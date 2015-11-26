Editor's Choice

Edition:
President Obama pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey during the 68th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a floating restaurant in Kiev, Ukraine, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A demonstrator scuffles with a police officer after protests broke out in Chicago, Illinois, November 24, 2015, in reaction to the release of a police video of the 2014 shooting of a black teenager Laquan McDonald, by a white policeman, Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke was charged with murder in the incident. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
The windows of the Turkish embassy broken by protesters in reaction after a Russian war plane was shot down by Turkey, are pictured in Moscow, Russia, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Sarah Israel, 85, a Holocaust survivor, has her hair done during preparations ahead of a beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, November 24, 2015. Thirteen women took part in the third annual beauty contest for Holocaust survivors in Israel on Tuesday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Workers collect customer orders during Black Friday deals week at an Amazon fulfilment centre in Hemel Hempstead, Britain November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A man, who is handcuffed to his friend, gestures towards a police officer after the two were detained during a raid on a house where people were alleged to be selling illegal homemade alcohol in Dandora in Nairobi, Kenya, October 31, 2015. Around 2 million people live in the shantytowns packed in around Kenya's capital. Crime is high amid chronic unemployment levels, while basic services and sanitation are scarce. Residents try to make the best of things, eking out a living and picking up work where they can. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A migrant holds her baby while waiting to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 25, 2015. Countries along the Balkan route taken by hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking refuge in western Europe last week began filtering the flow, granting passage only to those fleeing conflict in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump in a Hpakant jade mine at Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A stranded Iranian migrant has his lips sewn as he sits on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia in front of Macedonian riot police near the Greek village of Idomeni November 24, 2015. About 1,000 refugees and migrants are stuck at the main crossing point into Macedonia from Greece as authorities deny entry to some nationalities in contravention of international law, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Tunisian forensics police inspect a Tunisian presidential guard bus at the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Tunis, Tunisia November 25, 2015. Tunisian security officials said on Wednesday a suicide bomber carried out the attack on a presidential guard bus, killing at least 13 and forcing the government to impose a nationwide state of emergency. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A Belgian police officer stands guard outside a school in central Brussels November 25, 2015. Brussels' schools re-opened on Wednesday after staying closed for two days following tight security measures linked to the fatal attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Laquan McDonald (R) walks on a road before he was shot 16 times by police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago, in this still image taken from a police vehicle dash camera video shot on October 20, 2014, and released by Chicago Police on November 24, 2015. Van Dyke, a white Chicago policeman was charged on Tuesday with murdering black teenager McDonald, a prosecution that was speeded up in hopes of staving off a fresh burst of the turmoil over race and police use of deadly force that has shaken the U.S. for more than a year. REUTERS/Chicago Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
People look on as a robot (R) plays table tennis with a man during an demonstration at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China, November 23, 2015. The conference, which kicked off in Beijing on Monday, is a three-day event including a forum, an exhibition and a robot contest for youth, Xinhua News Agency reported. Picture taken November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
President Barack Obama (L) pats France's President Francois Hollande on the back as they depart after a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A war plane crashes in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sadettin Molla

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
The coffin containing the body of Valeria Solesin, an Italian victim of last week's Paris attacks, is carried by gondoliers during the State funeral in St.Mark's Square in Venice, Italy November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A Belgian soldier patrols a shopping street in central Brussels as police search the area during a continued high level of security following the recent deadly Paris attacks, Belgium, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) brings a look-alike supporter Terry Silliman of Goose Creek, South Carolina on stage during a rally at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A winter storm clears at sunset over the Interstate 80 near Baxter, California, November 24, 2015. A winter storm has hit Northern California dropping rain and snow. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Recent refugee from Syria Sandy Khabbazeh poses for a portrait while holding a photo of her family who remain behind in Syria, in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. Picture taken November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Suspects of the August 17 Bangkok blast, Bilal Mohammed (also known as Adem Karadag) and Yusufu Mieraili are escorted by soldiers and prison officers as they arrive at the military court in Bangkok, Thailand, November 24, 2015. A Thai military court has indicted the two men accused of carrying out a Bangkok bomb attack that killed 20 people including 14 foreigners, making it the deadliest such incident in Thai history. A lawyer for one of the men said a Bangkok military court brought ten charges against the pair, including premeditated murder, illegal possession of weapons and murder. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Antelopes cross a road close to the United States border with Canada near Havre, Montana, United States, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A woman poses amongst illuminations at a photo-call for the Christmas at Kew Festival in London, Britain November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Simferopol, Crimea November 24, 2015. Crimea continued to rely on emergency generators to meet its basic power needs after unknown saboteurs blew up electricity pylons supplying the peninsula with electricity over the weekend. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia November 24, 2015. Speaking before a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, Putin called Turkey's downing of a Russian fighter jet "a stab in the back" carried out by the accomplices of terrorists, saying the incident would have serious consequences for Moscow's relations with Ankara. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
