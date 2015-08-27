Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 27, 2015 | 2:05am BST

Editor's choice

Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses on their backs as goats and children followed under the scorching tropical sun, victims of an escalating dispute with Venezuela's government. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses on their backs as goats and children followed under the scorching tropical sun, victims of an escalating dispute with Venezuela's government. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
1 / 28
A woman speaks with a journalist as she is overcome with emotions near a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. Two television journalists were killed during a live broadcast in Virginia on Wednesday, shot by a suspect who was a former employee of the TV station and who called himself a "powder keg" of anger over what he saw as racial discrimination at work and elsewhere in the United States. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A woman speaks with a journalist as she is overcome with emotions near a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. Two television journalists were killed during a live broadcast in Virginia on Wednesday, shot by...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A woman speaks with a journalist as she is overcome with emotions near a memorial outside of the offices for WDBJ7 in Roanoke, Virginia, August 26, 2015. Two television journalists were killed during a live broadcast in Virginia on Wednesday, shot by a suspect who was a former employee of the TV station and who called himself a "powder keg" of anger over what he saw as racial discrimination at work and elsewhere in the United States. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
2 / 28
Migrants wait to get on the train from Macedonian south border near Gevgelija August 26, 2015 to Macedonian north border with Serbia on their way to Western Europe. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants wait to get on the train from Macedonian south border near Gevgelija August 26, 2015 to Macedonian north border with Serbia on their way to Western Europe. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Migrants wait to get on the train from Macedonian south border near Gevgelija August 26, 2015 to Macedonian north border with Serbia on their way to Western Europe. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
3 / 28
Colorado movie massacre gunman James Holmes (2nd R) leaves court for the last time before beginning his life sentence with no chance of parole after a hearing in Centennial, Colorado, August 26, 2015. The judge in the Colorado movie massacre trial will condemn Holmes to 12 life sentences and potentially thousands more years in prison on Wednesday, and is expected to address Holmes directly as the proceedings conclude. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Colorado movie massacre gunman James Holmes (2nd R) leaves court for the last time before beginning his life sentence with no chance of parole after a hearing in Centennial, Colorado, August 26, 2015. The judge in the Colorado movie massacre trial...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Colorado movie massacre gunman James Holmes (2nd R) leaves court for the last time before beginning his life sentence with no chance of parole after a hearing in Centennial, Colorado, August 26, 2015. The judge in the Colorado movie massacre trial will condemn Holmes to 12 life sentences and potentially thousands more years in prison on Wednesday, and is expected to address Holmes directly as the proceedings conclude. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool
Close
4 / 28
Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, at dawn on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, August 25, 2015. The eruption which started on Monday is the fourth one this year for the Piton de la Fournaise, sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, at dawn on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, August 25, 2015. The eruption which started on Monday is the fourth one this year for the Piton de la...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, at dawn on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island, August 25, 2015. The eruption which started on Monday is the fourth one this year for the Piton de la Fournaise, sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
5 / 28
A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. Venezuela has stepped up deportations of Colombians, in some cases separating children from their parents, since President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of two border crossings last week, Colombia's migration office said on Monday. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. Venezuela has stepped up deportations of Colombians, in some cases separating children from their...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. Venezuela has stepped up deportations of Colombians, in some cases separating children from their parents, since President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of two border crossings last week, Colombia's migration office said on Monday. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
6 / 28
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference on Tuesday after the Republican presidential candidate said the journalist was asking a question out of turn. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference on Tuesday after the Republican presidential candidate said the journalist was asking a question out of turn. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Close
7 / 28
A hillside burned by the Okanogan Complex fire is pictured near Tonasket, Washington August 25, 2015. In north-central Washington, a cluster of deadly fires dubbed the Okanogan Complex has burned more than 258,339 acres (104,546 hectares), overtaking last year's Carlton Complex fire as the state's largest on record. REUTERS/David Ryder

A hillside burned by the Okanogan Complex fire is pictured near Tonasket, Washington August 25, 2015. In north-central Washington, a cluster of deadly fires dubbed the Okanogan Complex has burned more than 258,339 acres (104,546 hectares), overtaking...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A hillside burned by the Okanogan Complex fire is pictured near Tonasket, Washington August 25, 2015. In north-central Washington, a cluster of deadly fires dubbed the Okanogan Complex has burned more than 258,339 acres (104,546 hectares), overtaking last year's Carlton Complex fire as the state's largest on record. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 28
Migrants wait on the dock after disembarking from a Medecins Sans Frontieres ship carrying 320 migrants in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait on the dock after disembarking from a Medecins Sans Frontieres ship carrying 320 migrants in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Migrants wait on the dock after disembarking from a Medecins Sans Frontieres ship carrying 320 migrants in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
9 / 28
A Hindu devotee leaves after taking a dip in the waters of the river Godavari during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik city at the festival, which is held every 12 years in different Indian cities. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu devotee leaves after taking a dip in the waters of the river Godavari during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A Hindu devotee leaves after taking a dip in the waters of the river Godavari during Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival in Nashik, India, August 26, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus took part in the religious gathering at the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik city at the festival, which is held every 12 years in different Indian cities. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 28
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 28
Sevar Ali (L), a migrant from Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, shaves next to his wife Vian Xhoshe, near a camp in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and dogs, and was also considering using the army to confront a record number of migrants trekking into Europe, many fleeing war in Syria. Police said a record 2,533 migrants - most of them from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan - were caught entering Hungary from Serbia on Tuesday. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri

