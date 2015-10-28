Editor's choice
Pelicans wait for food at a market at Pescadores beach in the Chorrillos district of Lima, October 27, 2015. The catch of the day arrives at the dock where visitors can find a year-round market that sells fresh fish and summertime restaurants which...more
A boy, who was injured during an earthquake, receives first aid at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan October 27, 2015.REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. performs on the beam during the women's team final at the World Gymnastics Championships at the Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Visitors are hit by a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the 9th inning in game one of the 2015 World Series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 27, 2015. Mandatory Credit:...more
President Barack Obama poses for a selfie taken by veteran star player Abby Wambach as he welcomes the United States Women's National Soccer Team to the White House in Washington to honor their victory in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, October 27,...more
Female Kurdish Peshmerga female take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's (center R) visit at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen...more
A Syrian refugee hugs her crying baby after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
South Africa's left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) carry a portrait of their leader, Julius Malema during their march in Sandton, October 27, 2015. Thousands of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protested outside the Johannesburg...more
Hu Hushen, a 78 year old former miner, breathes using a nasal cannula for oxygen supply outside his room at Yangjia Hospital in Wuyi County, Zhejiang Province, China October 19, 2015. Hu was diagnosed with pneumoconiosis, a disease caused by the...more
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A surfer wipes out while trying to ride a breaking wave during high tide and high surf in Cardiff, California October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Subi reef, located in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, is shown in this handout Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative satellite image taken September 3, 2015 and released to...more
A student of the "Escola de Papai Noel do Brasil" (Brazil's school of Santa Claus) wears his hat before lessons in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 27, 2015. The school, which was founded since 1993, prepare men to represent Santa Claus during the...more
A therapy dog wearing a Superman Halloween costume stares at a man eating a hamburger, while taking part with its owner in a program to de-stress passengers at the international boarding gate area of LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United...more
An indigenous man rests between competitions during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Canada's Prime Minister designate Justin Trudeau hugs Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne at Queen's Park in Toronto, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mourners carry the coffin of Amin Karimi, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who was killed in Syria, during his funeral in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
President Barack Obama is seen during the second half of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, October 27, 2015. Chicago won 97-95. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Sven Stein, Representative Director of Volkswagen Group Japan, apologizes at the start of a presentation at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Migrating starlings fly at dusk past electricity pylons silhouetted by the sunset of a clear autumn evening in the Kent countryside, in Graveney, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor`s choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.