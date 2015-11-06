Edition:
An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A relative reacts during a funeral ceremony for Alexei Alexeev, a victim of a Russian airliner which crashed in Egypt, at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. An Airbus A321, operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia under the brand name Metrojet, crashed on Saturday shortly after taking off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on its way to St. Petersburg, killing all 224 people on board. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev

A relative reacts during a funeral ceremony for Alexei Alexeev, a victim of a Russian airliner which crashed in Egypt, at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. An Airbus A321, operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A relative reacts during a funeral ceremony for Alexei Alexeev, a victim of a Russian airliner which crashed in Egypt, at the Bogoslovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia November 5, 2015. An Airbus A321, operated by Russian airline Kogalymavia under the brand name Metrojet, crashed on Saturday shortly after taking off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on its way to St. Petersburg, killing all 224 people on board. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
Trees covered with mud are pictured after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore mine in Brazil that is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton burst on Thursday, devastating a nearby town with mudslides and leaving officials in the remote region scrambling to assess casualties. The mining company Samarco, a joint venture between top iron ore miners Brazil's Vale and Australia's BHP, said in a statement it had not yet determined why the dam burst or the extent of the disaster at its Germano mine near the town of Mariana in Minas Gerais, southeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Trees covered with mud are pictured after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore mine in Brazil that is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton burst on Thursday,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Trees covered with mud are pictured after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore mine in Brazil that is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton burst on Thursday, devastating a nearby town with mudslides and leaving officials in the remote region scrambling to assess casualties. The mining company Samarco, a joint venture between top iron ore miners Brazil's Vale and Australia's BHP, said in a statement it had not yet determined why the dam burst or the extent of the disaster at its Germano mine near the town of Mariana in Minas Gerais, southeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. The group claims to be mobilizing protests in more than 600 cities worldwide as part of what they call the "Million Mask March" held on Guy Fawkes Day. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. The group claims to be mobilizing protests in more than 600 cities worldwide as part of what they call the "Million Mask...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. The group claims to be mobilizing protests in more than 600 cities worldwide as part of what they call the "Million Mask March" held on Guy Fawkes Day. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
David Beckham waves toward his fans while on his way back after playing a charity match to collect funds for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

David Beckham waves toward his fans while on his way back after playing a charity match to collect funds for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
David Beckham waves toward his fans while on his way back after playing a charity match to collect funds for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A wheelchair left by a refugee is seen in front of an old abandoned beach house which is used by refugees as they wait to board a dinghy sailing off for the Greek island of Chios, while they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A wheelchair left by a refugee is seen in front of an old abandoned beach house which is used by refugees as they wait to board a dinghy sailing off for the Greek island of Chios, while they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A wheelchair left by a refugee is seen in front of an old abandoned beach house which is used by refugees as they wait to board a dinghy sailing off for the Greek island of Chios, while they try to travel from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Firefighters look for the train driver of a regional passenger train that collided with a heavy-duty lorry at a railway crossing near the Bavarian village of Freihung, Germany, November 6, 2015. The passenger train collided with a heavy-duty lorry at a railway crossing in northern Bavaria late on Thursday killing at least one person and injuring several others, German media reported. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Firefighters look for the train driver of a regional passenger train that collided with a heavy-duty lorry at a railway crossing near the Bavarian village of Freihung, Germany, November 6, 2015. The passenger train collided with a heavy-duty lorry at...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Firefighters look for the train driver of a regional passenger train that collided with a heavy-duty lorry at a railway crossing near the Bavarian village of Freihung, Germany, November 6, 2015. The passenger train collided with a heavy-duty lorry at a railway crossing in northern Bavaria late on Thursday killing at least one person and injuring several others, German media reported. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A Qantas Boeing 737-800 plane flies through heavy rain as a storm moves towards the city of Sydney, Australia, November 6, 2015. Powerful storms swept across the city on Friday, with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning for severe thunderstorms with large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds, local media reported. REUTERS/David Gray

