. Austria's treatment of asylum seekers at the center near Vienna is "scandalous", Amnesty International said on Friday, accusing the country of neglecting homeless and hungry migrants who are flocking in record numbers to western Europe. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
6 / 31
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. For the young girls learning to jump and plie, the dance studio provides a way forward and out of the difficult environment they have grown up in. Brazil is one of the world's highest consuming countries of crack cocaine, and Cracolandia, or "Crack Land", located in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, is one of the most intense and brutal hubs. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. For the young girls learning to jump and plie, the dance studio provides a way...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. For the young girls learning to jump and plie, the dance studio provides a way forward and out of the difficult environment they have grown up in. Brazil is one of the world's highest consuming countries of crack cocaine, and Cracolandia, or "Crack Land", located in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, is one of the most intense and brutal hubs. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 31
Men attempt to climb a greased pole to retrieve prizes at the top during celebrations to mark Indonesia's 70th independence anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sigid Kurniawan/Antara Foto

Men attempt to climb a greased pole to retrieve prizes at the top during celebrations to mark Indonesia's 70th independence anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sigid Kurniawan/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Men attempt to climb a greased pole to retrieve prizes at the top during celebrations to mark Indonesia's 70th independence anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sigid Kurniawan/Antara Foto
Close
8 / 31
An injured man walks away as rescue workers search after a blast near the home of the home minister of Punjab province, Shuja Khanzada, in Attock, Pakistan, August 16, 2015. The bomb killed Khanzada and at least eight others when it destroyed the minister's home on Sunday in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's political heartland, rescue officials said. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

An injured man walks away as rescue workers search after a blast near the home of the home minister of Punjab province, Shuja Khanzada, in Attock, Pakistan, August 16, 2015. The bomb killed Khanzada and at least eight others when it destroyed the...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
An injured man walks away as rescue workers search after a blast near the home of the home minister of Punjab province, Shuja Khanzada, in Attock, Pakistan, August 16, 2015. The bomb killed Khanzada and at least eight others when it destroyed the minister's home on Sunday in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's political heartland, rescue officials said. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Close
9 / 31
A couple holds up their hands after their wedding in San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 16, 2015. Some 60 couples wed in a mass ceremony in celebration of the June 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A couple holds up their hands after their wedding in San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 16, 2015. Some 60 couples wed in a mass ceremony in celebration of the June 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A couple holds up their hands after their wedding in San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 16, 2015. Some 60 couples wed in a mass ceremony in celebration of the June 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
10 / 31
Rescuers stand near damaged vehicles close to the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. Many operations have resumed at China's Tianjin port, trade sources said, after explosions last week that killed more than 100 people and disrupted business at what is an important oil, gas and bulk import harbor for Asia's biggest economy. The explosions on August 12 led to the disruption of all chemical and oil tanker discharges at the port, and imports of iron ore were also affected. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Rescuers stand near damaged vehicles close to the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. Many operations have resumed at China's Tianjin port, trade sources said, after explosions last week that...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Rescuers stand near damaged vehicles close to the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. Many operations have resumed at China's Tianjin port, trade sources said, after explosions last week that killed more than 100 people and disrupted business at what is an important oil, gas and bulk import harbor for Asia's biggest economy. The explosions on August 12 led to the disruption of all chemical and oil tanker discharges at the port, and imports of iron ore were also affected. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 31
A Palestinian girl sitting in a bus reacts as she waits with her family to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Monday for four days to allow Palestinians to travel in and out of the Gaza Strip for the first time in around two months, officials said. Gaza, a small impoverished coastal enclave, is under blockade by neighbouring Israel, and Egypt has kept its Rafah crossing largely shut since Cairo's Islamist president was toppled by the army in 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl sitting in a bus reacts as she waits with her family to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Monday for four days to...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A Palestinian girl sitting in a bus reacts as she waits with her family to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Monday for four days to allow Palestinians to travel in and out of the Gaza Strip for the first time in around two months, officials said. Gaza, a small impoverished coastal enclave, is under blockade by neighbouring Israel, and Egypt has kept its Rafah crossing largely shut since Cairo's Islamist president was toppled by the army in 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
12 / 31
The group Fifth Harmony poses backstage with their award for Choice Music Group: Female at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The group Fifth Harmony poses backstage with their award for Choice Music Group: Female at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
The group Fifth Harmony poses backstage with their award for Choice Music Group: Female at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 31
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian activist during a protest in support of a hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner, Mohammed Allan, in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 16, 2015. A Palestinian detainee in the ninth week of his hunger strike fell unconscious at an Israeli hospital on Friday in a case that could test Israel's new force-feeding law. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian activist during a protest in support of a hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner, Mohammed Allan, in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 16, 2015. A Palestinian detainee in the ninth week of his...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian activist during a protest in support of a hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner, Mohammed Allan, in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 16, 2015. A Palestinian detainee in the ninth week of his hunger strike fell unconscious at an Israeli hospital on Friday in a case that could test Israel's new force-feeding law. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 31
A local resident stands in a flat that, according to locals, was damaged by recent shelling, on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A local resident stands in a flat that, according to locals, was damaged by recent shelling, on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
A local resident stands in a flat that, according to locals, was damaged by recent shelling, on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
15 / 31
Children play within an inflatable playground at a public square in Valparaiso, Chile August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Children play within an inflatable playground at a public square in Valparaiso, Chile August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Children play within an inflatable playground at a public square in Valparaiso, Chile August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
16 / 31
Members of the Australian team celebrate after winning their Netball World Cup final game against New Zealand in Sydney, Australia, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Members of the Australian team celebrate after winning their Netball World Cup final game against New Zealand in Sydney, Australia, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Members of the Australian team celebrate after winning their Netball World Cup final game against New Zealand in Sydney, Australia, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 31
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling for her impeachment, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial centre, Brazil, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling for her impeachment, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial centre, Brazil, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling for her impeachment, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial centre, Brazil, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 31
Asylum seekers wait in front of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) at Berlin's Spandau district, Germany, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Asylum seekers wait in front of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) at Berlin's Spandau district, Germany, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Asylum seekers wait in front of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) at Berlin's Spandau district, Germany, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
19 / 31
Indonesian Air Force jets fly past the National Monument (Monas) to mark the country's 70th independence anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian Air Force jets fly past the National Monument (Monas) to mark the country's 70th independence anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Indonesian Air Force jets fly past the National Monument (Monas) to mark the country's 70th independence anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
20 / 31
A girl walks through floodwaters caused by the heavy rainfall flowing from the swollen Bagmati River, which entered a slum in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl walks through floodwaters caused by the heavy rainfall flowing from the swollen Bagmati River, which entered a slum in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A girl walks through floodwaters caused by the heavy rainfall flowing from the swollen Bagmati River, which entered a slum in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
21 / 31
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
22 / 31
NBA basketball player LeBron James shakes hands with Chinese former basketball player Yao Ming during a basketball promotional event in Shanghai, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

