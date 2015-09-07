Editor's choice
Refugees and migrants push each other as they try to board a bus following their arrival onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds...more
Policemen are hit by eggs as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside a European Union farm ministers' emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2015. Thousands of...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. gestures after losing a point against Madison Keys of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bystanders look at a car that has partially fallen into a small sinkhole along a street in Beijing, China, September 6, 2015. According to local media, no one was injured during the incident. REUTERS/Stringer
Larry the Downing street cat waits to enter number 10, London, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly being plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao, northern Spain, September 6, 2015. Geese are hung from a...more
A policer officer hits a man with a baton as he tries to maintain order while migrants wait for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north...more
Revellers covered in grease pose for a picture as they take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain, September 6, 2015. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon...more
Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north after spending a night in a provisional camp....more
Protesters shelter behind a caravan as Belgian riot police uses water canons during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council...more
Participants gather at Medusa Madness during the Burning Man 2015 "Carnival of Mirrors" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 6, 2015. Sunday marks the last day of the sold-out festival that gathered approximately...more
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic gestures next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they give a joint statement at the Chancellery in Berlin, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Belgian riot police officers stand guard next to a burning caravan during clashes as farmers and dairy farmers from all over Europe take part in a demonstration outside an European Union farm ministers emergency meeting at the EU Council headquarters...more
Photograph 51 cast member Nicole Kidman poses for a photograph at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Syrian refugee (L) carries two children after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 7, 2015. Greece is struggling to cope with the hundreds of migrants and refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing every day...more
An Afghan refugee reacts after falling to the ground during scuffles between Greek police and Afghan refugees that protested over priority for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 5, 2015. Greece...more
The bride Dilges Baskin, her face covered by a scarf with yellow-red-green Kurdish colors, gets in her wedding car, near armored police vehicles (background) in Yuksekova in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern Hakkari province of Turkey, September 6,...more
Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, arrives at her office in London, Britain September 7, 2015. Brooks, the protegee of media mogul Rupert Murdoch resumed oversight of Britain's The Sun and The Times papers as News UK chief executive on...more
Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual Cascamorras festival in Baza, southern Spain September 6, 2015. The festival was inspired by a dispute between the town of Baza and Guadix over the possession of an icon of the Virgin of Piedad. The...more
A member of the Pokrov youth military-patriotic club crushes a pile of bricks with a hammer on the stomach of a comrade as they demostrate their skills at Siberian Venice Park outside the Siberian town of Sosnovoborsk, Russia, September 6, 2015....more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning a game during his fourth round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Plastic surgeon Abdul Ghafar Ghayur (L) speaks to a patient at Aria City Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan August 6, 2015. Ghayur is practising his own brand of welfare in Afghanistan, where access to healthcare is limited and many cannot afford private...more
President of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-Nepal) Kamal Bahadur Thapa (C) along with his supporters try to break through a restricted area near the parliament during a protest rally demanding Nepal to be declared as a Hindu state in the new...more
Migrants stand around a fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. Hungary has no plans to shoot at migrants trying to cross its new southern border fence and is open to talks about European...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.