Editor's Choice

Pictures | Wed Dec 2, 2015

Cuban migrants help a child as they walk down crossing the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 1, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cuban migrants help a child as they walk down crossing the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 1, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla are seen with their daughter named Max in this image released on December 1, 2015. Zuckerberg and his wife said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. REUTERS/Courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg/

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla are seen with their daughter named Max in this image released on December 1, 2015. Zuckerberg and his wife said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. REUTERS/Courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg/
Forensic officers work on the blast scene in Istanbul, Turkey, December 1, 2015. Five people were injured when a pipe bomb exploded on an overpass near an Istanbul metro station on Tuesday, the district mayor said, halting some train operations and heightening security fears in Europe's biggest city. Turkey has been on high alert since more than 100 people were killed by two suicide bombers in the capital Ankara in October, three months after a similar attack at a town near the Syrian border in July left 33 dead. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Forensic officers work on the blast scene in Istanbul, Turkey, December 1, 2015. Five people were injured when a pipe bomb exploded on an overpass near an Istanbul metro station on Tuesday, the district mayor said, halting some train operations and heightening security fears in Europe's biggest city. Turkey has been on high alert since more than 100 people were killed by two suicide bombers in the capital Ankara in October, three months after a similar attack at a town near the Syrian border in July left 33 dead. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Lebanese policeman who was captured by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front in Arsal, gets greeted as he celebrates upon his arrival to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. Al Qaeda's Syrian wing, the Nusra Front, released 16 Lebanese soldiers and policemen held captive since August, 2014 on Tuesday in a Qatari-mediated deal that also secured freedom for a jailed ex-wife of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A Lebanese policeman who was captured by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front in Arsal, gets greeted as he celebrates upon his arrival to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. Al Qaeda's Syrian wing, the Nusra Front, released 16 Lebanese soldiers and policemen held captive since August, 2014 on Tuesday in a Qatari-mediated deal that also secured freedom for a jailed ex-wife of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) officers participate in a police exercise simulating a millitant attack on a shopping centre during a Metropolitan Police training program for armed officers in London December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/PA Wire/Pool

Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) officers participate in a police exercise simulating a millitant attack on a shopping centre during a Metropolitan Police training program for armed officers in London December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/PA Wire/Pool
View of the prison cell occupied before the release on parole by Oscar Pistorius at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi

View of the prison cell occupied before the release on parole by Oscar Pistorius at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi
Visitors use mobile phones to take pictures and videos as they watch a flag raising ceremony at the Tiananmen Square amid heavy smog in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors use mobile phones to take pictures and videos as they watch a flag raising ceremony at the Tiananmen Square amid heavy smog in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Cuban migrant freshens up in the sea upon arrival in the town after crossing the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama November 30, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Cuban migrant freshens up in the sea upon arrival in the town after crossing the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama November 30, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Honor guards carry a coffin with the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during an honorary ceremony at the Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky

Honor guards carry a coffin with the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during an honorary ceremony at the Chkalovsky military airport outside Moscow, Russia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky
A young migrant girl holds up a drawing in a makeshift camp on the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A young migrant girl holds up a drawing in a makeshift camp on the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A stranded migrant sits inside his tent at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near to the Greek village of Idomeni, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant sits inside his tent at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near to the Greek village of Idomeni, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Palestinian girls take part in a ballet dancing course, run by the Al-Qattan Center for Children, in Gaza City November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian girls take part in a ballet dancing course, run by the Al-Qattan Center for Children, in Gaza City November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Workers clean the exterior of skyscraper Shanghai Tower during a hazy day in Shanghai, China, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers clean the exterior of skyscraper Shanghai Tower during a hazy day in Shanghai, China, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
The mother of murdered Palestinian teenager Mohammed Abu Khudair, sits at the Jerusalem District Court November 30, 2015. Two Jewish minors were found guilty on Monday of the 2014 murder of Khudair in Jerusalem, but the Israeli court held off on formally convicting a third man accused of orchestrating the crime, pending a psychological review. Yosef Haim Ben-David, a West Bank settler who works as a Jerusalem optician and who confessed to leading the crime, was also found guilty. But the court deferred formal conviction over his lawyers' 11th-hour request for a psychological evaluation. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The mother of murdered Palestinian teenager Mohammed Abu Khudair, sits at the Jerusalem District Court November 30, 2015. Two Jewish minors were found guilty on Monday of the 2014 murder of Khudair in Jerusalem, but the Israeli court held off on formally convicting a third man accused of orchestrating the crime, pending a psychological review. Yosef Haim Ben-David, a West Bank settler who works as a Jerusalem optician and who confessed to leading the crime, was also found guilty. But the court deferred formal conviction over his lawyers' 11th-hour request for a psychological evaluation. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man hands out flags showing a picture of Pope Francis and the country's transitional president, Catherine Samba Panza, to children ahead of the Pope's visit near the central mosque in the mostly Muslim PK5 neighbourhood of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man hands out flags showing a picture of Pope Francis and the country's transitional president, Catherine Samba Panza, to children ahead of the Pope's visit near the central mosque in the mostly Muslim PK5 neighbourhood of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
French President Francois Hollande waits for a guest before a bilateral meeting during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande waits for a guest before a bilateral meeting during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A tower belonging to the Abengoa Solar plant is seen at the "Solucar" solar park in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A tower belonging to the Abengoa Solar plant is seen at the "Solucar" solar park in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima poses with her Madame Tussaud's wax likeness at a reveal event at the Victoria�s Secret store in Herald Square in the Manhattan borough of New York November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima poses with her Madame Tussaud's wax likeness at a reveal event at the Victoria�s Secret store in Herald Square in the Manhattan borough of New York November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Japanese macaques (or so called Snow Monkeys) hold each other while sitting on rocks near a hot spring at a valley in Yamanouchi town, Nagano prefecture, Japan, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japanese macaques (or so called Snow Monkeys) hold each other while sitting on rocks near a hot spring at a valley in Yamanouchi town, Nagano prefecture, Japan, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman swims in a partially frozen lake at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li

