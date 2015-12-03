Editor's Choice
Firefighters demonstrate by lighting themselves on fire in front of a regional government building to demand more work safety measures and against what they say is a covert privatisation of their sector, in Oviedo, northern Spain, December 3, 2015....more
A police officer picks up a weapon from the scene of the investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A stranded migrant holding a baby shouts next to a Greek police cordon following scuffles at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Members of the Sport Saber League practice light saber during a training session in Paris, November 10, 2015. Three "Star Wars" fans opened the French Academy of the Sport Saber League in September due to the increased interest in light saber...more
A woman looks at a mass of ice harvested from Greenland during an installation on Place du Pantheon for a project called Ice Watch Paris, in Paris, December 3, 2015. The World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) continues at Le Bourget near the...more
People are silhouetted outside the Baur au Lac hotel where Swiss police arrested FIFA officials, in Zurich, Switzerland, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A spent cartridge lies on the ground as police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Holiday lights shine on the 83rd Rockefeller Center Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in the Manhattan borough of New York December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A security personnel (R) tries to stop a man from swimming away after being caught swimming in the West Lake, which is a violation of the resort's regulations, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Defence ministry officials sit under screens with satellite images on display during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2015. Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday it had proof that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his family were...more
A tourist walks past wet clothes from Cuban migrants in La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama December 2, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. Republican presidential front-runner Trump said on Wednesday his plan for combating Islamic State...more
Passers-by (L) flee as a petrol bomb explodes among Greek riot police officers following brief clashes between police and protesters during a protest marking a 24-hour strike in Athens, Greece, December 3, 2015. Striking Greek workers will take to...more
A Royal Air Force Tornado takes off from RAF Lossiemouth with the moon seen in the background, in Scotland, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A Macedonian police officer hits a stranded migrant attempting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia December 2, 2015. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Members of an honor guard stand at attention next to the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony at a cemetary in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of...more
Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington in Washington December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California is shown in this aerial photo December 2, 2015. Gunmen opened fire on a holiday party on Wednesday at a social...more
A stranded migrant boy plays with a ball at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A police officer negotiates with an anti-war protestor who has crawled under a lorry outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers carry the remains of a woman found in a dump near downtown Bogota December 2, 2015. Colombian police arrested a man named Fredy Valencia, who confessed to killing seven women. Forensic officers have recovered four dismembered bodies...more
Prosthetic legs are displayed at the Orthopedic Center in Donetsk, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A squirrel stretches out on a heap of sacks filled with paddy at a grain market in Chandigarh, India, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) watch an elephant during their visit to a private wildlife sanctuary in Harare, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 2, 2015. Ukraine's government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only...more
A Cuban migrant shouts "Cuba" after arriving to the beach after crossing the border from Colombia through the jungle as tourist stand by in La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama December 2, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel,...more
A French police officer escorts Australian environmental activists called Climate Guardian Angels during a demonstration as part of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) in Paris, France, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Anti-war protesters hug after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.