Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2015 | 3:00am BST

Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. A photograph of the tiny body of three-year old Aylan Kurdi washed up in the Aegean resort of Bodrum swept social media on Wednesday, spawning sympathy and outrage at the perceived inaction of developed nations in helping refugees. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Alejandro Maldonado, flanked by lawmakers Cesar Fajardo (L) and Carlos Herrera (R), is sworn in as the new Guatemalan President at the Congress in Guatemala City, September 3, 2015. Guatemala's Otto Perez resigned his presidency and turned himself in to a court on Thursday to face charges in a corruption scandal that gutted his government and plunged the country into chaos days before a presidential election. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A Syrian refugee from Aleppo holds his one month old daughter moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. A camp for refugees and asylum seekers is located in Bicske. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Soldiers of the People�s Liberation Army (PLA) of China stand in formation as they gather ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A large lightning strike on Earth lights up solar panels on the International Space Station September 2, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Kjell Lindgren/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants sleep near the Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Meenakshi Kumari, 23, one of the two sisters allegedly threatened with rape by a village council in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, adjusts her headgear as she sits inside her lawyer's chamber in New Delhi, India, September 1, 2015. A village council in northern India has denied allegations that it ordered two young sisters to be raped because their brother eloped with a higher caste woman. The council's purported ruling led to an international outcry and hundreds of thousands of people have demanded their safety. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hank Allen and Sarah Duxbury embrace during a dust storm at the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning the first set against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their second round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015 as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Syrian refugees raise their hands to the sky while praying, moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Military nurses look from atop a truck towards Chinese President and other leaders during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Migrants fall as they rush to cross into Macedonia after Macedonian police allowed a small group of people to pass through a passageway, as they try to regulate the flow of migrants at the Macedonian-Greek border September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Seventy-one people stand in a truck during a public re-enactment referring to the 71 dead refugees found in the back of an abandoned truck, in Bochum, Germany September 2, 2015. The Bochum Theater and carrier Gerard Graf organized the event after 71 dead refugees were found in an abandoned refrigeration truck on an Austria highway last Thursday. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A street cleaner demonstrates his martial arts skills in front of a closed shop near Beijing's Tiananmen Square September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Garbage is piled along a highway in Beirut, Lebanon, September 3, 2015. Lebanon has been hit by a series of protests over a trash crisis that has led to piles of refuse building up in the streets in recent weeks, as well as anger about political paralysis. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A fish apparently spawns, relieving itself on U.S. President Barack Obama (R) as the latter meets a traditional fisherman on the shore of the Nushagak River in Dillingham, Alaska September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Dancers perform at a gala show to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Mel Gliniewicz (2nd L), wife of slain Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz is comforted by their children at a vigil in Fox Lake, Illinois, United States, September 2, 2015. Gliniewicz was also known as G.I. Joe. Authorities in northern Illinois expanded their search for three suspects in the fatal shooting of a 30-year police officer as local schools were closed on Wednesday and vigils for the officer were planned. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Guatemalan Nobel laureate Rigoberta Menchu reacts after the resignation of President Otto Perez in Guatemala City, Guatemala September 3, 2015. Perez has resigned, his spokesman said on Thursday, hours before he is due to appear in court over a corruption scandal that has gutted his government and plunged the country into chaos days before a national election. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Birds perch on the head of Abdulrahman al-Sebai, who keeps more than 500 birds as a hobby, at his farm in the central Saudi province of Qassim September 2, 2015. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A child wearing a Darth Vader mask (R) participates in a light saber duel with other children after the live internet unveiling of new light saber toys from the film "Star Wars - The Force Awakens" in Sydney, Australia September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A black cap capuchin monkey plays with some food in its enclosure at the Olmense Zoo in Olmen, Belgium, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Adorable, her Playa name, rides a swing during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
