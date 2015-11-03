Edition:
A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tibetan prayer flags flutter above the Larung valley and its Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute, located some 3700 to 4000 meters above the sea level in remote Sertar county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China October 30, 2015. The Institute was founded in 1980 by Khenpo Jigme Phuntsok, an influential lama of Nyingma sect of Tibetan Buddhism, with only around 30 students, but is now widely known as one of the biggest centers to study Tibetan Buddhism in the world. Today, tens of thousands monks and nuns live in small houses and log cabins surrounding the Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tibetan prayer flags flutter above the Larung valley and its Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute, located some 3700 to 4000 meters above the sea level in remote Sertar county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China October 30, 2015. The Institute was founded in 1980 by Khenpo Jigme Phuntsok, an influential lama of Nyingma sect of Tibetan Buddhism, with only around 30 students, but is now widely known as one of the biggest centers to study Tibetan Buddhism in the world. Today, tens of thousands monks and nuns live in small houses and log cabins surrounding the Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fisherman throws a fish during the traditional carp haul in the village of Smrzov, near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, November 2, 2015. The annual carp harvest started in late October, ahead of the upcoming Christmas season. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A fisherman throws a fish during the traditional carp haul in the village of Smrzov, near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, November 2, 2015. The annual carp harvest started in late October, ahead of the upcoming Christmas season. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, China November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet, which is meant to rival similar models from Airbus Group and Boeing Co. State television also showed footage of the aircraft rolling off the assembly line in Comac's Shanghai factory. In a statement, the company said it had already received 517 orders for the aircraft, mainly from domestic firms. REUTERS/China Daily

People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, China November 2, 2015. Comac rolled out China's first homemade 158-seated C919 narrow body jet, which is meant to rival similar models from Airbus Group and Boeing Co. State television also showed footage of the aircraft rolling off the assembly line in Comac's Shanghai factory. In a statement, the company said it had already received 517 orders for the aircraft, mainly from domestic firms. REUTERS/China Daily
Farmer Zhang Xianping rides his pig "Big Precious" during an interview with the media, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, November 2, 2015. Zhang, a pig breeder, instead of killing it, decided to keep the two-year-old "Big Precious" as pet when its weight reached 600 kg, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Farmer Zhang Xianping rides his pig "Big Precious" during an interview with the media, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, November 2, 2015. Zhang, a pig breeder, instead of killing it, decided to keep the two-year-old "Big Precious" as pet when its weight reached 600 kg, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man gestures as he tries to save a vehicle swept away by flood waters in Yemen's island of Socotra November 2, 2015. A rare tropical cyclone packing hurricane-force winds killed three people and injured scores on the Yemeni island of Socotra on Monday, residents and officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

A man gestures as he tries to save a vehicle swept away by flood waters in Yemen's island of Socotra November 2, 2015. A rare tropical cyclone packing hurricane-force winds killed three people and injured scores on the Yemeni island of Socotra on Monday, residents and officials said. REUTERS/Stringer
An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New Jersey and New York, in Maryland November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New Jersey and New York, in Maryland November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Migrants wait for transport to Slovenia after they registered at a new winter refugee camp in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants wait for transport to Slovenia after they registered at a new winter refugee camp in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Thai volunteer adjusts a skull of unclaimed body after it was dug out from a graveyard during a mass exhumation at Poh Teck Tung Foundation Cemetery in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand November 3, 2015. Human remains from 3,890 unclaimed bodies have been dug out of graves to be cleaned and put into storage in a warehouse before being cremated, in order to make room for further unidentified corpses. A Buddhist mass cremation ceremony will be held in November. The Poh Teck Tung Foundation collects thousands of unclaimed bodies annually, mostly belonging to fatal accident victims, and buries them temporarily while waiting for relatives to claim them. The bodies dug up on Tuesday were mostly kept at the graveyard between 2004 and 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Thai volunteer adjusts a skull of unclaimed body after it was dug out from a graveyard during a mass exhumation at Poh Teck Tung Foundation Cemetery in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand November 3, 2015. Human remains from 3,890 unclaimed bodies have been dug out of graves to be cleaned and put into storage in a warehouse before being cremated, in order to make room for further unidentified corpses. A Buddhist mass cremation ceremony will be held in November. The Poh Teck Tung Foundation collects thousands of unclaimed bodies annually, mostly belonging to fatal accident victims, and buries them temporarily while waiting for relatives to claim them. The bodies dug up on Tuesday were mostly kept at the graveyard between 2004 and 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn neighborhood in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn neighborhood in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
School girls are seen walking to school early in the morning along a street of Kano, Nigeria November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

