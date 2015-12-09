Editor's Choice
Pope Francis opens the Holy Door to mark opening of the Catholic Holy Year, or Jubilee, in St. Peter's basilica, at the Vatican, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Riot police use water cannon as demonstrators throw fireworks during a protest against the curfew in Sur district, in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A Peer 1 client wears a "therapeutic benefit" paper hat he made to remind himself of his bad attitude and to show his willingness to ask his Peer 1 brothers for support at Peer 1, a Therapeutic Community in Denver July 14, 2014. Peer 1 is a drug and...more
A camera operator stands in a children's play area during a tour of the Infield Terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, that is set up as a temporary port-of-entry for Syrian refugees entering Canada in Mississauga, Canada December 8,...more
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini (L), 26, instructs snooker during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu presents to President Vladimir Putin the parametric flight recorder of the downed SU-24 jet at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail...more
An Israeli border policeman prevents medics from evacuating a wounded Palestinian protester who was shot by border police during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 8, 2015. The protester, who was moderately injured, was detained and...more
An employee struggles at the bailer with a huge, freshly cut tree at the Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm in Round Hill, Virginia December 6, 2015. Snickers Gap is a 35-year-old, family-owned operation that currently has 36,000 Christmas trees...more
Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Candidate for the second round of the regional elections in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region Marion Marechal-Le Pen, French National Front political party candidate, attends a debate on iTele news television channel in Marseille, France,...more
Attendees at the Midwest FurFest gather for a group photo in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 5, 2015. Over 5000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic animals, animated cartoon characters...more
Oscar Pistorius leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa after his bail hearing, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi
Jesse Hughes (R) and Julian Dorio, members of Eagles of Death Metal band, mourn in front of the Bataclan concert hall to pay tribute to the shooting victims in Paris, France, December 8, 2015. The band Eagles of Death Metal, known as EODM, was...more
The China Central Television (CCTV) building and the Central Business District (CBD) area are seen amid heavy smog after the city issued its first ever "red alert" for air pollution, in Beijing, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-Heathrow expansion activists sit in the 'Grow Heathrow' protest camp in the village of Sipson near to Heathrow Airport, west London Britain December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Pope Francis (L) embraces Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI before opening the Holy Door to mark opening of the Catholic Holy Year, or Jubilee, in St. Peter's basilica, at the Vatican, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
An installation of gowns from Valentino's Mirabilia Romae Fall 2015 Haute Couture collection are seen in a lobby at the "An Evening Honoring Valentino" gala benefiting the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in the...more
Residents attempt to salvage belongings from gutted hutments in a slum area in Mumbai, India, December 7, 2015. A warehouse fire swept through a slum in India's financial capital of Mumbai on Monday, triggering a series of gas cylinder explosions,...more
Chinese artist Kong Ning walks in her costume made of hundreds of orange plastic blowing horns during her art performance raising awareness of the hazardous smog in front of the Drum tower in a historical part of Beijing on a very polluted day...more
The city centre in seen under flood waters in Carlisle, north west England, December 7, 2015. Severe flooding in northwest England has left thousands of homes without power for a second day. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, President-designate of COP21 (2ndR), United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) and Christiana Figueres (R), Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), hold...more
Lilian Tintori (centre L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, celebrates next to candidates of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) during a news conference on the election in Caracas early December 7, 2015....more
The Eiffel Tower is seen at night in front of the Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre (L) in Paris, France, December 7, 2015. The French capital hosts the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) from November 30 to December 11. REUTERS/Charles...more
Anti Heathrow expansion activists at the 'Grow Heathrow' protest camp in the village of Sipson near to Heathrow Airport, west London Britain December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A diver dressed as Father Christmas with a Santa hat, feeds fish at an aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas December 7, 2015. Venezuela's opposition won control of the legislature from the ruling Socialists for the first time in 16 years on...more
People stand with monks from the Khmer Buddhist Society of San Bernardino as they pray at a makeshift memorial after last week's shooting in San Bernardino, California December 7, 2015. San Bernardino County employees began returning to work under...more
The top of Switzerland's highest skyscaper the Prime Tower peeps through the fog in front of the Swiss Alps, early morning in Zurich, Switzerland December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
American Shia Muslims march to the White House to protest against Islamic State, in Washington DC December 6, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A woman walks in an alley filled with mud and debris to collect relief goods as clothes are hung out to dry after flood waters receded in Chennai, India, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An attendee in "fursuit" costume looks at her phone at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 4, 2015. Over 5000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic animals, animated...more
An Afghan man is seen through the cracked side window of a vehicle at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Surkhrod district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
