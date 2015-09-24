Edition:
United Kingdom
September 23, 2015

President Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
President Obama stands with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A youth rides his tricycle on an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 23, 2015. Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest of Jewish holidays, when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A youth rides his tricycle on an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 23, 2015. Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest of Jewish holidays, when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year. Traffic is not...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A youth rides his tricycle on an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 23, 2015. Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest of Jewish holidays, when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Pope Francis is touched by a nun as he arrives in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pope Francis is touched by a nun as he arrives in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Pope Francis is touched by a nun as he arrives in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for a Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra in Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he parades around the White House Ellipse in Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Pope Francis kisses a baby as he parades around the White House Ellipse in Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Pope Francis kisses a baby as he parades around the White House Ellipse in Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A Muslim pilgrim sits as he holds a book on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim pilgrim sits as he holds a book on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim sits as he holds a book on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 22, 2015. More than 30,000 migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, have entered European Union member Croatia from Serbia since Tuesday last week, when Hungary barred their entry to the EU over its southern border with Serbia with a metal fence. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 22, 2015. More than 30,000 migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, have entered European Union member Croatia from Serbia...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Migrants look out through the window of a train as they wait to depart from the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 22, 2015. More than 30,000 migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, have entered European Union member Croatia from Serbia since Tuesday last week, when Hungary barred their entry to the EU over its southern border with Serbia with a metal fence. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave with Pope Francis during an arrival ceremony for the pope at the White House, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection during London Fashion Week in London, Britain September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a belt to hit another during "Malkot" or a flagellation ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur in a synagogue in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem September 22, 2015, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown Tuesday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a belt to hit another during "Malkot" or a flagellation ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur in a synagogue in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem September 22, 2015, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a belt to hit another during "Malkot" or a flagellation ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur in a synagogue in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem September 22, 2015, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown Tuesday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An exhausted Afghan migrant frantically looks for her children as she arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An exhausted Afghan migrant frantically looks for her children as she arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
An exhausted Afghan migrant frantically looks for her children as she arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) is introduced by former National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at a policy speech to Chinese and United States CEOs during a dinner reception in Seattle, Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) is introduced by former National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at a policy speech to Chinese and United States CEOs during a dinner reception in Seattle, Washington September 22, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) is introduced by former National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at a policy speech to Chinese and United States CEOs during a dinner reception in Seattle, Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A man holds an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 22, 2015. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man holds an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 22, 2015. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A man holds an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in a temporary pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 22, 2015. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim pilgrim puts his head to a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Muslim pilgrim puts his head to a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim puts his head to a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Iraqi army cadet performs "the leap of faith" from a bridge in Baghdad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

An Iraqi army cadet performs "the leap of faith" from a bridge in Baghdad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
An Iraqi army cadet performs "the leap of faith" from a bridge in Baghdad, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to Islam several months after her father passed away in 2009. Marie, who wears the Burka, has been fronting her brothers' heavy metal band "Spectrus" since 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, plays her Gibson Flying V electric guitar during a concert in Sao Paulo December 16, 2014. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to Islam several months after her father passed away in 2009. Marie, who wears the Burka, has been fronting her brothers' heavy metal band "Spectrus" since 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An exhausted Syrian refugee collapses after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An exhausted Syrian refugee collapses after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
An exhausted Syrian refugee collapses after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Indonesian police spray water on a peatland fire in Kampar, Riau province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra September 20, 2015. Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for allegedly causing forest fires that have sent smoke across a swathe of Southeast Asia, an environment ministry official said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Regina Safri/Antara Foto

Indonesian police spray water on a peatland fire in Kampar, Riau province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra September 20, 2015. Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for allegedly causing forest fires that have sent smoke...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Indonesian police spray water on a peatland fire in Kampar, Riau province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra September 20, 2015. Indonesia has ordered four companies to suspend operations for allegedly causing forest fires that have sent smoke across a swathe of Southeast Asia, an environment ministry official said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Regina Safri/Antara Foto
Bayern Munich's coach Pep Guardiola reacts after his team scored a goal during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Wolfsburg in Munich, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bayern Munich's coach Pep Guardiola reacts after his team scored a goal during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Wolfsburg in Munich, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Bayern Munich's coach Pep Guardiola reacts after his team scored a goal during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Wolfsburg in Munich, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A sheep shakes itself dry after it was given a wash by its trader at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, India, September 22, 2015. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage, by slaughtering goats, sheep, cows and camels in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A sheep shakes itself dry after it was given a wash by its trader at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, India, September 22, 2015. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A sheep shakes itself dry after it was given a wash by its trader at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Bengaluru, India, September 22, 2015. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage, by slaughtering goats, sheep, cows and camels in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Syrian refugees frantically run off an overcrowded dinghy moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees frantically run off an overcrowded dinghy moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Syrian refugees frantically run off an overcrowded dinghy moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
President Barack Obama (R) welcomes Pope Francis to the United States as the Pontiff shakes hands with dignitaries upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama (R) welcomes Pope Francis to the United States as the Pontiff shakes hands with dignitaries upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
President Barack Obama (R) welcomes Pope Francis to the United States as the Pontiff shakes hands with dignitaries upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Migrants stand behind a gate as they wait to board buses inside a registration camp in Opatovac, Croatia September 23, 2015. European Union leaders could promise billions of euros in new funding for Syrian refugees at an emergency summit where they will also try to patch up bitter divisions over the migration crisis. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand behind a gate as they wait to board buses inside a registration camp in Opatovac, Croatia September 23, 2015. European Union leaders could promise billions of euros in new funding for Syrian refugees at an emergency summit where they...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Migrants stand behind a gate as they wait to board buses inside a registration camp in Opatovac, Croatia September 23, 2015. European Union leaders could promise billions of euros in new funding for Syrian refugees at an emergency summit where they will also try to patch up bitter divisions over the migration crisis. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Garbine Muguruza of Spain casts a shadow as she serves to Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their Pan Pacific Open women's singles tennis match in Tokyo, Japan, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Garbine Muguruza of Spain casts a shadow as she serves to Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their Pan Pacific Open women's singles tennis match in Tokyo, Japan, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Garbine Muguruza of Spain casts a shadow as she serves to Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their Pan Pacific Open women's singles tennis match in Tokyo, Japan, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Muslim pilgrims touch a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslim pilgrims touch a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Muslim pilgrims touch a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Syrian migrant woman plays with her baby as she waits inside a vehicle to be allowed to continue their journey to Europe outside the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey September 23, 2015. European Union leaders could promise billions of euros in new funding for Syrian refugees at an emergency summit on Wednesday where they will also try to patch up bitter divisions over the migration crisis. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

A Syrian migrant woman plays with her baby as she waits inside a vehicle to be allowed to continue their journey to Europe outside the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey September 23, 2015. European Union leaders could promise billions of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Syrian migrant woman plays with her baby as she waits inside a vehicle to be allowed to continue their journey to Europe outside the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey September 23, 2015. European Union leaders could promise billions of euros in new funding for Syrian refugees at an emergency summit on Wednesday where they will also try to patch up bitter divisions over the migration crisis. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (front) inspects the aftermath of a recent forest fire during a visit in Banjarbaru, near Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Herry Murdy Hermawan/Antara Foto

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (front) inspects the aftermath of a recent forest fire during a visit in Banjarbaru, near Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Herry Murdy Hermawan/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (front) inspects the aftermath of a recent forest fire during a visit in Banjarbaru, near Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Herry Murdy Hermawan/Antara Foto
A Syrian refugee lifts his daughter from an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee lifts his daughter from an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee lifts his daughter from an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
