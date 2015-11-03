A Thai volunteer adjusts a skull of unclaimed body after it was dug out from a graveyard during a mass exhumation at Poh Teck Tung Foundation Cemetery in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand November 3, 2015. Human remains from 3,890 unclaimed bodies have been dug out of graves to be cleaned and put into storage in a warehouse before being cremated, in order to make room for further unidentified corpses. A Buddhist mass cremation ceremony will be held in November. The Poh Teck Tung Foundation collects thousands of unclaimed bodies annually, mostly belonging to fatal accident victims, and buries them temporarily while waiting for relatives to claim them. The bodies dug up on Tuesday were mostly kept at the graveyard between 2004 and 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

