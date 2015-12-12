Editor's choice
Miyoshia Bailey of Chicago struggles to speak while holding a photo of her slain son Cortez, during a press conference on gun violence in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A replica of Wall-E character built by a Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, is seen near a rubbish dump in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, Bolivia December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the...more
Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning, is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, Canada December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video, released December 10, 2015 via Italian magazine L'Espresso, shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. The weekly magazine released video filmed by the...more
A car drivers past an anti-U.S. poster in Vali-Asr Square in Tehran, Iran December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Members of the Moranbong Band from North Korea carry their instruments as they leave a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. North Korea's State Merited Chorus and the Moranbong Band will perform at the National Grand Theatre in Beijing...more
German air force Tornado jets and a cargo aircraft approach to land at an airbase in Incirlik, Turkey, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human...more
An aide hangs a presidential seal on the wall before President Obama arrives to sign the Every Student Succeeds Act into law in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses with airport staff as they await Syrian refugees to arrive at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 10, 2015. After months of promises and weeks of preparation, the...more
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, who is dressed as the 'Star Wars' character Darth Vader, poses for a picture as he dries his mask and helmet with a hairdryer in the bathroom of his apartments in Odessa, Ukraine, December 2, 2015. Darth Vader was bent on...more
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool
Demonstrators march during an anti-Islamophobia rally in Seattle, Washington, December 10, 2015. Several hundred showed up to demonstrate after the recent death of Hamza Warsame. The 16-year-old's death is being investigated by the Seattle Police...more
FBI agents pack up diving gear after searching in the water at Seccombe Lake Park, after last week's shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Nikolai Vasilyev, 62, dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 10, 2015. Vasilyev, a teacher of the Krasnoyarsk Aerospace Academy,...more
Riot police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the curfew in Sur district in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, December 10, 2015. Seven Kurdish militants and a policeman have been killed...more
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri waves after being sworn-in to office at the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Residents clear debris from their businesses as an excavator dredges the riverbed after it burst it's banks, flooding the village of Glenridding in North West England, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Uda Tarrabin (R) kisses his father Suliman after arriving home following 15 years in Egypt, in the Tarrabin tribe's village near Rahat in southern Israel, December 10, 2015. Egypt has freed Tarrabin, an Israeli-Arab held in its jails for 15 years on...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Phyongchon Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron looks on during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during his visit in Warsaw, Poland, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Parents of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, Marie and Robert Velasco release a white dove over her casket during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. Velasco was one of the 14 killed in last week's shooting rampage...more
Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), Mr. Houcine Abassi, with the diploma and medallion at the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo, Norway, December 10, 2015. The Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet was awarded the 2015...more
People look on as a car is stuck after falling into a stairs of an underpass, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, December 9, 2015. The driver, surnamed Yang, in her 30s, backed the car into the underpass entrance on Wednesday by mistaking the...more
Bolivian student Esteban Quispe, 17, walks on a rubbish dump as a replica of Wall-E character is seen in Patacamaya, south of La Paz, December 10, 2015. Quispe built the Wall-E robot using materials he obtained from a rubbish dump in the town located...more
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a protest against the private system of pension fund administrators in Santiago, Chile, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Rebel fighters and civilians who left the Homs district of Waer under a local truce, arrive in buses at Idlib city, Syria, December 10, 2015. Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs on Wednesday under a...more
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.