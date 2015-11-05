Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2015 | 2:30am GMT

Russian artist Maria Gasanova (L) works on her "The Alive Painting" art work during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Russian artist Maria Gasanova (L) works on her "The Alive Painting" art work during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Russian artist Maria Gasanova (L) works on her "The Alive Painting" art work during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
1 / 28
Sandhogs work in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. Two enormous caverns, each several city blocks long, will house eight tracks and platforms, serving an estimated 162,000 customers a day, officials from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said during a tour of the planned station on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sandhogs work in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Sandhogs work in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. Two enormous caverns, each several city blocks long, will house eight tracks and platforms, serving an estimated 162,000 customers a day, officials from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said during a tour of the planned station on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2 / 28
National Police uses a water cannon to disperse students during a protest to demand the resignation of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 4, 2015. The protesters are calling the United Nations to intervene and establish an anti-impunity commission, similar to the CICIG in neighboring Guatemala, and demand the resignation of Hernandez over a $200 million corruption scandal at the Honduran Institute of Social Security (IHSS), according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

National Police uses a water cannon to disperse students during a protest to demand the resignation of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 4, 2015. The protesters are calling the United Nations to intervene...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
National Police uses a water cannon to disperse students during a protest to demand the resignation of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 4, 2015. The protesters are calling the United Nations to intervene and establish an anti-impunity commission, similar to the CICIG in neighboring Guatemala, and demand the resignation of Hernandez over a $200 million corruption scandal at the Honduran Institute of Social Security (IHSS), according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
3 / 28
Local villagers walk along railways, which are used to transfer coal, at Zhengyang coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Local villagers walk along railways, which are used to transfer coal, at Zhengyang coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Local villagers walk along railways, which are used to transfer coal, at Zhengyang coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
4 / 28
Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
5 / 28
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now water-logged, destroyed by Cairo to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents in Egypt's Sinai desert. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier town of Rafah is now water-logged, destroyed by Cairo to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents in Egypt's Sinai desert. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
6 / 28
A woman stands while working in a brick factory at the outskirts of Yangon November 4, 2015. Myanmar on November 8 is holding its first free and fair election in 25 years in which democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi is pitted against the ruling party comprised of former members of a military junta. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman stands while working in a brick factory at the outskirts of Yangon November 4, 2015. Myanmar on November 8 is holding its first free and fair election in 25 years in which democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi is pitted against the ruling party comprised of former members of a military junta. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A woman stands while working in a brick factory at the outskirts of Yangon November 4, 2015. Myanmar on November 8 is holding its first free and fair election in 25 years in which democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi is pitted against the ruling party comprised of former members of a military junta. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
7 / 28
A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
8 / 28
People read as they wait in line for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, New York, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People read as they wait in line for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, New York, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
People read as they wait in line for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, New York, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
9 / 28
Bloodhounds wait to be blessed during a religious and blessing ceremony for animals, outside the Basilica of St Peter and Paul in Saint-Hubert, Belgium November 3, 2015. Hundreds of animals are blessed during the celebration of Saint Hubert, the patron saint of hunters who is also invoked for protection of dogs and horses, organizers said. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bloodhounds wait to be blessed during a religious and blessing ceremony for animals, outside the Basilica of St Peter and Paul in Saint-Hubert, Belgium November 3, 2015. Hundreds of animals are blessed during the celebration of Saint Hubert, the patron saint of hunters who is also invoked for protection of dogs and horses, organizers said. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Bloodhounds wait to be blessed during a religious and blessing ceremony for animals, outside the Basilica of St Peter and Paul in Saint-Hubert, Belgium November 3, 2015. Hundreds of animals are blessed during the celebration of Saint Hubert, the patron saint of hunters who is also invoked for protection of dogs and horses, organizers said. REUTERS/Yves Herman
10 / 28
Activists gather to protest against the meeting between Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2015. Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with his Taiwanese counterpart Ma Ying-jeou in Singapore on Saturday in the first such meeting of leaders from the two rivals since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949. The banners read, "Recall Ma Ying-jeou." "Protest Ma-Xi meeting." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Activists gather to protest against the meeting between Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2015. Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with his...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Activists gather to protest against the meeting between Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2015. Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with his Taiwanese counterpart Ma Ying-jeou in Singapore on Saturday in the first such meeting of leaders from the two rivals since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949. The banners read, "Recall Ma Ying-jeou." "Protest Ma-Xi meeting." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
11 / 28
Volcanic ash is seen during an eruption inside the crater of Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian island of Lombok October 25, 2015. Indonesia closed Bali airport, one of the country's busiest international terminals, until November 5, 2015 due to volcanic eruptions on Mount Rinjani on a nearby island, meteorological agency said on November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lalu Edi/Antara Foto

