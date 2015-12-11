Defendant Beate Zschaepe sits with her lawyers Hermann Borchert (L) and Mathias Grasel (2nd R) prior to the continuation of her trial at a courtroom in Munich, southern Germany, December 9, 2015. The lone surviving suspect in a neo-Nazi murder case that shocked Germany plans to break her two-and-a-half-year silence and address all the allegations in court, her lawyer said in a German media interview on Monday. Zschaepe, 40, is accused of helping found a neo-Nazi cell, the National Socialist Underground (NSU), and of complicity in the murders of eight Turks, a Greek and a German police woman across Germany between 2000 and 2007, as well as two bombings in immigrant areas of Cologne and 15 bank robberies. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

