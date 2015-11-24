Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 24, 2015 | 5:15am GMT

Editor's Choice

A migrant with his mouth sewn shut in protest sits at the border with Greece near the village of Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. Conditions for hundreds of migrants stuck on Balkan borders worsened on Sunday as temperatures dropped and a first smattering of snow fell. Countries along the Balkan route taken by hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking refuge in western Europe last week began filtering the flow, granting passage only to those fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant with his mouth sewn shut in protest sits at the border with Greece near the village of Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. Conditions for hundreds of migrants stuck on Balkan borders worsened on Sunday as temperatures dropped and a...more

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A migrant with his mouth sewn shut in protest sits at the border with Greece near the village of Gevgelija, Macedonia November 23, 2015. Conditions for hundreds of migrants stuck on Balkan borders worsened on Sunday as temperatures dropped and a first smattering of snow fell. Countries along the Balkan route taken by hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking refuge in western Europe last week began filtering the flow, granting passage only to those fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
1 / 28
Armed vigilantes hold guns before a patrol in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Armed vigilantes hold guns before a patrol in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Armed vigilantes hold guns before a patrol in the center of Bujumbura, Burundi, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 28
A man cleans up a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man cleans up a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A man cleans up a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 28
A mourner attends the funeral for Israeli woman Hadar Buchris, 21, in Jerusalem, November 23, 2015. On Sunday in the Etzion bloc of Jewish settlements, a Palestinian stabbed and killed Buchris, an Israeli police spokesman said. A military spokesman said the assailant was shot and killed. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A mourner attends the funeral for Israeli woman Hadar Buchris, 21, in Jerusalem, November 23, 2015. On Sunday in the Etzion bloc of Jewish settlements, a Palestinian stabbed and killed Buchris, an Israeli police spokesman said. A military spokesman...more

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A mourner attends the funeral for Israeli woman Hadar Buchris, 21, in Jerusalem, November 23, 2015. On Sunday in the Etzion bloc of Jewish settlements, a Palestinian stabbed and killed Buchris, an Israeli police spokesman said. A military spokesman said the assailant was shot and killed. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 28
Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 23, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Stranded Iranian migrant Hamid, 34, an electrical engineer from the Iranian town of Sanandij sits on rail tracks in front of Macedonian riot police guarding the border between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 28
A boy plays in downtown Havana, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A boy plays in downtown Havana, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A boy plays in downtown Havana, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 28
African migrants sit on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
African migrants sit on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
7 / 28
Migrants from Morocco, stranded at the Greek-Macedonian border, try to keep warm by an open fire next to their tent near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 22, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants from Morocco, stranded at the Greek-Macedonian border, try to keep warm by an open fire next to their tent near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 22, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Migrants from Morocco, stranded at the Greek-Macedonian border, try to keep warm by an open fire next to their tent near the Greek village of Idomeni, November 22, 2015. Balkan countries have begun filtering the flow of migrants to Europe, granting passage to those fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Afghanistan but turning back others from Africa and Asia, the United Nations and Reuters witnesses said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 28
People mourn outside "Le Carillon" restaurant a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People mourn outside "Le Carillon" restaurant a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
People mourn outside "Le Carillon" restaurant a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 28
A jockey falls off during a traditional Barapan Kebo or buffalo races, in Taliwang, on the island of Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia November 22, 2015. Around 250 pairs of water buffalo took part in the Barapan Kebo ahead of the planting season, for prizes which included a top prize of a pilgrimage to Mecca. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

