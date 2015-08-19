Editor's choice
A migrant washes as the passenger ship "Eleftherios Venizelos" leaves the port on the Greek island of Kos, August 19, 2015. A passenger ship carrying Syrian refugees set sail from the Greek island of Kos on Wednesday, heading for the mainland as...more
Policewomen mourn during a posthumous tribute for five policemen in Managua, Nicaragua, August 18, 2015. The five policemen were killed by a criminal gang last Saturday along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, according to the National Police....more
A man looks on as a woman who poses for tips wearing body paint and underwear poses for a photo in Times Square in New York, August 18, 2015. New York city officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio are considering measures to curtail the activity,...more
A burning pile of marijuana and other drugs are being incinerated at a camp of the Mexican Army's 28th infantry battalion in Tijuana, Mexico, August 18, 2015. A total of 138.7 tonnes of drugs seized during this administration, including 7 tonnes...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen inside a research bathyscaphe while submerging into the waters of the Black Sea as he takes part in an expedition near Sevastopol, Crimea, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Guests have breakfast as another guest climbs to gather at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. Tourists taking on an arduous climb up the steep cliff face of Peru's Sacred Valley are being rewarded for...more
Surfer Arlen Macpherson sits on his board, which has an electronic shark repellent device installed, at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, August 18, 2015. A spate of shark attacks in Australia has left some of world's top surfing beaches deserted...more
A migrant woman hugs her children, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the International Organisation...more
The remains of a home burnt by the Chelan Complex Fire are seen in Chelan, Washington, August 17, 2015. The U.S. Army mobilized soldiers on Monday to reinforce civilian fire fighters stretched thin by dozens of major wildfires roaring largely...more
A boy plays as he holds onto a taxi through the flooded banks of river Ganges after a heavy downpour caused the rise in water levels in the river in Allahabad, India, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A South Korean soldier takes his position as a man takes photographs of him during an anti-terror drill in Seoul, South Korea, August 19, 2015. South Korea on Wednesday staged a nationwide civil defense drill, called the annual Ulchi Exercise, where...more
A foreign fishing boat confiscated for illegal fishing is blown up by the Indonesian Navy off of Lemukutan Island, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, August 18, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries together...more
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator of Florida Marco Rubio speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An aerial picture of the site of explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. The explosions late last Wednesday in the world's 10th-busiest port in China's industrial northeast, forced the evacuation of thousands of people...more
Divers recover pieces of evidence, for members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), after a man threw an explosive from a bridge at Sathorn pier in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 18, 2015. A man threw a small explosive from a bridge in...more
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. Hindus celebrate the...more
Houthi militants walk on the rubble of the offices of the education ministry's workers union, destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes, in Yemen's northwestern city of Amran, August 19, 2015. A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been bombarding the...more
The coffin containing the body of Indonesian bomb victim Lioe Lie Tjing is pictured at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 19, 2015. Thai police said on Wednesday they had still not established the nationality or...more
A man dressed as Hindu God Ardhnarishwar gets ready to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi, India, August 19, 2015. The ten-day-long Hindu festival is celebrated annually...more
A woman approaches a street stall selling "Free Brady" t-shirts in Boston, August 18, 2015. Lawyers for the NFL and its players union are scheduled to meet in federal court this week to discuss a potential settlement of litigation over New England...more
A baggage carousel is pictured inside the Jaisalmer Airport in desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 13, 2015. Two-and-a-half years after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the airport in Jaisalmer, a small and remote desert...more
Children play with an amusement train ride during heavy rain during the Maralal Camel Derby, Kenya, August 15, 2015. Maralal, a small, arid town about an eight-hour drive north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, holds an annual camel festival, bringing...more
A relative mourns during a posthumous tribute for five policemen in Managua, Nicaragua, August 18, 2015. The five policemen were killed by a criminal gang last Saturday along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, according to the National Police....more
Ants carry a leaf with a slogan reading "Merkel, Help!", a reference of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the zoo in Cologne, Germany, August 18, 2015. Some of the zoo's 500,000 leaf-cutting ants carry laser-cut leaves with slogans during a...more
