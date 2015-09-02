Editor's choice
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. Cubans are flocking to the beach in record numbers before a possible end to the U.S. travel ban that would open the gates to American tourists and...more
Migrants, hoping to cross into Hungary, walk along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Roger Federer of Switzerland rises in the air as he prepares to hit a smash to Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their first round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kentucky Sunshine, her Playa name, rides a rocking horse art installation during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. Participants are still arriving from all over...more
A migrant, hoping to cross into Hungary, walks along a railway track near the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
The TePee wildfire is seen burning at the Manning Bridge as it crosses the Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho, in this U.S. Forest Service picture taken August 29, 2015. An 18-mile (29-km) portion of the Salmon River east of the Oregon border was...more
An injured national guard officer is carried away by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. A national guardsman was killed and nearly 90 others protecting Ukraine's parliament were wounded by grenades hurled from...more
A mining car is seen in a chamber, part of the Nazi Germany "Riese" construction project, pictured near an area where a Nazi train is believed to be at, in Walim near Walbrzych southwestern Poland, August 31, 2015. Poland said on Friday it was almost...more
A migrant breathes a sigh of relief after getting on a train at the railway station in Budapest, Hungary, on August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Revelers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A school girl wearing a padded hood to protect her from falling debris, walks in school field during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo September 1, 2015. The annual exercise is held nationwide on the anniversary of...more
A Palestinian man sits atop the rubble of a house which was destroyed by Israeli troops during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin September 1, 2015. At least five Palestinians and an Israeli soldier were wounded during an Israeli raid in...more
A woman sunbathes on a warm summer day on a private beach in Nice, France, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Austin Cable rides past an art installation during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2015. Approximately 70,000 people from all over the world are gathering at the...more
The shoes of reporters and naval officers are pictured during a press briefing prior to the departure of the USS Ronald Reagan for Yokosuka, Japan from Naval Station North Island in San Diego, California August 31, 2015. The Reagan is replacing the...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. exercises between sets to stay warm during her match against Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Hindu activist faints after falling down during a clash with police during a protest rally in Kathmandu, Nepal September 1, 2015. The protesters tried to break through a restricted area near the parliament as they demanded Nepal be declared a Hindu...more
An injured national guard officer is tend to by comrades outside the parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Blind and visually impaired Palestinian boys are reflected in a mirror as they take part in a Karate class at al-Masthal club in Gaza city August 31, 2015. The training is held twice a week by the club to lift the morale of the children, trainers...more
A migrant, hoping to cross into Hungary, plays with a child along a railway track outside the village of Horgos in Serbia, towards the border it shares with Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Maasai woman in traditional clothing celebrates as she welcomes the national athletics team at the Jomo Kenyatta airport in Nairobi, September 1, 2015, after they topped the medals table at the recently concluded 15th International Association of...more
A woman swims with a dog in the waters of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Shell, which is the replica of the biggest detonated Soviet nuclear bomb AN-602 (Tsar-Bomb), is on display in Moscow, Russia, August 31, 2015. The shell is part of an exhibition organized by the state nuclear corporation Rosatom. REUTERS/Maxim...more
First graders take part in a ceremony to mark the start of another school year in Kiev, Ukraine, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bibi rides her bike on the Playa during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Travelers sit in a train with migrants on board, en route from Budapest to Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Swiss police officer accompanies migrants from Syria carrying their children, upon their arrival at the railway station in the northeastern Swiss town of Buchs September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Black smoke billows in the sky above areas where clashes are taking place between pro-government forces, who are backed by the locals, and the Benghazi Revolutionaries Shura Council, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels, who have joined forces...more