A jockey falls off during a traditional Barapan Kebo or buffalo races, in Taliwang, on the island of Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia November 22, 2015. Around 250 pairs of water buffalo took part in the Barapan Kebo ahead of the planting...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A jockey falls off during a traditional Barapan Kebo or buffalo races, in Taliwang, on the island of Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia November 22, 2015. Around 250 pairs of water buffalo took part in the Barapan Kebo ahead of the planting season, for prizes which included a top prize of a pilgrimage to Mecca. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Close
10 / 28
A boat is seen near the mouth of Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A boat is seen near the mouth of Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A boat is seen near the mouth of Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, as the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 28
Mauricio Macri, presidential candidate of the Cambiemos (Let's Change) coalition, with his daughter Antonia on his shoulders, and his wife Juliana Awada wave to supporters after the presidential election in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 22, 2015. Conservative opposition candidate Macri comfortably won Argentina's presidential election on Sunday after promising business-friendly reforms to spur investment in the struggling economy. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Mauricio Macri, presidential candidate of the Cambiemos (Let's Change) coalition, with his daughter Antonia on his shoulders, and his wife Juliana Awada wave to supporters after the presidential election in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 22, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Mauricio Macri, presidential candidate of the Cambiemos (Let's Change) coalition, with his daughter Antonia on his shoulders, and his wife Juliana Awada wave to supporters after the presidential election in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 22, 2015. Conservative opposition candidate Macri comfortably won Argentina's presidential election on Sunday after promising business-friendly reforms to spur investment in the struggling economy. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 28
The setting sun reflects off of One World Trade Center and surrounding buildings at sunset in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

The setting sun reflects off of One World Trade Center and surrounding buildings at sunset in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
The setting sun reflects off of One World Trade Center and surrounding buildings at sunset in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
Close
13 / 28
Greek policemen push back Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees who tried to force their way through the Greek-Macedonian borders near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Greek policemen push back Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees who tried to force their way through the Greek-Macedonian borders near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Greek policemen push back Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan refugees who tried to force their way through the Greek-Macedonian borders near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
14 / 28
Host Jennifer Lopez performs during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Host Jennifer Lopez performs during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Host Jennifer Lopez performs during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 28
A French police officer stands guard by the Eiffel tower a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A French police officer stands guard by the Eiffel tower a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A French police officer stands guard by the Eiffel tower a week after a series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 28
Keith, a member of the gay community, poses for a photograph at an undisclosed location in Uganda's capital Kampala November 11, 2015. Keith says: "If I get a chance to meet the pope, my message to him would be: I don't know your sexual status, I don't know if you are gay or straight but what I am asking of you is to tell the congregation that being gay is normal, so we deserve our rights, equal rights in society. We should not be discriminated (against) and we also have the rights to get other basic needs (met) like education and health services." REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Keith, a member of the gay community, poses for a photograph at an undisclosed location in Uganda's capital Kampala November 11, 2015. Keith says: "If I get a chance to meet the pope, my message to him would be: I don't know your sexual status, I...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Keith, a member of the gay community, poses for a photograph at an undisclosed location in Uganda's capital Kampala November 11, 2015. Keith says: "If I get a chance to meet the pope, my message to him would be: I don't know your sexual status, I don't know if you are gay or straight but what I am asking of you is to tell the congregation that being gay is normal, so we deserve our rights, equal rights in society. We should not be discriminated (against) and we also have the rights to get other basic needs (met) like education and health services." REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Close
17 / 28
President Barack Obama (2nd R) speaks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah (R) before a family photo at the East Asia Summit (EAS) meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 22, 2015. Also pictured are Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (from L), New Zealand Prime Minister John Key and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama (2nd R) speaks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah (R) before a family photo at the East Asia Summit (EAS) meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 22, 2015. Also pictured are Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (from L), New...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
President Barack Obama (2nd R) speaks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah (R) before a family photo at the East Asia Summit (EAS) meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 22, 2015. Also pictured are Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (from L), New Zealand Prime Minister John Key and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 28
A supporter of presidential candidate Mauricio Macri of Cambiemos (Let's Change) waves an Argentine national flag as she celebrates in Buenos Aires November 22, 2015. Conservative opposition challenger Macri won Argentina's presidential election on Sunday, bringing to an end more than a decade of free-spending leftist populism with a promise to open up the ailing economy to investors. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

A supporter of presidential candidate Mauricio Macri of Cambiemos (Let's Change) waves an Argentine national flag as she celebrates in Buenos Aires November 22, 2015. Conservative opposition challenger Macri won Argentina's presidential election on...more

