Russian artist Maria Gasanova (L) works on her "The Alive Painting" art work during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Sandhogs work in a tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media...more
National Police uses a water cannon to disperse students during a protest to demand the resignation of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 4, 2015. The protesters are calling the United Nations to intervene...more
Local villagers walk along railways, which are used to transfer coal, at Zhengyang coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Refugees gather at a beach to try to sail off for the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Palestinian worker is lowered on a rope into a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2015. A network of Palestinian tunnels running under the frontier...more
A woman stands while working in a brick factory at the outskirts of Yangon November 4, 2015. Myanmar on November 8 is holding its first free and fair election in 25 years in which democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi is pitted against the ruling party...more
A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People read as they wait in line for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to sign copies of his new book "Crippled America" in Manhattan, New York, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bloodhounds wait to be blessed during a religious and blessing ceremony for animals, outside the Basilica of St Peter and Paul in Saint-Hubert, Belgium November 3, 2015. Hundreds of animals are blessed during the celebration of Saint Hubert, the...more
Activists gather to protest against the meeting between Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese President Xi Jinping in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2015. Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with his...more
Volcanic ash is seen during an eruption inside the crater of Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian island of Lombok October 25, 2015. Indonesia closed Bali airport, one of the country's busiest international terminals, until November 5, 2015 due to...more
A Buddhist monk collects his belongings as vultures gather around a body of a deceased person during a sky burial near the Larung valley located some 3700 to 4000 meters above the sea level in Sertar county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture,...more
A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. The character "Catrina", also known as the "The Elegant Death", was created...more
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Opposition candidate Naing Nan Lynn, who was attacked last week campaigning, waves his hand during National League for Democracy (NLD) party campaign rally in Yangon, Myanmar November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A motorbike torched by Madhesi protesters is pictured in between the highway connecting Nepal and India during a curfew in Birgunj, Nepal November 4, 2015. Nepal has faced an acute fuel crisis for more than a month since protesters in the lowland...more
A missile is seen inside an underground missile base for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force at an undisclosed location in this undated handout photo courtesy of Fars News. As Iran's government promises a new age of...more
An effigy of President Barack Obama is burnt during an anti-USA demonstration by students outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Presidential Guards are seen during a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Oguzkhan Presidential Palace on November 3, 2015 in Ashgabat. Kerry is traveling to Tajikistan and...more
The scene of a cargo airplane that crashed after take-off near Juba Airport in South Sudan November 4, 2015. A Russian-built cargo plane carrying some passengers crashed on Wednesday after taking off from the airport in South Sudan's capital, killing...more
Saad Khalaf Ali, one of the 69 hostages rescued from an Islamic State prison in a joint raid by U.S. and Kurdish special forces, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Erbil, Iraq, October 29, 2015. Reuters interviewed three of the rescued...more
Couples prepare to have their photos taken on the Bund in Shanghai, China, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, is welcomed with a hongi (a traditional Maori greeting) from New Zealand Defence Force Flight Sergeant Wai Paenga during a welcome ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, November 4, 2015. Prince...more
People sit at a bus stop while a motorcade with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry drives past on November 3, 2015 in Ashgabat. Kerry is traveling to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the last day of his travels in the region as he visits five Central...more
A man stands on the balcony to the entrance of Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
People gather at Dvortsovaya Square to commemorate victims of the air crash in Egypt in St. Petersburg, Russia, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
People take pictures during an opening ceremony of Rome's Trevi Fountain after being restored, November 3, 2015. Italian fashion house Fendi took down the plastic barriers that surrounded Rome's Trevi Fountain for 16 months as the stone rendering of...more
