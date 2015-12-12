Riot police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the curfew in Sur district in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, December 10, 2015. Seven Kurdish militants and a policeman have been killed in four days of fighting in a southeastern Turkish province that has been under curfew all week, security sources said. Nusaybin, a district of Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin on the Syrian border, has been under curfew since Sunday. Eight policemen were also injured in the clashes. Eastern Turkey has suffered months of violence since a ceasefire with the Kurdish militant group PKK ended in July and the fighting shows little sign of tailing off. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Close