A woman swims in a partially frozen lake at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A stranded migrant holds a baby as she waits next to the Greek-Macedonian border near to the Greek village of Idomeni, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A stranded migrant holds a baby as she waits next to the Greek-Macedonian border near to the Greek village of Idomeni, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A woman is hit by a wave caused by stormy winds in Helsinki, South of Finland, 30th of Nov. 2015. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva

A woman is hit by a wave caused by stormy winds in Helsinki, South of Finland, 30th of Nov. 2015. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Devotees beat their chest as they pay homage at the shrine of the Muslim Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif in Bhit Shah, Pakistan, November 28, 2015. Thousands of devotees and performers from various parts of Pakistan gathered for the three day Urs festival to pay homage to Muslim Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif, popularly known as Bhitai. The Urs festival features open air food stalls, singing, dancing, poetry and competitive sports. Picture taken November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Devotees beat their chest as they pay homage at the shrine of the Muslim Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif in Bhit Shah, Pakistan, November 28, 2015. Thousands of devotees and performers from various parts of Pakistan gathered for the three day Urs festival to pay homage to Muslim Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif, popularly known as Bhitai. The Urs festival features open air food stalls, singing, dancing, poetry and competitive sports. Picture taken November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An Orthodox Christian monk walks out of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Orthodox Christian monk walks out of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
President Barack Obama looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande depart the stage after the launch of Mission Innovation, a landmark commitment to dramatically accelerate public and private global clean energy innovation, during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) in Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande depart the stage after the launch of Mission Innovation, a landmark commitment to dramatically accelerate public and private global clean energy innovation, during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) in Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New recruit People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers stand in formation during a training session in cold winter temperatures at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, November 29, 2015. Local temperatures reached minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday. Picture taken November 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

New recruit People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers stand in formation during a training session in cold winter temperatures at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, November 29, 2015. Local temperatures reached minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday. Picture taken November 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Discarded heroin syringes are stuck into a banana tree after they were used by addicts in Hanoi, Vietnam, December 1, 2015. Some of the syringes are re-used by poorer addicts. The estimated number of adolescents dying of AIDS in the Asia Pacific region has more than doubled since 2005, experts said on Monday, warning of a "hidden epidemic". REUTERS/Kham

Discarded heroin syringes are stuck into a banana tree after they were used by addicts in Hanoi, Vietnam, December 1, 2015. Some of the syringes are re-used by poorer addicts. The estimated number of adolescents dying of AIDS in the Asia Pacific region has more than doubled since 2005, experts said on Monday, warning of a "hidden epidemic". REUTERS/Kham
A relative of one of the Lebanese security personnel who were captured in Arsal by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, reacts as they celebrate inside a tent that was erected last year during an open-ended sit-in near the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. Al-Qaeda's Syrian wing, the Nusra Front, released Lebanese security personnel held captive since August, 2014 in a swap deal that will also release an ex-wife of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, live TV footage showed on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A relative of one of the Lebanese security personnel who were captured in Arsal by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, reacts as they celebrate inside a tent that was erected last year during an open-ended sit-in near the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. Al-Qaeda's Syrian wing, the Nusra Front, released Lebanese security personnel held captive since August, 2014 in a swap deal that will also release an ex-wife of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, live TV footage showed on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
