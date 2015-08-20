Editor's choice
A municipal police officer throws a stone back at protesting residents of Kampung Pulo after clashes erupted during an eviction in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 20, 2015. Residents facing eviction from a flood-prone part of Indonesia's capital of...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Firefighters attempt to put out a fire at an abandoned building with the protection of St. Louis City Police in St. Louis, Missouri, August 19, 2015. According to eyewitness, protesters demonstrating against a police shooting earlier in the day in...more
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station, August 20, 2015. Thousands of...more
Fishermen on a small boat sail along the rough waves due to strong winds brought by Typhoon Goni, locally named as Ineng, at a Manila bay in Navotas city, north of Manila, August 20, 2015. Typhoon Goni packs a maximum sustained wind of 180kph near...more
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (not pictured) pies left fielder Henry Urrutia (51) after his walk off home run during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, August 19, 2015. Baltimore...more
Tall ships sail during the Sail-In Parade marking the beginning of the Sail Amsterdam 2015 nautical festival, held every five years, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A model who poses for tips wearing body paint and underwear poses for a portrait in Times Square in New York, August 19, 2015. She declined to give her name. New York officials including Governor Andrew Cuomo are considering measures to curtail the...more
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. Hindus celebrate the...more
Suspected members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after they were arrested in a raid in San Salvador, El Salvador, August 19, 2015. A group of 22 suspected members of the 18th Street Gang were arrested by police accused of...more
A H-2B rocket carrying cargo craft for the International Space Station (ISS) called "Kounotori No.5" blasts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern...more
A South Korean soldier takes his position as a man takes photographs of him during an anti-terror drill in Seoul, South Korea, August 19, 2015. South Korea on Wednesday staged a nationwide civil defense drill, called the annual Ulchi Exercise, where...more
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi compares picture of a female patient with her nose after a surgery in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran, August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world,...more
An aerial picture of the site of explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. The explosions late last Wednesday in the world's 10th-busiest port in China's industrial northeast, forced the evacuation of thousands of people...more
Samburu tribesmen stand during the Maralal Camel Derby, Kenya, August 15, 2015. Maralal, a small, arid town about an eight-hour drive north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, holds an annual camel festival, bringing together members of the Samburu,...more
Migrants telephone near a fence topped with barbed wire near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, August 19, 2015. The French interior minister and his British counterpart visit Calais on Thursday to sign a new Franco-British...more
Migrants disembark from a dinghy after their failed attempt to sail off for the Greek island of Kos from the Turkish coastal town of Bodrum, Turkey, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Villagers stand at a road damaged by flooding after a heavy rainstorm in Xuyong county, Luzhou, Sichuan province, August 20, 2015. According to local media, at least 11 people were killed, 13 people are missing due to the rainstorm. REUTERS/Stringer
Audience members listen as former Florida Governor and Republican candidate for president Jeb Bush speaks at a VFW town hall event in Merrimack, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Chinese national Gao Yu Ping (C), who lost his wife and daughter in Monday's deadly blast, cries at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 20, 2015. Thailand's ruling junta on Thursday said a deadly bomb attack at a religious...more
A seaside "funfair" is seen behind a wall in Weston-super-Mare, southwest England, August 19, 2015. Local media reports that the creation is a "dystopian" theme park created by artist Banksy and will open this weekend. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A new group of more than a thousand immigrants wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station, August 20, 2015. Thousands of migrants kept up the wait on in a small Macedonian town in the hope...more
Laurent Ulrich holds a day-old piglet in the nursery part of his pig farm in Kleinfrankenheim, near Strasbourg, France, August 19, 2015. A price boycott by French meat processing firms against higher pork prices threatens to derail a government plan...more
A Palestinian boy takes part in a protest against abducted Palestinians in Sinai, at the gate of Rafah crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip, August 20, 2015. Four Palestinians were abducted in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Wednesday after the...more
