A woman waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, August 18, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Monday for four days to allow Palestinians to travel in and out...more

A woman waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, August 18, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Monday for four days to allow Palestinians to travel in and out of the Gaza Strip for the first time in around two months, officials said. Gaza, a small impoverished coastal enclave, is under blockade by neighbouring Israel, and Egypt has kept its Rafah crossing largely shut since Cairo's Islamist president was toppled by the army in 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close