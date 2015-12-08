Chinese artist Kong Ning walks in her costume made of hundreds of orange plastic blowing horns during her art performance raising awareness of the hazardous smog in front of the Drum tower in a historical part of Beijing on a very polluted day,...more

Chinese artist Kong Ning walks in her costume made of hundreds of orange plastic blowing horns during her art performance raising awareness of the hazardous smog in front of the Drum tower in a historical part of Beijing on a very polluted day, December 7, 2015. Kong, whose works include themes related to China's air pollution problem, named her new performance "The Orange Horns Bride Marries the Blue Sky" and presented it dressed in orange, the color of the second highest pollution alert level issued again in Beijing as hazardous smog blankets the capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