Sevar Ali (L), a migrant from Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, shaves next to his wife Vian Xhoshe, near a camp in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Sevar Ali (L), a migrant from Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, shaves next to his wife Vian Xhoshe, near a camp in the town of Presevo, Serbia, August 26, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and dogs, and was also considering using the army to confront a record number of migrants trekking into Europe, many fleeing war in Syria. Police said a record 2,533 migrants - most of them from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan - were caught entering Hungary from Serbia on Tuesday. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri
Close
12 / 28
Communities are seen surrounded by water and wetlands in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Communities are seen surrounded by water and wetlands in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Communities are seen surrounded by water and wetlands in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 28
An African migrant carries belongings after being released from Holot detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert August 25, 2015. Israel on Tuesday began releasing some 1,200 African migrants whom it has interned for more than a year in the detention center. Under the terms of their release, they are banned from living or working in Tel Aviv and the southern resort city of Eilat, which both have large migrant communities. Two weeks ago, Israel�s Supreme Court reduced from 20 months to 12 months the period of time illegal migrants could be held in custody pending the outcome of their requests for asylum. An estimated 47,000 African migrants live in Israel, and many of them are seeking asylum. Israel has recognized only a handful of such claims. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An African migrant carries belongings after being released from Holot detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert August 25, 2015. Israel on Tuesday began releasing some 1,200 African migrants whom it has interned for more than a year in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
An African migrant carries belongings after being released from Holot detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert August 25, 2015. Israel on Tuesday began releasing some 1,200 African migrants whom it has interned for more than a year in the detention center. Under the terms of their release, they are banned from living or working in Tel Aviv and the southern resort city of Eilat, which both have large migrant communities. Two weeks ago, Israel�s Supreme Court reduced from 20 months to 12 months the period of time illegal migrants could be held in custody pending the outcome of their requests for asylum. An estimated 47,000 African migrants live in Israel, and many of them are seeking asylum. Israel has recognized only a handful of such claims. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 28
A craftsman fixes the statue of Hindu god Brahma after it was damaged during the deadly blast at the Erawan shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 26, 2015. Police on Tuesday questioned a taxi driver who may have driven the main suspect away from the area of last week's deadly attack in Bangkok, as forensic experts struggle to unearth vital evidence in Thailand's worst ever bombing. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A craftsman fixes the statue of Hindu god Brahma after it was damaged during the deadly blast at the Erawan shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 26, 2015. Police on Tuesday questioned a taxi driver who may have driven the main suspect away from the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A craftsman fixes the statue of Hindu god Brahma after it was damaged during the deadly blast at the Erawan shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, August 26, 2015. Police on Tuesday questioned a taxi driver who may have driven the main suspect away from the area of last week's deadly attack in Bangkok, as forensic experts struggle to unearth vital evidence in Thailand's worst ever bombing. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 28
A security personnel pushes away environmental activists climbing onto the portico of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's house in Washington, during a protest "to urge him to stop the illegal Alberta Clipper expansion", August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A security personnel pushes away environmental activists climbing onto the portico of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's house in Washington, during a protest "to urge him to stop the illegal Alberta Clipper expansion", August 25, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A security personnel pushes away environmental activists climbing onto the portico of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's house in Washington, during a protest "to urge him to stop the illegal Alberta Clipper expansion", August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
16 / 28
Mikel Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago lies on the track after falling during his men's 110 meters hurdles heat at the IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Mikel Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago lies on the track after falling during his men's 110 meters hurdles heat at the IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Mikel Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago lies on the track after falling during his men's 110 meters hurdles heat at the IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 28
A woman peers out through a glass wall of the "JumpIn!" ball pit, an interactive art installation by creative agency Pearlfisher made up of 81,000 white balls, in New York City August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman peers out through a glass wall of the "JumpIn!" ball pit, an interactive art installation by creative agency Pearlfisher made up of 81,000 white balls, in New York City August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A woman peers out through a glass wall of the "JumpIn!" ball pit, an interactive art installation by creative agency Pearlfisher made up of 81,000 white balls, in New York City August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 28
A participant of the "Mrs Universe 2015" contest from Caribbean Coast, Mayra Joli poses for a photo with a woman during their visit in central botanical garden in Minsk, Belarus, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A participant of the "Mrs Universe 2015" contest from Caribbean Coast, Mayra Joli poses for a photo with a woman during their visit in central botanical garden in Minsk, Belarus, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A participant of the "Mrs Universe 2015" contest from Caribbean Coast, Mayra Joli poses for a photo with a woman during their visit in central botanical garden in Minsk, Belarus, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
19 / 28
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive flow of migrants who enter the EU via Hungary and head to western Europe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Hungarian police positioned nearby watch as Syrian migrants climb under a fence to enter Hungary at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, Hungary August 26, 2015. Hungary's government has started to construct a 175-km-long (110-mile-long) fence on its border with Serbia in order to halt a massive flow of migrants who enter the EU via Hungary and head to western Europe. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
20 / 28
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters the images did appear to show the destruction of the ancient Baal Shamin temple and correlated with descriptions given by residents of the explosion detonated there on Sunday. Five photos were distributed on social media showing explosives being carried inside, being planted around the walls of the temple, a large blast and then rubble. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads, "The moment of the explosion of the Baal Shamin pagan temple in the city of Tadmour". REUTERS/Social Media

