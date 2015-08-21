Editor's choice
A young Syrian girl is wrapped with a thermal blanket at the port of the Lesbos island in Greece, following a rescue operation, August 21, 2015. Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have crossed the Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to...more
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. Three firefighters in Washington state were killed and four injured while battling a wildfire threatening the town of Twisp, officials said on...more
Migrants confront Macedonian police during clashes at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. Macedonian police drove back crowds of migrants and refugees trying to enter from Greece on Friday after a night spent stranded in no-man's land by an...more
Rabbits are seen in a cage, which is placed by authority as a test of the living conditions near the site of last week's blasts at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 19, 2015. According to local media, the animals were alive after being...more
A man weeps in the ruins of his house razed by a fire, in Paranaque, Metro Manila in the Philippines, August 21, 2015. Local government officials said more than 1000 residents were rendered homeless after a fire razed a residential neighbourhood of...more
Authorities investigate the crash site of one of the two Czech-made L-410 planes near the village of Cerveny Kamen, Slovakia, August 21, 2015. Two turbo-prop planes carrying civilian parachutists rehearsing for an air show collided in mid-air in...more
Vessels are shrouded by haze at an anchorage area near the eastern coast of Singapore August 21, 2015. The 3-hour Pollutants Standards Index or PSI reading hit 78 at 5pm on Friday, according to the National Environment Agency. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter takes questions from the media during a news conference about his recent cancer diagnosis and treatment plans, at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, August 20, 2015. Carter said on Thursday he will start...more
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station, August 20, 2015. Thousands of...more
A man walks next to a tree during a dust storm in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at an emergency meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Military Commission, in this undated photo released on August 21, 2015. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops onto a war footing...more
Dead fish are seen on the banks of Haihe river at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 20, 2015. No toxic levels of cyanide have been detected in water samples taken from the Haihe river where the large number of dead fish were spotted on...more
Spanish bullfighter Julian Lopez "El Juli" performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The Syrian area of Quneitra is seen in the background as an out-of-commission Israeli tank parks on a hill, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, August 21, 2015. Israel said it killed four...more
A Palestinian reveller takes part in a colours festival organized by Palestinian activists in the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 20, 2015. The festival is inspired by the Hindu spring festival of Holi. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. A total of 10 giant panda cubs that were born in the centre this year, aging from...more
A CAL FIRE spotter plane monitors the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sierra National Forest, California, August 20, 2015. In California, suffering its worst drought on record, about 2,500 people were forced to flee Christian camps east of Fresno at...more
Then U.S. Army First Lieutenant Kirsten Griest (C) and fellow soldiers participate in combatives training during the Ranger Course on Fort Benning, Georgia, in this handout photograph obtained on August 20, 2015. When Griest and another woman...more
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff listen to the Brazilian national anthem before a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Thai government officials attend a religious ceremony at the Erawan shrine, the site of Monday's deadly blast, in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 21, 2015. Thai government officials and police chiefs attended a religious ceremony on Friday for the...more
Finish player Marcus Kankaanpera (R) of Tappara and Swedish player Mikael Ahlen of Djurgarden IF Hockey fight during their Champions Hockey League Group B match at the Globen arena in Stockholm, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonas Ekstromer TT News Agency
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker talks to Chris Ryan (R) and his three year-old son Brennan during a campaign stop at One Mile West restaurant in Sunapee, New Hampshire, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A group of Thai people release pigeons to mourn for the victims at the Erawan shrine, the site of Monday's deadly blast, in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 21, 2015. Thai government officials and police chiefs attended a religious ceremony on...more
Firefighters attempt to protect a home and outbuildings from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington, August 20, 2015. Three firefighters in Washington state were killed and four injured while battling a wildfire threatening the town of Twisp,...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.