NBA basketball player LeBron James shakes hands with Chinese former basketball player Yao Ming during a basketball promotional event in Shanghai, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
NBA basketball player LeBron James shakes hands with Chinese former basketball player Yao Ming during a basketball promotional event in Shanghai, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
23 / 31
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army anti-chemical warfare corps, wearing gas masks, examine a container at the site of Wednesday night's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. Chinese soldiers and rescue workers in gas masks and hazard suits searched for toxic materials in China's port of Tianjin on Sunday, days after explosions flattened part of a national development zone. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army anti-chemical warfare corps, wearing gas masks, examine a container at the site of Wednesday night's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. Chinese soldiers and rescue workers in...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army anti-chemical warfare corps, wearing gas masks, examine a container at the site of Wednesday night's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. Chinese soldiers and rescue workers in gas masks and hazard suits searched for toxic materials in China's port of Tianjin on Sunday, days after explosions flattened part of a national development zone. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
24 / 31
Jason Day walks off the 18th green with his son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, August 16, 2015. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Day walks off the 18th green with his son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, August 16, 2015. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Jason Day walks off the 18th green with his son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, August 16, 2015. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 31
People crowd on a beach to escape the summer heat on a hazy day in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People crowd on a beach to escape the summer heat on a hazy day in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
People crowd on a beach to escape the summer heat on a hazy day in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 31
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders listen to his remarks during a campaign stop in Marion, Iowa, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders listen to his remarks during a campaign stop in Marion, Iowa, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders listen to his remarks during a campaign stop in Marion, Iowa, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
27 / 31
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. Many operations have resumed at China's Tianjin port, trade sources said, after explosions last week that killed more than 100 people and disrupted business at what is an important oil, gas and bulk import harbor for Asia's biggest economy. The explosions on Aug. 12 led to the disruption of all chemical and oil tanker discharges at the port, and imports of iron ore were also affected. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. Many operations have resumed at China's Tianjin port, trade sources said, after explosions last week that...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. Many operations have resumed at China's Tianjin port, trade sources said, after explosions last week that killed more than 100 people and disrupted business at what is an important oil, gas and bulk import harbor for Asia's biggest economy. The explosions on Aug. 12 led to the disruption of all chemical and oil tanker discharges at the port, and imports of iron ore were also affected. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
28 / 31
Nina Dobrev removes her fake fangs as she accepts the award for choice TV actress Sci-fi fantasy for her role in "The Vampire Diaries" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nina Dobrev removes her fake fangs as she accepts the award for choice TV actress Sci-fi fantasy for her role in "The Vampire Diaries" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Nina Dobrev removes her fake fangs as she accepts the award for choice TV actress Sci-fi fantasy for her role in "The Vampire Diaries" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 31
Demonstrators shout nationalist slogans during a protest against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 16, 2015. A Turkish soldier and three Kurdish militants were killed in a clash in eastern Turkey on Sunday, security sources said. The fighting between Turkish special forces and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) took place in a rural area of Kars province, they said. One soldier was also wounded. The PKK has attacked military targets on a near-daily basis since the Turkish government launched air strikes on rebel camps in northern Iraq on July 25, wrecking a two-year-old ceasefire. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Demonstrators shout nationalist slogans during a protest against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 16, 2015. A Turkish soldier and three Kurdish militants were killed in a clash in eastern Turkey on Sunday, security...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Demonstrators shout nationalist slogans during a protest against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 16, 2015. A Turkish soldier and three Kurdish militants were killed in a clash in eastern Turkey on Sunday, security sources said. The fighting between Turkish special forces and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) took place in a rural area of Kars province, they said. One soldier was also wounded. The PKK has attacked military targets on a near-daily basis since the Turkish government launched air strikes on rebel camps in northern Iraq on July 25, wrecking a two-year-old ceasefire. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
30 / 31
A competitor jumps from the old bridge during a cliff diving competition in Kanal ob Soci, Slovenia, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A competitor jumps from the old bridge during a cliff diving competition in Kanal ob Soci, Slovenia, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
A competitor jumps from the old bridge during a cliff diving competition in Kanal ob Soci, Slovenia, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Aug 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Aug 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Aug 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures