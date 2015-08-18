Editor's choice
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred meters from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have...more
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the center of the Thai...more
Masked members of YDG-H, youth wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), sit next to their weapons in Silvan, near the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 17, 2015. The PKK has attacked military targets on a near-daily basis...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. Billionaire Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took a break from the campaign trial on...more
Syrian refugee children look out from their tent during a visit by United Nations (U.N.) Humanitarian Chief and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien to their makeshift settlement in Saadnayel in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley August 17, 2015....more
Refugees struggle for goods delivered by private people outside the asylum processing center in Traiskirchen, Austria, August 17, 2015. Austria's treatment of asylum seekers at the center near Vienna is "scandalous", Amnesty International said on...more
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. For the young girls learning to jump and plie, the dance studio provides a way...more
Men attempt to climb a greased pole to retrieve prizes at the top during celebrations to mark Indonesia's 70th independence anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sigid Kurniawan/Antara Foto
An injured man walks away as rescue workers search after a blast near the home of the home minister of Punjab province, Shuja Khanzada, in Attock, Pakistan, August 16, 2015. The bomb killed Khanzada and at least eight others when it destroyed the...more
A couple holds up their hands after their wedding in San Juan, Puerto Rico, August 16, 2015. Some 60 couples wed in a mass ceremony in celebration of the June 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the...more
Rescuers stand near damaged vehicles close to the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. Many operations have resumed at China's Tianjin port, trade sources said, after explosions last week that...more
A Palestinian girl sitting in a bus reacts as she waits with her family to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip August 17, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Monday for four days to...more
The group Fifth Harmony poses backstage with their award for Choice Music Group: Female at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian activist during a protest in support of a hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner, Mohammed Allan, in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 16, 2015. A Palestinian detainee in the ninth week of his...more
A local resident stands in a flat that, according to locals, was damaged by recent shelling, on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Children play within an inflatable playground at a public square in Valparaiso, Chile August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Members of the Australian team celebrate after winning their Netball World Cup final game against New Zealand in Sydney, Australia, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, part of nationwide protests calling for her impeachment, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial centre, Brazil, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Asylum seekers wait in front of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) at Berlin's Spandau district, Germany, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Indonesian Air Force jets fly past the National Monument (Monas) to mark the country's 70th independence anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A girl walks through floodwaters caused by the heavy rainfall flowing from the swollen Bagmati River, which entered a slum in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NBA basketball player LeBron James shakes hands with Chinese former basketball player Yao Ming during a basketball promotional event in Shanghai, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army anti-chemical warfare corps, wearing gas masks, examine a container at the site of Wednesday night's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. Chinese soldiers and rescue workers in...more
Jason Day walks off the 18th green with his son Dash Day after winning the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, August 16, 2015. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
People crowd on a beach to escape the summer heat on a hazy day in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders listen to his remarks during a campaign stop in Marion, Iowa, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. Many operations have resumed at China's Tianjin port, trade sources said, after explosions last week that...more
Nina Dobrev removes her fake fangs as she accepts the award for choice TV actress Sci-fi fantasy for her role in "The Vampire Diaries" during the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators shout nationalist slogans during a protest against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 16, 2015. A Turkish soldier and three Kurdish militants were killed in a clash in eastern Turkey on Sunday, security...more
A competitor jumps from the old bridge during a cliff diving competition in Kanal ob Soci, Slovenia, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.