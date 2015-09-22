Edition:
Syrian refugees frantically run off an overcrowded dinghy moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

President Obama and Pope Francis share a laugh as President Obama and first lady Michelle welcomed the Pontiff upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Muslim pilgrim sits as he holds a book on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A civil war veteran known as "Tecomatio" participates in a protest outside the Salvadoran congress building to ask the approval of a civil war veterans benefits law in San Salvador, El Salvador, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A sacrificial camel gets a haircut with patterns at the animal market on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A military truck carrying a missile and a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen during a parade marking the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

A migrant reacts as he queues for registration at a camp in Opatovac, Croatia September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Indonesian police spray water on a peatland fire in Kampar, Riau province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra September 20, 2015. Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for allegedly causing forest fires that have sent smoke across a swathe of Southeast Asia, an environment ministry official said on Tuesday. Indonesia has launched investigations against more than 200 companies as it scrambles to bring the fires on Sumatra and Kalimantan islands under control by the end of November, amid complaints from neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Regina Safri/Antara Foto

An exhausted Afghan migrant frantically looks for her children as she arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

University students in military uniforms and gas masks walk past chemicals billowing from canisters, during a special military training in Beijing, China, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A Somali government soldier walks at the scene of an explosion in front of the presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu, September 21, 2015. At least five people were killed when a car bomb exploded close to the presidential palace in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, police said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Greek Coast Guard officer throws a towing rope at a drifting dinghy overcrowded with refugees and migrants off the Greek island of Lesbos, after the dinghy crossed a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 21, 2015. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Pope Francis is greeted by Cuba's President Raul Castro as he arrives to lead a mass for Catholic faithful in the city of Holguin, Cuba, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Afghan paraglider Zakia Mohammadi, 21, flies in Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2015. Mohammadi is one of two women in a group of young Afghans taking to the skies of a capital where military helicopters and surveillance balloons are a far more familiar sight. Paragliding is an expensive pastime, however, in a city where the average wage is about $200 a month. Even a middle-class Afghan will find it tough to afford the $500 cost of two weeks of training, while paragliding equipment costs $5,000. Getting to the tops of hills takes hours of climbing in a four-wheel drive vehicle, in the absence of proper roads. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Iraqi army cadet performs "the leap of faith" from a bridge in Baghdad, Iraq September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A policeman carries a child as migrants board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A volunteer signals at a dinghy with Afghan migrants at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after the dinghy crossed a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Muslim pilgrim climbs up the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

"Philly Jesus," Michael Grant, hands his staff to a girl beside a cardboard cut-out of Pope Francis, at Love Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 16, 2015. In the run-up to the first visit of Pope Francis to the United States, a "joyful band of Catholics" takes a life-sized cardboard cut-out of the pope to the streets and bars of the city of Philadelphia. Their mission: to promote Catholicism and the Argentine pontiff's U.S. trip using street evangelism and a spirit of fun. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A dancer from Beijing Dance Theatre wearing a mask waits for a rehearsal of a performance of "Ye Yan" at the Poly Theatre, in Beijing, September 21, 2015. Ye Yan, or the Banquet, is a ballet musical program produced by Chinese film director Feng Xiaogang, who made a movie with the same name in 2006. The musical, an adaption from William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet and presented by Beijing Dance Theatre, had its debut performance on Monday, local media reported. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wales' Jake Ball and Prince William laugh during the welcome ceremony for the Rugby World Cup in London, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs/Action ImagesLivepic

A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A car falls as it is being lifted by a crane at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa September 21, 2015. More than 4,500 Yemeni have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance began military operations in March, in what they said was an attempt to stop the Iranian-allied Houthi group from expanding in Yemen and to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had been pushed into exile in Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, September 21, 2015. Netanyahu said his visit to Moscow on Monday was aimed at preventing clashes between Russian and Israeli military forces in the Middle East. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

Migrants take a selfie on the bridge over the river Mur as they cross the border from Slovenia to Bad Radkersburg, Austria September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A child holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) party flag as he waits for Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during her campaign in her constituency of Kawhmu township outside Yangon September 21, 2015. Suu Kyi was touring her constituency on the outskirts of Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon on Monday, kicking off the third week of campaigning for the first free national vote in 25 years. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Jewish worshipers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv September 21, 2015, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown Friday. Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the water. REUTERS/Nir Elias

