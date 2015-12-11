Edition:
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, Cuba December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human rights" in Havana on Thursday and dissidents reported 100 arrests nationwide on U.N. Human Rights Day, when some Cubans seek to hold unauthorized demonstrations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A man throws out flood ruined stock from a wedding clothing business in Carlisle, northern England, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. Congressional leaders joined advocates from Newtown Action Alliance and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, as well as over 60 family members of victims and survivors of gun violence to demand congressional action to expand background checks and curb gun violence in the United States. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series interact with a child during a charity event organized by a Star Wars fan club, at the "Eugenia Duenas" Blind Rehabilitation Center in San Salvador, El Salvador, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Nikolai Vasilyev, 62, dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 10, 2015. Vasilyev, a teacher of the Krasnoyarsk Aerospace Academy, constructed the self-made water skis to travel on the water surface. The skis are made of plastic foam and the sticks are designed to propel him forward. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Ballet soloist Valeria Zapasnikova (L) and principal dancer Leonid Sarafanov perform in Nacho Duato's "The Nutcracker" at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia November 20, 2015. For theatergoers in St Petersburg, Nacho Duato's "The Nutcracker" demonstrates the global appeal of a Christmas classic. When the curtain rises at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, among the oldest opera and ballet houses in Russia, it's the culmination of hundreds of hours of toil and sweat by dancers, costume makers, set designers and musicians playing the famous score by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Uda Tarrabin (R) kisses his father Suliman after arriving home following 15 years in Egypt, in the Tarrabin tribe's village near Rahat in southern Israel, December 10, 2015. Egypt has freed Tarrabin, an Israeli-Arab held in its jails for 15 years on espionage charges, in exchange for the release of two Egyptians held in Israel, Egyptian and Israeli officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Actors America Ferrera, Chloe Grace Moretz and Angela Bassett (L-R) react as they look over notes before announcing the nominations for the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2015. The awards will be presented on January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
An aide hangs a presidential seal on the wall before President Barack Obama arrives to sign the Every Student Succeeds Act into law in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) dances next to her son and lawmaker Maximo Kirchner after giving her final speech during a rally in front of the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Flood waters of the Snoqualmie River surround a residence off State Route 203 during a storm in Carnation, Washington December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Phyongchon Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau jokingly covers the mouth of her husband Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Liberal caucus holiday party in Ottawa, Canada, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks on a telephone as she attends a charity event at city company ICAP, in central London, Britain December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jeremy Selwyn/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A cultural dance group waits to perform at Gambela stadium during Ethiopia's Nations and Nationalities Festival in Gambela town, in Ethiopia December 8, 2015. Picture taken December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Defendant Beate Zschaepe sits with her lawyers Hermann Borchert (L) and Mathias Grasel (2nd R) prior to the continuation of her trial at a courtroom in Munich, southern Germany, December 9, 2015. The lone surviving suspect in a neo-Nazi murder case that shocked Germany plans to break her two-and-a-half-year silence and address all the allegations in court, her lawyer said in a German media interview on Monday. Zschaepe, 40, is accused of helping found a neo-Nazi cell, the National Socialist Underground (NSU), and of complicity in the murders of eight Turks, a Greek and a German police woman across Germany between 2000 and 2007, as well as two bombings in immigrant areas of Cologne and 15 bank robberies. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Robert Lewis Dear, 57, accused of shooting three people to death and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado last month, attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado Springs, Colorado December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Israeli medics evacuate an Israeli man, injured by what Israeli military said was a Palestinian stabbing attack in the West Bank, at a hospital in Jerusalem December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Men are escorted by guards as they interrupt the Constitutional Court session in Warsaw, Poland December 9, 2015. Poland is locked in constitutional crisis after the ruling conservatives appointed five judges to the highest judicial body in a move the opposition said was illegal. REUTERS/Przemek Wierzchowski/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Singer Madonna performs during her concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, December 9, 2015, on her Rebel Heart Tour. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in the Manhattan borough of New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardines Feeding Show with Santa Claus" at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (C) visits a reception centre for asylum seekers Auramo together with Finnish Minister of the Interior Petteri Orpo (2nd L) in Vantaa, Finland December 9, 2015. Ban Ki-moon is in Finland on a brief visit to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Finland's UN membership. REUTERS/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Migrants, who were stranded on the Greek-Macedonian border, gesture as they are transferred on buses after a police operation near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Choristers from St. Paul's Cathedral choir sing at the Quire inside St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain December 9, 2015. The choristers sang hymns on Wednesday as they prepared for Christmas, one of the busiest times of the year. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A police officer paints over a graffiti associated with the Mara Salvatrucha gang in the Montreal neighborhood in Mejicanos, El Salvador December 9, 2015. The El Salvadorean police is conducting an operation to erase graffiti associated with gangs as part of a strategy to regain control in gang-controlled areas in this neighborhood, according to the police. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A supporter wears a cap with pictures of Marine Le Pen (R) and Marion Marechal-Le Pen (C), French National Front political party candidates for the second round of the regional elections in Marseille, France, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A ballet dancer stretches backstage during Nacho Duato's "The Nutcracker" at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
People look on as a car is stuck after falling into a stairs of an underpass, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, December 9, 2015. The driver, surnamed Yang, in her 30s, backed the car into the underpass entrance on Wednesday by mistaking the accelerator as the brake. No one was injured during the accident, local media reported. Picture taken December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Children from the Bantu and Pygmy communities attend a class at a school in Muhuya, in southeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 25, 2015. Picture taken November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Habibou Bangre

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
Pictures