Volcanic ash is seen during an eruption inside the crater of Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian island of Lombok October 25, 2015. Indonesia closed Bali airport, one of the country's busiest international terminals, until November 5, 2015 due to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Volcanic ash is seen during an eruption inside the crater of Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian island of Lombok October 25, 2015. Indonesia closed Bali airport, one of the country's busiest international terminals, until November 5, 2015 due to volcanic eruptions on Mount Rinjani on a nearby island, meteorological agency said on November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lalu Edi/Antara Foto
12 / 28
A Buddhist monk collects his belongings as vultures gather around a body of a deceased person during a sky burial near the Larung valley located some 3700 to 4000 meters above the sea level in Sertar county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China November 1, 2015. In early afternoons, on a hill near famous Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute relatives and onlookers gather for sky burials in which bodies of deceased people are offered to vultures to prey upon it. Such burials are practiced by some Tibetans and Mongolian in China as an extreme type of Buddhist's "self-sacrifice alms-giving". It is believed that feeding vultures with decomposed corpse of relatives on top of a mountain is a respectful to pay tribute to their passed-away beloved ones. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Buddhist monk collects his belongings as vultures gather around a body of a deceased person during a sky burial near the Larung valley located some 3700 to 4000 meters above the sea level in Sertar county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
A Buddhist monk collects his belongings as vultures gather around a body of a deceased person during a sky burial near the Larung valley located some 3700 to 4000 meters above the sea level in Sertar county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China November 1, 2015. In early afternoons, on a hill near famous Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute relatives and onlookers gather for sky burials in which bodies of deceased people are offered to vultures to prey upon it. Such burials are practiced by some Tibetans and Mongolian in China as an extreme type of Buddhist's "self-sacrifice alms-giving". It is believed that feeding vultures with decomposed corpse of relatives on top of a mountain is a respectful to pay tribute to their passed-away beloved ones. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
13 / 28
A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. The character "Catrina", also known as the "The Elegant Death", was created by Guadalupe Posada in the early 1900s and has become an important part of Mexico's celebrations of the Day of the Dead on November 1 and 2. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. The character "Catrina", also known as the "The Elegant Death", was created...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. The character "Catrina", also known as the "The Elegant Death", was created by Guadalupe Posada in the early 1900s and has become an important part of Mexico's celebrations of the Day of the Dead on November 1 and 2. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
14 / 28
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
15 / 28
Opposition candidate Naing Nan Lynn, who was attacked last week campaigning, waves his hand during National League for Democracy (NLD) party campaign rally in Yangon, Myanmar November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Opposition candidate Naing Nan Lynn, who was attacked last week campaigning, waves his hand during National League for Democracy (NLD) party campaign rally in Yangon, Myanmar November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Opposition candidate Naing Nan Lynn, who was attacked last week campaigning, waves his hand during National League for Democracy (NLD) party campaign rally in Yangon, Myanmar November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
16 / 28
A motorbike torched by Madhesi protesters is pictured in between the highway connecting Nepal and India during a curfew in Birgunj, Nepal November 4, 2015. Nepal has faced an acute fuel crisis for more than a month since protesters in the lowland south, angered that a new constitution fails to reflect their interests, prevented supply trucks from entering from India. Many in Nepal see India's hand in the protests although it denies any role. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A motorbike torched by Madhesi protesters is pictured in between the highway connecting Nepal and India during a curfew in Birgunj, Nepal November 4, 2015. Nepal has faced an acute fuel crisis for more than a month since protesters in the lowland...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A motorbike torched by Madhesi protesters is pictured in between the highway connecting Nepal and India during a curfew in Birgunj, Nepal November 4, 2015. Nepal has faced an acute fuel crisis for more than a month since protesters in the lowland south, angered that a new constitution fails to reflect their interests, prevented supply trucks from entering from India. Many in Nepal see India's hand in the protests although it denies any role. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
17 / 28
A missile is seen inside an underground missile base for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force at an undisclosed location in this undated handout photo courtesy of Fars News. As Iran's government promises a new age of prosperity after sanctions, many Iranians are hoping for the best. But the security establishment, with an eye to its political survival, is very publicly preparing for the worst. In the past few weeks, Iran has begun to implement a historic accord with world powers, voluntarily curbing its nuclear program in exchange for relief from the sanctions that have cut Tehran off from much of the world. At the same time, the armed forces have loudly advertised developments to Iran's missile deterrent and other defense capabilities, proclaiming they are still prepared for an attack by the Islamic Republic's enemies. REUTERS/farsnews.com/Handout