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A supporter of presidential candidate Mauricio Macri of Cambiemos (Let's Change) waves an Argentine national flag as she celebrates in Buenos Aires November 22, 2015. Conservative opposition challenger Macri won Argentina's presidential election on Sunday, bringing to an end more than a decade of free-spending leftist populism with a promise to open up the ailing economy to investors. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Close
19 / 28
Migrants stage a demonstration in front of Macedonian police, as they wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. Picture taken from the Macedonian side of the Macedonian-Greek border. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants stage a demonstration in front of Macedonian police, as they wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. Picture taken from the Macedonian side of the Macedonian-Greek border. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Migrants stage a demonstration in front of Macedonian police, as they wait to cross the border from Greece to Gevgelija, Macedonia November 22, 2015. Picture taken from the Macedonian side of the Macedonian-Greek border. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
20 / 28
Fall Out Boy pose backstage with their award for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Fall Out Boy pose backstage with their award for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Fall Out Boy pose backstage with their award for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
21 / 28
A Belgian police officer searches the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A Belgian police officer searches the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A Belgian police officer searches the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
22 / 28
Security personnel, wearing a camouflage uniform, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. Crimea was left without electricity supplies from Ukraine on Sunday after pylons carrying power lines to the Russia-annexed peninsula were blown up overnight. REUTERS/Stringer

Security personnel, wearing a camouflage uniform, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. Crimea was left without electricity supplies from Ukraine on Sunday after...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Security personnel, wearing a camouflage uniform, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. Crimea was left without electricity supplies from Ukraine on Sunday after pylons carrying power lines to the Russia-annexed peninsula were blown up overnight. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 28
Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks as an image of the Eiffel Tower is shown in the background during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks as an image of the Eiffel Tower is shown in the background during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario...more

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Celine Dion performs "Hymne a l'amour" in honor of the victims of the recent Paris attacks as an image of the Eiffel Tower is shown in the background during the 2015 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 28
A woman lights a candle at Place de la Republique under a banner which reads "Not Afraid" after last week's series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A woman lights a candle at Place de la Republique under a banner which reads "Not Afraid" after last week's series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A woman lights a candle at Place de la Republique under a banner which reads "Not Afraid" after last week's series of deadly attacks in the French capital Paris, France, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
25 / 28
Paramilitary police officers transport snow from their camp outside the Wumen Gate of Forbidden City during snowfall, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Paramilitary police officers transport snow from their camp outside the Wumen Gate of Forbidden City during snowfall, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Paramilitary police officers transport snow from their camp outside the Wumen Gate of Forbidden City during snowfall, at night in central Beijing, China, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
26 / 28
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev poses for pictures with tourists while sightseeing during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the East Asia Summit (EAS), November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/Pool

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev poses for pictures with tourists while sightseeing during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the East Asia Summit (EAS), November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev poses for pictures with tourists while sightseeing during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the East Asia Summit (EAS), November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik/Pool
Close
27 / 28
Actor Johnny Depp takes photos of cast member and wife Amber Heard with a photographer's camera on the red carpet during the premiere of the film "The Danish Girl" in Los Angeles, California November 21, 2015. The film opens in the U.S. on November 27. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actor Johnny Depp takes photos of cast member and wife Amber Heard with a photographer's camera on the red carpet during the premiere of the film "The Danish Girl" in Los Angeles, California November 21, 2015. The film opens in the U.S. on November...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Actor Johnny Depp takes photos of cast member and wife Amber Heard with a photographer's camera on the red carpet during the premiere of the film "The Danish Girl" in Los Angeles, California November 21, 2015. The film opens in the U.S. on November 27. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Gunmen storm Mali hotel

Gunmen storm Mali hotel

Next Slideshows

Gunmen storm Mali hotel

Gunmen storm Mali hotel

Gunmen attacked a luxury hotel popular with foreigners in Mali's capital Bamako.

21 Nov 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

21 Nov 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Nov 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures