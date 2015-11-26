Editor's Choice
President Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 68th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a floating restaurant in Kiev, Ukraine, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator scuffles with a police officer after protests broke out in Chicago, Illinois, November 24, 2015, in reaction to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van...more
The windows of the Turkish embassy broken by protesters in reaction after a Russian war plane was shot down by Turkey, are pictured in Moscow, Russia, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Sarah Israel, 85, a Holocaust survivor, has her hair done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. Thirteen women took part in the third annual beauty...more
Workers collect customer orders during Black Friday deals week at an Amazon fulfilment centre in Hemel Hempstead, Britain November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man, who is handcuffed to his friend, gestures towards a police officer after the two were detained during a raid on a house where people were alleged to be selling illegal homemade alcohol in Dandora in Nairobi, Kenya, October 31, 2015. Around 2...more
A migrant holds her baby while waiting to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 25, 2015. Countries along the Balkan route taken by hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking refuge in western Europe last week...more
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump in a Hpakant jade mine at Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. About 1,000 refugees and migrants are stuck at...more
Tunisian forensics police inspect a Tunisian presidential guard bus at the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Tunis, Tunisia November 25, 2015. Tunisian security officials said on Wednesday a suicide bomber carried out the attack on a presidential...more
A Belgian police officer stands guard outside a school in central Brussels November 25, 2015. Brussels' schools re-opened on Wednesday after staying closed for two days following tight security measures linked to the fatal attacks in Paris....more
Laquan McDonald (R) walks on a road before he was shot 16 times by police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago, in this still image taken from a police vehicle dash camera video shot on October 20, 2014, and released by Chicago Police on November 24,...more
People look on as a robot (R) plays table tennis with a man during an demonstration at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China, November 23, 2015. The conference, which kicked off in Beijing on Monday, is a three-day event including a forum, an...more
President Barack Obama (L) pats France's President Francois Hollande on the back as they depart after a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A war plane crashes in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sadettin Molla
The coffin containing the body of Valeria Solesin, an Italian victim of last week's Paris attacks, is carried by gondoliers during the State funeral in St.Mark's Square in Venice, Italy November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A Belgian soldier patrols a shopping street in central Brussels as police search the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) brings a look-alike supporter Terry Silliman of Goose Creek, South Carolina on stage during a rally at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015....more
A winter storm clears at sunset over the Interstate 80 near Baxter, California, November 24, 2015. A winter storm has hit Northern California dropping rain and snow. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Recent refugee from Syria Sandy Khabbazeh poses for a portrait while holding a photo of her family who remain behind in Syria, in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. Picture taken November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Suspects of the August 17 Bangkok blast, Bilal Mohammed (also known as Adem Karadag) and Yusufu Mieraili are escorted by soldiers and prison officers as they arrive at the military court in Bangkok, Thailand, November 24, 2015. A Thai military court...more
Antelopes cross a road close to the United States border with Canada near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman poses amongst illuminations at a photo-call for the Christmas at Kew Festival in London, Britain November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Simferopol, Crimea November 24, 2015. Crimea continued to rely on emergency generators to meet its basic power needs after unknown saboteurs blew up electricity pylons...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia November 24, 2015. Speaking before a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, Putin called Turkey's downing of a...more
Next Slideshows
Gunmen storm Mali hotel
Gunmen attacked a luxury hotel popular with foreigners in Mali's capital Bamako.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.