A missile is seen inside an underground missile base for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force at an undisclosed location in this undated handout photo courtesy of Fars News. As Iran's government promises a new age of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A missile is seen inside an underground missile base for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force at an undisclosed location in this undated handout photo courtesy of Fars News. As Iran's government promises a new age of prosperity after sanctions, many Iranians are hoping for the best. But the security establishment, with an eye to its political survival, is very publicly preparing for the worst. In the past few weeks, Iran has begun to implement a historic accord with world powers, voluntarily curbing its nuclear program in exchange for relief from the sanctions that have cut Tehran off from much of the world. At the same time, the armed forces have loudly advertised developments to Iran's missile deterrent and other defense capabilities, proclaiming they are still prepared for an attack by the Islamic Republic's enemies. REUTERS/farsnews.com/Handout
18 / 28
An effigy of President Barack Obama is burnt during an anti-USA demonstration by students outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

An effigy of President Barack Obama is burnt during an anti-USA demonstration by students outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
An effigy of President Barack Obama is burnt during an anti-USA demonstration by students outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
19 / 28
Presidential Guards are seen during a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Oguzkhan Presidential Palace on November 3, 2015 in Ashgabat. Kerry is traveling to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the last day of his travels in the region as he visits five Central Asian nations. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Presidential Guards are seen during a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Oguzkhan Presidential Palace on November 3, 2015 in Ashgabat. Kerry is traveling to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the last day of his travels in the region as he visits five Central Asian nations. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Presidential Guards are seen during a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Oguzkhan Presidential Palace on November 3, 2015 in Ashgabat. Kerry is traveling to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the last day of his travels in the region as he visits five Central Asian nations. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
20 / 28
The scene of a cargo airplane that crashed after take-off near Juba Airport in South Sudan November 4, 2015. A Russian-built cargo plane carrying some passengers crashed on Wednesday after taking off from the airport in South Sudan's capital, killing at least 41 people who were on board and others on the ground, an official and a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Stringer

The scene of a cargo airplane that crashed after take-off near Juba Airport in South Sudan November 4, 2015. A Russian-built cargo plane carrying some passengers crashed on Wednesday after taking off from the airport in South Sudan's capital, killing at least 41 people who were on board and others on the ground, an official and a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The scene of a cargo airplane that crashed after take-off near Juba Airport in South Sudan November 4, 2015. A Russian-built cargo plane carrying some passengers crashed on Wednesday after taking off from the airport in South Sudan's capital, killing at least 41 people who were on board and others on the ground, an official and a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Stringer
21 / 28
Saad Khalaf Ali, one of the 69 hostages rescued from an Islamic State prison in a joint raid by U.S. and Kurdish special forces, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Erbil, Iraq, October 29, 2015. Reuters interviewed three of the rescued hostages at a security facility in the Kurdish regional capital Erbil. The men recounted their experiences of life under Islamic State rule, and the physical and psychological torment that often comes with it. Many of the prisoners were former members of the Iraqi security forces who fought some of the same insurgents before the militants overran a third of Iraq. Reuters could not independently verify the accounts. REUTERS/Azad lashkari

Saad Khalaf Ali, one of the 69 hostages rescued from an Islamic State prison in a joint raid by U.S. and Kurdish special forces, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Erbil, Iraq, October 29, 2015. Reuters interviewed three of the rescued...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Saad Khalaf Ali, one of the 69 hostages rescued from an Islamic State prison in a joint raid by U.S. and Kurdish special forces, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Erbil, Iraq, October 29, 2015. Reuters interviewed three of the rescued hostages at a security facility in the Kurdish regional capital Erbil. The men recounted their experiences of life under Islamic State rule, and the physical and psychological torment that often comes with it. Many of the prisoners were former members of the Iraqi security forces who fought some of the same insurgents before the militants overran a third of Iraq. Reuters could not independently verify the accounts. REUTERS/Azad lashkari
22 / 28
Couples prepare to have their photos taken on the Bund in Shanghai, China, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Couples prepare to have their photos taken on the Bund in Shanghai, China, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Couples prepare to have their photos taken on the Bund in Shanghai, China, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
23 / 28
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, is welcomed with a hongi (a traditional Maori greeting) from New Zealand Defence Force Flight Sergeant Wai Paenga during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, November 4, 2015. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall began a 12-day tour of Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday. REUTERS/Hagen Hopkins/Pool

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, is welcomed with a hongi (a traditional Maori greeting) from New Zealand Defence Force Flight Sergeant Wai Paenga during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, November 4, 2015. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall began a 12-day tour of Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday. REUTERS/Hagen Hopkins/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, is welcomed with a hongi (a traditional Maori greeting) from New Zealand Defence Force Flight Sergeant Wai Paenga during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, November 4, 2015. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall began a 12-day tour of Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday. REUTERS/Hagen Hopkins/Pool
24 / 28
People sit at a bus stop while a motorcade with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry drives past on November 3, 2015 in Ashgabat. Kerry is traveling to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the last day of his travels in the region as he visits five Central Asian nations. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

People sit at a bus stop while a motorcade with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry drives past on November 3, 2015 in Ashgabat. Kerry is traveling to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the last day of his travels in the region as he visits five Central Asian nations. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
People sit at a bus stop while a motorcade with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry drives past on November 3, 2015 in Ashgabat. Kerry is traveling to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the last day of his travels in the region as he visits five Central Asian nations. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
25 / 28
A man stands on the balcony to the entrance of Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A man stands on the balcony to the entrance of Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
A man stands on the balcony to the entrance of Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
26 / 28
People gather at Dvortsovaya Square to commemorate victims of the air crash in Egypt in St. Petersburg, Russia, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

People gather at Dvortsovaya Square to commemorate victims of the air crash in Egypt in St. Petersburg, Russia, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
People gather at Dvortsovaya Square to commemorate victims of the air crash in Egypt in St. Petersburg, Russia, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
27 / 28
People take pictures during an opening ceremony of Rome's Trevi Fountain after being restored, November 3, 2015. Italian fashion house Fendi took down the plastic barriers that surrounded Rome's Trevi Fountain for 16 months as the stone rendering of Tritons underwent the most drastic renovation in its 252-year history. Fendi is one of a gaggle of luxury companies that have stepped in to prop up Italy's crumbling monuments as public funding for their upkeep dwindled. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

People take pictures during an opening ceremony of Rome's Trevi Fountain after being restored, November 3, 2015. Italian fashion house Fendi took down the plastic barriers that surrounded Rome's Trevi Fountain for 16 months as the stone rendering of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
People take pictures during an opening ceremony of Rome's Trevi Fountain after being restored, November 3, 2015. Italian fashion house Fendi took down the plastic barriers that surrounded Rome's Trevi Fountain for 16 months as the stone rendering of Tritons underwent the most drastic renovation in its 252-year history. Fendi is one of a gaggle of luxury companies that have stepped in to prop up Italy's crumbling monuments as public funding for their upkeep dwindled. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
28 / 28