An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters the images did...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters the images did appear to show the destruction of the ancient Baal Shamin temple and correlated with descriptions given by residents of the explosion detonated there on Sunday. Five photos were distributed on social media showing explosives being carried inside, being planted around the walls of the temple, a large blast and then rubble. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads, "The moment of the explosion of the Baal Shamin pagan temple in the city of Tadmour". REUTERS/Social Media
Close
21 / 28
Palestinian Anoush Belian stands backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Tel Aviv, Israel August 22, 2015. Belian, from Jerusalem, on Saturday became the first Palestinian female bodybuilder to participate and win an Israeli competition. Belian won the Miss Fitness category in the competition organized by the National Amateur Bodybuilders Association (NABBA) in Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian Anoush Belian stands backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Tel Aviv, Israel August 22, 2015. Belian, from Jerusalem, on Saturday became the first Palestinian female bodybuilder to participate and win an Israeli competition....more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Palestinian Anoush Belian stands backstage during a bodybuilding competition in Tel Aviv, Israel August 22, 2015. Belian, from Jerusalem, on Saturday became the first Palestinian female bodybuilder to participate and win an Israeli competition. Belian won the Miss Fitness category in the competition organized by the National Amateur Bodybuilders Association (NABBA) in Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
22 / 28
A tattoo is seen on the back of Johannes Vetter of Germany as he competes in the men's javelin throw final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

A tattoo is seen on the back of Johannes Vetter of Germany as he competes in the men's javelin throw final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A tattoo is seen on the back of Johannes Vetter of Germany as he competes in the men's javelin throw final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
23 / 28
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
24 / 28
Revelers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revelers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Revelers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
25 / 28
Models play tennis during an event to promote the launch of Tommy Hilfiger's new line of underwear, in New York August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models play tennis during an event to promote the launch of Tommy Hilfiger's new line of underwear, in New York August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Models play tennis during an event to promote the launch of Tommy Hilfiger's new line of underwear, in New York August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 28
People are seen through the broken glass of a passenger bus that was damaged in clashes between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2015. Thousands of Patel community members on Tuesday held the huge protest rally to demand reservation for their community, local media reported. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People are seen through the broken glass of a passenger bus that was damaged in clashes between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2015. Thousands of Patel community members...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
People are seen through the broken glass of a passenger bus that was damaged in clashes between members of the Patel community and the Dalit community during a protest rally in Ahmedabad, India, August 25, 2015. Thousands of Patel community members on Tuesday held the huge protest rally to demand reservation for their community, local media reported. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
27 / 28
Migrant couple stands next to their belongings following their arrival on board the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 25, 2015. Greece�said on Monday its infrastructure was insufficient to cope with the waves of refugees flowing into the country in one of the worst humanitarian crises�Europe�has faced since the World War Two. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrant couple stands next to their belongings following their arrival on board the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 25, 2015. Greece�said on Monday its infrastructure was insufficient to cope...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Migrant couple stands next to their belongings following their arrival on board the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus near Athens, Greece, August 25, 2015. Greece�said on Monday its infrastructure was insufficient to cope with the waves of refugees flowing into the country in one of the worst humanitarian crises�Europe�has faced since the World War Two. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Aug 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Aug 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Aug 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures