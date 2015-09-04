Editor's choice
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. A photograph of the tiny body of three-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on...more
Alejandro Maldonado, flanked by lawmakers Cesar Fajardo (L) and Carlos Herrera (R), is sworn in as the new Guatemalan President at the Congress in Guatemala City, September 3, 2015. Guatemala's Otto Perez resigned his presidency and turned himself in...more
A Syrian refugee from Aleppo holds his one month old daughter moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. A camp for refugees and asylum seekers is located in Bicske. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
A large lightning strike on Earth lights up solar panels on the International Space Station September 2, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Kjell Lindgren/Handout
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Meenakshi Kumari, 23, one of the two sisters allegedly threatened with rape by a village council in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, adjusts her headgear as she sits inside her lawyer's chamber in New Delhi, India, September 1, 2015. A...more
A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Hank Allen and Sarah Duxbury embrace during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning the first set against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015 as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Syrian refugees raise their hands to the sky while praying, moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Military nurses look from atop a truck towards Chinese President and other leaders during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Migrants fall as they rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen...more
Seventy-one people stand in a truck during a public re-enactment referring to the 71 dead refugees found in the back of an abandoned truck, in Bochum, Germany September 2, 2015. The Bochum Theater and carrier Gerard Graf organized the event after 71...more
A street cleaner demonstrates his martial arts skills in front of a closed shop near Beijing's Tiananmen Square September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Garbage is piled along a highway in Beirut, Lebanon, September 3, 2015. Lebanon has been hit by a series of protests over a trash crisis that has led to piles of refuse building up in the streets in recent weeks, as well as anger about political...more
A fish apparently spawns, relieving itself on U.S. President Barack Obama (R) as the latter meets a traditional fisherman on the shore of the Nushagak River in Dillingham, Alaska September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dancers perform at a gala show to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Mel Gliniewicz (2nd L), wife of slain Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz is comforted by their children at a vigil in Fox Lake, Illinois, United States, September 2, 2015. Gliniewicz was also known as G.I. Joe. Authorities in...more
Guatemalan Nobel laureate Rigoberta Menchu reacts after the resignation of President Otto Perez in Guatemala City, Guatemala September 3, 2015. Perez has resigned, his spokesman said on Thursday, hours before he is due to appear in court over a...more
Birds perch on the head of Abdulrahman al-Sebai, who keeps more than 500 birds as a hobby, at his farm in the central Saudi province of Qassim September 2, 2015. REUTERS
A child wearing a Darth Vader mask (R) participates in a light saber duel with other children after the live internet unveiling of new light saber toys from the film "Star Wars - The Force Awakens" in Sydney, Australia September 3, 2015....more
A black cap capuchin monkey plays with some food in its enclosure at the Olmense Zoo in Olmen, Belgium, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Adorable, her Playa name, rides a swing during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
