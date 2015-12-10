Abigail Fisher, the plaintiff in Fisher v. Texas, speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington December 9, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided over the future of affirmative action in college admissions as the...more

Abigail Fisher, the plaintiff in Fisher v. Texas, speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington December 9, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided over the future of affirmative action in college admissions as the justices considered a challenge to the process for picking students used by the University of Texas at Austin. The court is weighing for the second time a challenge to the system used by the University of Texas at Austin brought by Fisher, who was denied entry to the entering class of 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close