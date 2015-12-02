Editor's Choice

Edition:
A participant is seen under a beam of light as hundreds of people ride indoor bicycles during a campaign to promote body-building exercises, at a gymnasium in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A stranded migrant boy plays with a ball at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A police officer negotiates with an anti-war protestor who has crawled under a lorry outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers carry the remains of a woman found in a dump near downtown Bogota December 2, 2015. Colombian police arrested a man named Fredy Valencia, who confessed to killing seven women. Forensic officers have recovered four dismembered bodies and there are believed to be three more bodies buried in the landfill, authorities said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Members of an honor guard stand at attention next to the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony at a cemetary in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of Russia award posthumously. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 2, 2015. Ukraine's government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only start resuming power supplies to the peninsula at a time agreed with the activists, the energy minister said on Monday. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Fellow pilots acting as pallbearers carry the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a memorial service in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of Russia award posthumously. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Labourers work at a construction site on a sunny day with no pollution after a period of hazardous, choking smog that was blanketing Beijing, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Lebanese policeman who was captured by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front in Arsal, gets greeted as he celebrates upon his arrival to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. Al Qaeda's Syrian wing, the Nusra Front, released 16 Lebanese soldiers and policemen held captive since August, 2014 on Tuesday in a Qatari-mediated deal that also secured freedom for a jailed ex-wife of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A hiker climbs a rocky area at the Closed Canyon in South Sinai, Egypt, November 21, 2015. Bedouins in the "Sinai is Safe" group guided more than 100 hikers over a 15 mile (25 km) trek over the trails of the White Canyon and the Closed Canyon. The NGO aims to challenge mainstream perceptions of the area by encouraging Nile Valley residents to explore the untamed wilderness with the Bedouin tribes. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Workers clean windows of an office building in central Seoul, South Korea, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A resident rides an electric bicycle across a street amid heavy smog as vehicles wait for a traffic light next to a statue of pandas, a landmark of the Wangjing area in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla are seen with their daughter named Max in this image released on December 1, 2015. Zuckerberg and his wife said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. REUTERS/Courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg/Handout

Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) officers participate in a police exercise simulating a millitant attack on a shopping centre during a Metropolitan Police training program for armed officers in London December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/PA Wire/Pool

A relative of one of the Lebanese security personnel who were captured in Arsal by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, reacts as they celebrate inside a tent that was erected last year during an open-ended sit-in near the government palace in downtown Beirut, December 1, 2015. Al-Qaeda's Syrian wing, the Nusra Front, released Lebanese security personnel held captive since August, 2014 in a swap deal that will also release an ex-wife of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, live TV footage showed on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A prisoner trains in carpentry at the Swaqa Correction and Rehabilitation Center, near the city of Karak, November 30, 2015. Prison officials at Swaqa say that the center has one of the world's best success rates in decreasing repeat offenses. Only seven percent of prisoners, who undergo training and participate in qualification courses for two years at Swaqa, commit a second crime, according to the center's director Colonel Talal Al-Alabdallat. Picture taken November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Forensic officers work on the blast scene in Istanbul, Turkey, December 1, 2015. Five people were injured when a pipe bomb exploded on an overpass near an Istanbul metro station on Tuesday, the district mayor said, halting some train operations and heightening security fears in Europe's biggest city. Turkey has been on high alert since more than 100 people were killed by two suicide bombers in the capital Ankara in October, three months after a similar attack at a town near the Syrian border in July left 33 dead. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Cuban migrants help a child as they walk down crossing the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 1, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Supporters of President-elect Roch Marc Kabore watch election results at Kabore's campaign headquarters in Ouagadougou, December 1, 2015. Roch Marc Kabore was proclaimed the winner of the presidential election in Burkina Faso and will become the country's first new leader in decades, the Independent National Electoral Commission said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Stranded migrants shout slogans during a protest demanding to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Britain's Prince Harry plays tag rugby with development players during a training session in Durban, South Africa December 1, 2015. Prince Harry is in South Africa on behalf of Sentebale, the charity he founded with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in memory of their mothers. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A stranded migrant, wearing a noose around his neck, protests next to a border fence reinforced with barbed wire, demanding to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A man pulls his luggage past electronic screens showing the Olympic Green park under blue skies, near the National Stadium (R), or the Bird's Nest, amid heavy smog in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