A Qantas Boeing 737-800 plane flies through heavy rain as a storm moves towards the city of Sydney, Australia, November 6, 2015. Powerful storms swept across the city on Friday, with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning for severe...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Qantas Boeing 737-800 plane flies through heavy rain as a storm moves towards the city of Sydney, Australia, November 6, 2015. Powerful storms swept across the city on Friday, with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning for severe thunderstorms with large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds, local media reported. REUTERS/David Gray
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders holds up a sample "Notice to Voters" being signed by all the candidates after he filed his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot in Concord, New Hampshire November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders holds up a sample "Notice to Voters" being signed by all the candidates after he filed his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot in Concord, New...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders holds up a sample "Notice to Voters" being signed by all the candidates after he filed his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot in Concord, New Hampshire November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers outside the National Gallery during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers outside the National Gallery during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers outside the National Gallery during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Director and cast member Angelina Jolie and her husband and co-star Brad Pitt hold hands at the premiere of "By the Sea" during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director and cast member Angelina Jolie and her husband and co-star Brad Pitt hold hands at the premiere of "By the Sea" during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Director and cast member Angelina Jolie and her husband and co-star Brad Pitt hold hands at the premiere of "By the Sea" during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Palestinian protester is carried by fellow protesters during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester is carried by fellow protesters during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A Palestinian protester is carried by fellow protesters during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A National Police officer passes close to a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the first round of presidential election, in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 5, 2015. Ruling party candidate Jovenel Moise led voting in Haiti's Oct. 25 presidential election with 32 percent, followed by former government executive Jude Celestin with 25 percent, according to official results announced on Thursday. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A National Police officer passes close to a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the first round of presidential election, in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 5, 2015. Ruling party candidate Jovenel Moise led...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A National Police officer passes close to a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the first round of presidential election, in a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 5, 2015. Ruling party candidate Jovenel Moise led voting in Haiti's Oct. 25 presidential election with 32 percent, followed by former government executive Jude Celestin with 25 percent, according to official results announced on Thursday. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the KPA's (Korean People's Army) 7th military education convention, which was held on November 3 and 4, in this undated photo released November 5, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the KPA's (Korean People's Army) 7th military education convention, which was held on November 3 and 4, in this undated photo released November 5, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the KPA's (Korean People's Army) 7th military education convention, which was held on November 3 and 4, in this undated photo released November 5, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
(From L to R) President Barack Obama participates in a panel discussion with Tatiana Ticknor of Alaska and Brayden White of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, at the annual White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington November 5, 2015. Obama courted the American Indian vote as a first-time White House candidate in 2008. He became an honorary member of a tribe in Montana, the Crow Nation, and took on a native name: Black Eagle, which means "one who helps all people of this land." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(From L to R) President Barack Obama participates in a panel discussion with Tatiana Ticknor of Alaska and Brayden White of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, at the annual White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington November 5, 2015. Obama courted...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
(From L to R) President Barack Obama participates in a panel discussion with Tatiana Ticknor of Alaska and Brayden White of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, at the annual White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington November 5, 2015. Obama courted the American Indian vote as a first-time White House candidate in 2008. He became an honorary member of a tribe in Montana, the Crow Nation, and took on a native name: Black Eagle, which means "one who helps all people of this land." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A migrant sits in his room in the facility for detention of foreigners in Bela-Jezova, Czech Republic, November 5, 2015. Czech authorities moved immigrants after facing criticism over the condition of detention centers from the UN Commissioner for Human Rights and non-government organizations, according to local media. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A migrant sits in his room in the facility for detention of foreigners in Bela-Jezova, Czech Republic, November 5, 2015. Czech authorities moved immigrants after facing criticism over the condition of detention centers from the UN Commissioner for...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A migrant sits in his room in the facility for detention of foreigners in Bela-Jezova, Czech Republic, November 5, 2015. Czech authorities moved immigrants after facing criticism over the condition of detention centers from the UN Commissioner for Human Rights and non-government organizations, according to local media. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Women practice yoga during a performance on a glass bridge at the Shiniuzhai National Geo-park in Pingjiang county, Hunan province, China, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Women practice yoga during a performance on a glass bridge at the Shiniuzhai National Geo-park in Pingjiang county, Hunan province, China, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Women practice yoga during a performance on a glass bridge at the Shiniuzhai National Geo-park in Pingjiang county, Hunan province, China, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
An undated artist's rendering depicts a solar storm hitting Mars and stripping ions from the planet's upper atmosphere in this NASA handout released November 5, 2015. Scientists have documented a solar storm blasting away Mars� atmosphere, an important clue in a long-standing mystery of how a planet that was once like Earth turned into a cold, dry desert, research published on Thursday shows. On March 8, NASA�s Mars-orbiting MAVEN spacecraft caught such a storm stripping away the planet�s atmosphere, according to a report published in this week�s issue of the journal Science. REUTERS/NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center/Handout

An undated artist's rendering depicts a solar storm hitting Mars and stripping ions from the planet's upper atmosphere in this NASA handout released November 5, 2015. Scientists have documented a solar storm blasting away Mars� atmosphere, an...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An undated artist's rendering depicts a solar storm hitting Mars and stripping ions from the planet's upper atmosphere in this NASA handout released November 5, 2015. Scientists have documented a solar storm blasting away Mars� atmosphere, an important clue in a long-standing mystery of how a planet that was once like Earth turned into a cold, dry desert, research published on Thursday shows. On March 8, NASA�s Mars-orbiting MAVEN spacecraft caught such a storm stripping away the planet�s atmosphere, according to a report published in this week�s issue of the journal Science. REUTERS/NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center/Handout
Takata Corp Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura (C) bows with Hitoshi Sano (R), head of investor relations, and an unidentified company employee at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. Japan's Takata Corp slashed its full-year earnings forecast on Friday as major customer automakers distance themselves from its air bag inflators, which are at the center of a massive global safety recall. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Takata Corp Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura (C) bows with Hitoshi Sano (R), head of investor relations, and an unidentified company employee at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. Japan's Takata Corp slashed its full-year...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Takata Corp Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura (C) bows with Hitoshi Sano (R), head of investor relations, and an unidentified company employee at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. Japan's Takata Corp slashed its full-year earnings forecast on Friday as major customer automakers distance themselves from its air bag inflators, which are at the center of a massive global safety recall. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Muslim Rohingya woman is seen through a fishing net while walking at a refugee camp in Sittwe, Myanmar October 29, 2015. As Myanmar heads to the polls on November 8, the plight of its Muslim minority remains a blot on what is billed as the country's first free and fair election for 25 years. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Muslim Rohingya woman is seen through a fishing net while walking at a refugee camp in Sittwe, Myanmar October 29, 2015. As Myanmar heads to the polls on November 8, the plight of its Muslim minority remains a blot on what is billed as the...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Muslim Rohingya woman is seen through a fishing net while walking at a refugee camp in Sittwe, Myanmar October 29, 2015. As Myanmar heads to the polls on November 8, the plight of its Muslim minority remains a blot on what is billed as the country's first free and fair election for 25 years. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man walks in a park full of autumn-colored leaves during a sunny day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Austria November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A man walks in a park full of autumn-colored leaves during a sunny day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Austria November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A man walks in a park full of autumn-colored leaves during a sunny day in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Austria November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
