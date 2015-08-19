Editor's choice
A burning pile of marijuana and other drugs are being incinerated at a camp of the Mexican Army's 28th infantry battalion in Tijuana, Mexico, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Guests have breakfast as another guest climbs at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. Tourists taking on an arduous climb up the steep cliff face of Peru's Sacred Valley are being rewarded for their...more
The remains of a home burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire are seen in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. The U.S. Army mobilized soldiers on Monday to reinforce civilian fire fighters stretched thin by dozens of major wildfires roaring largely...more
Ants carry a leaf with a slogan reading "Merkel, Help!", a reference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the zoo in Cologne, Germany August 18, 2015. Some of the zoo's 500,000 leaf-cutting ants carry laser-cut leaves with slogans during a campaign...more
The dancing lights of the aurora borealis is shown as the sun emerges from behind the earth as seen from the International Space Station August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA/Handout
A foreign fishing boat confiscated for illegal fishing is blown up by the Indonesian Navy off of Lemukutan Island, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, August 18, 2015. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries together with the Navy destroyed 38...more
Syrian refugee children look out from their tent at a makeshift settlement in Saadnayel in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Experts investigate the Erawan shrine at the site of a deadly blast in central Bangkok, August 18, 2015. A bomb blast at a popular shrine in Bangkok that killed 22 people including eight foreigners did not match the tactics used by separatist rebels...more
A boy plays as he holds onto a taxi through the flooded banks of river Ganges after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
New York Yankees starting pitcher Bryan Mitchell reacts after being hit in the face by a baseball against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Yankee Stadium, August 17, 2015. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session, which is based on a scenario to defend or retake islands in Japanese territory, near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba,...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. Trump took a break from the campaign trial on Monday as he reported for jury duty in New York. The real...more
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital,...more
Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker shows off his pork chop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Masked members of YDG-H, youth wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, sit next to their weapons in Silvan, near the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 17, 2015. The PKK has attacked military targets on a near-daily basis since the...more
Surfer Arlen Macpherson sits on his board, which has an electronic shark repellent device installed, at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. A spate of shark attacks in Australia has left some of world's top surfing beaches deserted...more
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. Many operations have resumed at China's Tianjin port, trade sources said, after explosions last week that...more
Broken glass from the blast is pictured near the site of a deadly blast in central Bangkok, August 18, 2015. A bomb blast at a popular shrine in Bangkok that killed 22 people including eight foreigners did not match the tactics used by separatist...more
Singer Zero of Colombian industrial metal band "Koyi K Utho" performs during the "Rock al Parque" music festival in Bogota, Colombia, August 16, 2015. About 420,000 people are expected to attend the free three-day festival. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Refugees struggle for goods delivered by private people outside the asylum processing centre in Traiskirchen, Austria, August 17, 2015. Austria's treatment of asylum seekers at the centre near Vienna is "scandalous", Amnesty International said on...more
A young girl rides a van on her way to a ballet lesson at the New Dreams dance studio, through the rough Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2015. Brazil is one of the world's highest consuming...more
A woman waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, August 18, 2015. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Monday for four days to allow Palestinians to travel in and out...more
A man paddles a boat in a canal on a hot summer day in Tokyo, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hearses leave the church where a funeral was held for eight family members who were shot dead more than a week ago in Houston, Texas, August 17, 2015. David Conley, 48, has been charged with capital murder for shooting his former girlfriend, Valerie...more
Men attempt to climb a greased pole to retrieve prizes at the top during celebrations to mark Indonesia's 70th independence anniversary in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sigid Kurniawan/Antara Foto
Firefighters prepare to battle the Wolverine wildfire near Chelan, Washington, in this U.S. Forest Service, August 16, 2015. Wildfires have destroyed 50 homes in north central Idaho while a fire in north-central Washington nearly doubled in size,...more
Authorities investigate the crash site where a twin-engine Sabreliner collided with a single-engine Cessna 172 as both were on approach to land at Brown Field, in Otay Mesa, California, August 17, 2015. The death toll from the mid-air collision...more
Experts investigate debris near the site of a deadly blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 18, 2015. A bomb blast at a popular shrine in Bangkok that killed 22 people including eight foreigners did not match the tactics used by separatist rebels...more
Cast members Owen Wilson, Lake Bell and Pierce Brosnan pose at the premiere of the film "No Escape," in Los Angeles, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A Parsi girl touches the walls of a Parsi fire temple featuring huge carvings of ancient priests during the Parsi New Year day in Mumbai, August 18, 2015. The Parsis, descendants of Persian Zoroastrians, immigrated to the Indian subcontinent more...more
A man cries as he inspects debris while standing outside his damaged house, which according to locals was caused by recent shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, August 17, 2015. Fighting flared between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed...more
