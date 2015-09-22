Afghan paraglider Zakia Mohammadi, 21, flies in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. Mohammadi is one of two women in a group of young Afghans taking to the skies of a capital where military helicopters and surveillance balloons are a far more...more

Afghan paraglider Zakia Mohammadi, 21, flies in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. Mohammadi is one of two women in a group of young Afghans taking to the skies of a capital where military helicopters and surveillance balloons are a far more familiar sight. Paragliding is an expensive pastime, however, in a city where the average wage is about $200 a month. Even a middle-class Afghan will find it tough to afford the $500 cost of two weeks of training, while paragliding equipment costs $5,000. Getting to the tops of hills takes hours of climbing in a four-wheel drive vehicle, in the absence of proper roads. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