School girls are seen walking to school early in the morning along a street of Kano, Nigeria November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants sit around a fire as they wait to cross the Austrian border in Spielfeld near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants sit around a fire as they wait to cross the Austrian border in Spielfeld near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Revelers with their bodies and faces painted attend the "Zombie Walk" parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Revelers with their bodies and faces painted attend the "Zombie Walk" parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A demonstrating French tobacconist wearing a white mask attends a protest in front of the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris, France, November 2, 2015. France's tobacconists are protesting plans to force cigarette companies to use plain, unbranded packaging, as part of anti-smoking legislation. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A demonstrating French tobacconist wearing a white mask attends a protest in front of the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris, France, November 2, 2015. France's tobacconists are protesting plans to force cigarette companies to use plain, unbranded packaging, as part of anti-smoking legislation. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The widow of police officer Dave Phillips, Jennifer, and their daughter Abigail leave after his funeral service at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, in Liverpool, Britain November 2, 2015. Phillips was killed when he was struck by a car whilst on duty. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

The widow of police officer Dave Phillips, Jennifer, and their daughter Abigail leave after his funeral service at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, in Liverpool, Britain November 2, 2015. Phillips was killed when he was struck by a car whilst on duty. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
President Barack Obama delivers remarks after attending a round-table meeting at Rutgers University Law & Justice Center in Newark, New Jersey, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama delivers remarks after attending a round-table meeting at Rutgers University Law & Justice Center in Newark, New Jersey, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy runs past graves during All Saints Day at the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain November 1, 2015. Catholics mark All Saints Day by visiting the cemeteries and graves of deceased relatives and friends. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A boy runs past graves during All Saints Day at the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain November 1, 2015. Catholics mark All Saints Day by visiting the cemeteries and graves of deceased relatives and friends. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Watts, 18 months old, sleeps outside the Houses of Parliament during a Fire Brigade Union protest in central London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Watts, 18 months old, sleeps outside the Houses of Parliament during a Fire Brigade Union protest in central London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An Israeli medic wheels away an injured woman from the scene of a stabbing in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, Israel November 2, 2015. A 19-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron stabbed three people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion before being overpowered and arrested, Israeli police said. REUTERS/Danny Maron

An Israeli medic wheels away an injured woman from the scene of a stabbing in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, Israel November 2, 2015. A 19-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron stabbed three people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion before being overpowered and arrested, Israeli police said. REUTERS/Danny Maron
Members of the media and workers from Israel's antiquity authority stand at a site that archaeologists say contains the remnants of an ancient Greek fortress, outside the walled Old City of Jerusalem November 3, 2015. After a century of searching, archaeologists say they have found the remnants of the ancient Greek fortress once a center of power in Jerusalem and a stronghold used to fight a rebellion celebrated in the Jewish holiday Hannukah. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Members of the media and workers from Israel's antiquity authority stand at a site that archaeologists say contains the remnants of an ancient Greek fortress, outside the walled Old City of Jerusalem November 3, 2015. After a century of searching, archaeologists say they have found the remnants of the ancient Greek fortress once a center of power in Jerusalem and a stronghold used to fight a rebellion celebrated in the Jewish holiday Hannukah. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd displays the company's prototype model of a motorcycle riding robot 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor showcased an autonomous 'robot motorcycle' at the motor show, where visitors stopped in their tracks to get a photo of the blue, sleek robot sitting on an equally sleek sports bike. The humanoid robot called 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' can analyze its location and route through GPS via satellite. It can travel as fast as 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles), and has two small protracted assist wheels either side to help keep its balance when riding at slower speeds of around 5 kilometers per hour. Yamaha says Motobot combines Yamaha's motorcycle and robotics technology. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Yamaha Motor Co Ltd displays the company's prototype model of a motorcycle riding robot 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor showcased an autonomous 'robot motorcycle' at the motor show, where visitors stopped in their tracks to get a photo of the blue, sleek robot sitting on an equally sleek sports bike. The humanoid robot called 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' can analyze its location and route through GPS via satellite. It can travel as fast as 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles), and has two small protracted assist wheels either side to help keep its balance when riding at slower speeds of around 5 kilometers per hour. Yamaha says Motobot combines Yamaha's motorcycle and robotics technology. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A winter swimmer swims in icy water after breaking part of the frozen surface of the Amur river, in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A winter swimmer swims in icy water after breaking part of the frozen surface of the Amur river, in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Ferrymen wait to to take passengers across the river in Yangon, Myanmar, November 3, 2015. Myanmar will hold its historic general election on November 8. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ferrymen wait to to take passengers across the river in Yangon, Myanmar, November 3, 2015. Myanmar will hold its historic general election on November 8. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
